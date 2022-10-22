« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7360 on: Today at 01:33:51 pm
Ha we've been tenuously linked to Berge every window for the past 3 years or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7361 on: Today at 01:34:35 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:24:38 pm
| Liverpool are set to battle Chelsea for the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the transfer window shuts. [@siphillipssport]



God give me strength.
Doubt it. Why would we suddenly changed our minds and decide to sign a midfielder? Nothing has changed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7362 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:34:35 pm
Doubt it. Why would we suddenly changed our minds and decide to sign a midfielder? Nothing has changed.

And why leave it till the last days of the window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7363 on: Today at 01:35:43 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:27:25 pm
Hes quite reliable for Chelsea news iirc lol.


I don't doubt Chelsea's interest, but refuse to believe we're ready to battle it out with them for Sander Berge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7364 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:24:38 pm
| Liverpool are set to battle Chelsea for the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the transfer window shuts. [@siphillipssport]

God give me strength.

Haha - "The Neil Atkinson Question". It's like "The West Lothian Question", but applied to our midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7365 on: Today at 01:40:18 pm
There's something deeply wrong at the club, it's like having a 10 bedroom mansion a year ago, but willingly allowing it to fall into irreversible disrepair, even though you have the resources to maintain it.

It's obvious FSG aren't willing to spend anything on an asset they want to flog.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7366 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:40:18 pm
There's something deeply wrong at the club, it's like having a 10 bedroom mansion a year ago, but willingly allowing it to fall into irreversible disrepair, even though you have the resources to maintain it.

It's obvious FSG aren't willing to spend anything on an asset they want to flog.
Well yeah - our highly-regarded sporting director quit mid-way through a quadruple-chasing season, and his successor quit six months into the job. Something is amiss, but we probably won't know specific details for a while.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7367 on: Today at 01:47:58 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:40:18 pm
There's something deeply wrong at the club, it's like having a 10 bedroom mansion a year ago, but willingly allowing it to fall into irreversible disrepair, even though you have the resources to maintain it.

It's obvious FSG aren't willing to spend anything on an asset they want to flog.

Yep, reluctant to spend probably because of wanting a sale/investment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7368 on: Today at 01:48:31 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:47:13 pm
Well yeah - our highly-regarded sporting director quit mid-way through a quadruple-chasing season, and his successor quit six months into the job. Something is amiss, but we probably won't know specific details for a while.

Or ever, if they've signed NDAs.

Just stirring the pot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7369 on: Today at 01:51:05 pm
Brighton apparently not happy with Chelsea and Arsenal trying to unsettle Caicedo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7370 on: Today at 01:52:18 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:51:05 pm
Brighton apparently not happy with Chelsea and Arsenal trying to unsettle Caicedo.

Let's hope he doesn't show up to training to try and force a move through. We need all the help we can get right now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7371 on: Today at 02:03:29 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:24:38 pm
| Liverpool are set to battle Chelsea for the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the transfer window shuts. [@siphillipssport]



God give me strength.

I.....I mean I guess.....I.....oh god. Oh sweet lord.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7372 on: Today at 02:03:39 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:47:58 pm
Yep, reluctant to spend probably because of wanting a sale/investment.
Counter-productive though isn't it? You want to sell a high-end house for the highest price ever realised in the street/area, you make sure it's looking its absolute best. If that means paint, visible repairs, even some new furniture and artwork (loaned/staged), you just do it to maximise a buyer will imagine themselves owning it and go "wow, here take my money". Whatever it costs is worth it as you'll make it back many times over with the sale.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7373 on: Today at 02:12:13 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:03:39 pm
Counter-productive though isn't it? You want to sell a high-end house for the highest price ever realised in the street/area, you make sure it's looking its absolute best. If that means paint, visible repairs, even some new furniture and artwork (loaned/staged), you just do it to maximise a buyer will imagine themselves owning it and go "wow, here take my money". Whatever it costs is worth it as you'll make it back many times over with the sale.

Depends at what stage you're at. If its sale agreed and the hold up is the fucking bastarding land registry shite that should have been done bloody years ago and put on computer not done by a hand written note and you have to be out of your own house by the 5th February with no sign of that date being achievable, you may not.  You may leave the buyer with the old furniture and other stuff like tables and mirrors and shit in the house and let them get rid of it bescause they just want in the door now and shake things up and restore it to its former beauty, Hypothetically speaking of course
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7374 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Well, I suppose we will see the answers to those questions once the re-build is done. So far, we have sorted out the defence and the attack. If we do sign the two midfielders we are heavilly linked with in the summer, I think it will be a perfectly executed re-build, in less time than I expected ...

