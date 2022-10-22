There are so many DMs in the world - clubs infatuation with Caicedo is a bit mad. He's clearly a good player but paying 70 million for a good dm is lalaland



Think clubs are seeing things as premier league experience, the changing landscape of the market and also look who is bidding and as if its really mad. Arsenal spent more than that on fucking Pepe, Chelsea would buy Piers Moron at the moment if he dragged a football shirt over his fat stomach and another club showed even a hint of interest.Hes showing the attributes that make the difference in this league, these clubs dont struggle for money if a transfer doesnt work out. Have you seen any indication that the Pepe transfer has hindered Arsenal financially?All things considered, strengthens their squad and first 11 while they are already top with a 5 point gap and a game in hand, could prove to be a bargain if he succeeds there, if not who gives a fuck, they sell him on at a loss and buy buy buy again. These clubs arent us, we cant afford the fuck ups because we cant go and do it again not long later, they can afford to so the risk is a lot lower