Arsenal have just had a £60m bid rejected for Caicedo. I'm not saying we should be in for him but fuck me we're sitting with our thumbs up our bums and doing fuck all.



When did we become such a mess both on and off the field? So far no formal takers or bids to buy the club, our owners don't have a dime to call their mothers and oh yeah, we're a bit shite at the football part too.