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota - Firmino - Elliott

Nunes - Thiago - Bellingham
Jones - Fabinho - Bajcetic - Henderson

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Van den Berg - Ramsay

Alisson
Kelleher - Davies

I like this squad and would be happy if thats what we have going into next season. I suspect Firmino might leave too, and Doak can be added to the list at that point, giving us Salah, Darwin, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo as the first five choices for the attacking spots, with Carvalho, Elliot and Doak backing them up.

The point is well made that one or two others are, or will be, required, but adding Bellingham and Nunes to the midfield addresses the current biggest issue. Personally I would look at a different player to Nunes, but him and Bellingham appear to have the most noise around them for us.

In the set up above Thiago might not thrive if too exposed, so I might expect him to rotate a bit with Nunes while he gets up to speed, and I might also expect to see the emergence of Bajcetic gain momentum.

But for a real team, working to real parameters, we cant rebuild everything at once, and Bellingham and Nunes would represent nice improvement and have us hoping again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7375 on: Today at 02:18:44 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:51:05 pm
Brighton apparently not happy with Chelsea and Arsenal trying to unsettle Caicedo.
They should give him the weekend off while they figure out the best approach to take with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7376 on: Today at 02:19:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:18:44 pm
They should give him the weekend off while they figure out the best approach to take with him.

He should hold out and refuse to play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7377 on: Today at 02:21:24 pm
They've probably got a 19 year old beast CM who they signed from the Panama 2nd division for £120k ready to step in
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7378 on: Today at 02:22:24 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:47:13 pm
Well yeah - our highly-regarded sporting director quit mid-way through a quadruple-chasing season, and his successor quit six months into the job. Something is amiss, but we probably won't know specific details for a while.

True and the weird thing is: if it was an imminent takeover, well plenty of people are either lying or really not in the loop if that is the case. Sounds more like the owners have really just checked out on the club and not arsed any more. Without funding a Sporting Director will start to look bad or get bored looking for Arthur-type deals like some fella working at Burnley or something.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7379 on: Today at 02:26:36 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:12:13 pm
Depends at what stage you're at. If its sale agreed and the hold up is the fucking bastarding land registry shite that should have been done bloody years ago and put on computer not done by a hand written note and you have to be out of your own house by the 5th February with no sign of that date being achievable, you may not.  You may leave the buyer with the old furniture and other stuff like tables and mirrors and shit in the house and let them get rid of it bescause they just want in the door now and shake things up and restore it to its former beauty, Hypothetically speaking of course
Oddly specific haha (sorry to hear that). But it's clear nothing is agreed and FSG are still in the process of marketing said house for sale.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7380 on: Today at 02:29:19 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:19:20 pm
He should hold out and refuse to play.
He probably won't play well anyway given he's so unsettled now. Yes, straws clutching at straws I know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7381 on: Today at 02:42:59 pm
I can just about accept an off-season, with injuries and some mental drop-off after missing out on the major pair of trophies we really wanted (the minor pair were a consolation), as even a fallow season should see us up there, at least pushing for a CL place, with the quality we have on the pitch and in the dugout.

But to see us way off in 9th FFS, looking at the gaping jagged hole in the midfield for yet another transfer window and shrugging "ah sure we'll be grand....its a bit icebergy out there but hey, let's install another gin bar on the upper deck instead" is not just hubris or extreme complacency...it's a catastrophic dereliction of duty of Titanic proportions.

Says it all when the perennial joke of a Sander Berge rumour is all but scraps left to squabble over.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7382 on: Today at 02:48:04 pm
Maybe its all a fuck you to the supporters before they sell up. They probably feel aggrieved that they couldn't pursue certain questionable practices and the super league because of the pests.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7383 on: Today at 02:52:13 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:42:59 pm

But to see us way off in 9th FFS, looking at the gaping jagged hole in the midfield for yet another transfer window and shrugging "ah sure we'll be grand....its a bit icebergy out there but hey, let's install another gin bar on the upper deck instead" is not just hubris or extreme complacency...it's a catastrophic dereliction of duty of Titanic proportions.


As bizarre as this sounds - I wonder if our miracle run in 2021 somehow reinforced the 'we'll be alright in the end' idea in their head. Like Klopp didn't pull a total rabbit out of the hat that season and need a winner from our fucking goalie to get us over the line. On paper/a spreadsheet FSG saw it as 'still finished 3rd, not that far off really - am sure you can do it again this year with a midfielder'.

In fairness, if Ali did score a header to get us in the CL this year I would agree with them that it was all worth it. But that seems less likely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7384 on: Today at 02:54:33 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:48:04 pm
Maybe its all a fuck you to the supporters before they sell up. They probably feel aggrieved that they couldn't pursue certain questionable practices and the super league because of the pests.

T'is a fine business plan, for sure.
