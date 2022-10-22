There are so many DMs in the world - clubs infatuation with Caicedo is a bit mad. He's clearly a good player but paying 70 million for a good dm is lalaland
Think clubs are seeing things as
premier league experience, the changing landscape of the market and also
look who is bidding and as if its really mad. Arsenal spent more than that on fucking Pepe, Chelsea would buy Piers Moron at the moment if he dragged a football shirt over his fat stomach and another club showed even a hint of interest.
Hes showing the attributes that make the difference in this league, these clubs dont struggle for money if a transfer doesnt work out. Have you seen any indication that the Pepe transfer has hindered Arsenal financially?
All things considered, strengthens their squad and first 11 while they are already top with a 5 point gap and a game in hand, could prove to be a bargain if he succeeds there, if not who gives a fuck, they sell him on at a loss and buy buy buy again. These clubs arent us, we cant afford the fuck ups because we cant go and do it again not long later, they can afford to so the risk is a lot lower