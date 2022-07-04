Caicedo is a star, I said that on rawk early this season when it obvious that our midfield has finally run out of legs. At 21 hes going to be a mainstay for any CL club cm for years to come, his metrics already hold up to anyones. He far more than a defensive midfielder.



A shame that we werent interested then or now.



Just hope that Brighton extract a colossal fee, far more than the sum Edu & the agent are trying to bully through. Brighton are well run with cash at bank from other big sales, the owner is smart.



I had a look at Arsenals accounts plus more recent financial information. Kroenkes completely changed tact from doing an-FSG and has pumped in £220m to £300m on the playing side, theyve had no CL money for years. Surely now the EPL is relentlessly invest in the squad with quality, or sink down the table.