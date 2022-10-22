Well, I suppose we will see the answers to those questions once the re-build is done. So far, we have sorted out the defence and the attack. If we do sign the two midfielders we are heavilly linked with in the summer, I think it will be a perfectly executed re-build, in less time than I expected ...



Diaz - Nunez - Salah

Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota - Firmino - Elliott



Nunes - Thiago - Bellingham

Jones - Fabinho - Bajcetic - Henderson



Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA

Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Van den Berg - Ramsay



Alisson

Kelleher - Davies

I like this squad and would be happy if thats what we have going into next season. I suspect Firmino might leave too, and Doak can be added to the list at that point, giving us Salah, Darwin, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo as the first five choices for the attacking spots, with Carvalho, Elliot and Doak backing them up.The point is well made that one or two others are, or will be, required, but adding Bellingham and Nunes to the midfield addresses the current biggest issue. Personally I would look at a different player to Nunes, but him and Bellingham appear to have the most noise around them for us.In the set up above Thiago might not thrive if too exposed, so I might expect him to rotate a bit with Nunes while he gets up to speed, and I might also expect to see the emergence of Bajcetic gain momentum.But for a real team, working to real parameters, we cant rebuild everything at once, and Bellingham and Nunes would represent nice improvement and have us hoping again.