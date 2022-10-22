« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 264323 times)

Serious question, do other fanbases despair as much as ours at any signing another club makes? Today its Joao Gomes, who looks like an alright CM and not much more. And Caicedo, who has had a good six months in the PL and is now being bandied about for a fee which, once the usual dance is finished, is likely to be more than our transfer record. Genuine posts recently saying that we should have signed Zakaria ;D This might be the worst thing FSG have ever done, even beyond the super league and ticket prices, in getting people so worked up about a midfielder that they're losing their shit when average players are joining other clubs for megabucks.
Brighton have rejected the bid. They do inflate their transfers fees dont they but fair play like.
Chelsea are chucking money about like a drunken sailor, went ridiculously big on Mudryk a week ago. Arsenal obviously want to make a point. When they made that bid the chief exec must have had to stop himself having a cheeky little tug in his office, I bet they can get near £100 million for him.
Yeah when youve got teams like chelsea paying 80 mil for Mudryk,  its even more reason for Brighton to just ask for more on each bid they get.
Bellingham's fee is going to seem like an under-pay when you've got the likes of Caicedo potentially going for £70m+.
Good player that kid. These fees are getting ridiculous though.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:36:57 am
Serious question, do other fanbases despair as much as ours at any signing another club makes? Today its Joao Gomes, who looks like an alright CM and not much more. And Caicedo, who has had a good six months in the PL and is now being bandied about for a fee which, once the usual dance is finished, is likely to be more than our transfer record. Genuine posts recently saying that we should have signed Zakaria ;D This might be the worst thing FSG have ever done, even beyond the super league and ticket prices, in getting people so worked up about a midfielder that they're losing their shit when average players are joining other clubs for megabucks.
Bit of an understatement he has been outstanding fee is a bit high.

All I said Zakaria's profile suits us better as a loan deal he can run.

We are 9th in the PL with possibly one of the biggest points drops in PL history year on year. Of course fans on the internet especially will despair no different from Arsenal or Man Utd.

It is strange how people try to normalize our situation. We have about 10 or so PL clubs outspending us in transfer fees that is not normal.
I dont put all the blame on FSG our wage bill is very high but we are literally in a crisis in badly need to start our rebuild.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:47:58 am
Bit of an understatement he has been outstanding fee is a bit high.

Its not an understatement, he's been good. You're paying most of that fee for potential as he's only just turned 21
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 10:14:19 am
This Joao Gomez to Wolves thing is pissing me off, 15mil for someone we were apparently interested in in the summer, would obviously pick us over Wolves, and we need a midfielder. Someone give Jurgen a bell and tell him

We obviously can't afford £15m.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:50:37 am
Its not an understatement, he's been good. You're paying most of that fee for potential as he's only just turned 21
You are but would he improve our midfield for instance?
Yes he would.
I agree the fee is too high but  21 he likely will get even better.
One of the best defensive midfielders in the league this season.

I not too disapointed we are not after him at that price still it is a good signing for who gets him.

Brighton results with Caicedo in the side are excellent he made a huge difference for them.
There are so many DMs in the world - clubs infatuation with Caicedo is a bit mad. He's clearly a good player but paying 70 million for a good dm is lalaland
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:57:14 am
You are but would he improve our midfield for instance?
Yes he would.
I agree the fee is too high but  21 he likely will get even better.
One of the best defensive midfielders in the league this season.

I not too disapointed we are not after him at that price still it is a good signing for who gets him.

Brighton results with Caicedo in the side are excellent he made a huge difference for them.

I suspect thats a pretty low bar.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:59:29 am
There are so many DMs in the world - clubs infatuation with Caicedo is a bit mad. He's clearly a good player but paying 70 million for a good dm is lalaland

Think clubs are seeing things as premier league experience, the changing landscape of the market and also look who is bidding and as if its really mad. Arsenal spent more than that on fucking Pepe, Chelsea would buy Piers Moron at the moment if he dragged a football shirt over his fat stomach and another club showed even a hint of interest.

Hes showing the attributes that make the difference in this league, these clubs dont struggle for money if a transfer doesnt work out. Have you seen any indication that the Pepe transfer has hindered Arsenal financially?

All things considered, strengthens their squad and first 11 while they are already top with a 5 point gap and a game in hand, could prove to be a bargain if he succeeds there, if not who gives a fuck, they sell him on at a loss and buy buy buy again. These clubs arent us, we cant afford the fuck ups because we cant go and do it again not long later, they can afford to so the risk is a lot lower
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:07:49 pm
Think clubs are seeing things as premier league experience, the changing landscape of the market and also look who is bidding and as if its really mad. Arsenal spent more than that on fucking Pepe, Chelsea would buy Piers Moron at the moment if he dragged a football shirt over his fat stomach and another club showed even a hint of interest.

Hes showing the attributes that make the difference in this league, these clubs dont struggle for money if a transfer doesnt work out. Have you seen any indication that the Pepe transfer has hindered Arsenal financially?

All things considered, strengthens their squad and first 11 while they are already top with a 5 point gap and a game in hand, could prove to be a bargain if he succeeds there, if not who gives a fuck, they sell him on at a loss and buy buy buy again. These clubs arent us, we cant afford the fuck ups because we cant go and do it again not long later, they can afford to so the risk is a lot lower
Well look at our revenue
We can afford to spend much more but that isnt FSG's model which is unsustainable if we are to compete for the title again.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:10:21 am
Arsenal bidding 60 million for Caicedo. Be ideal for us him but we deffo wont do anything.

Good news for us.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:05:26 am
Thiago hasnt played as a solo 6 his entire career except a short, pretty disastrous spell for us once  he doesnt have the mobility.
Fabinho cant run or turn and isnt currently a premier league level player
Bajetic is a great prospect but hes currently 18 and cant complete 90 minutes

Other than that were set at the 6

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:15:29 pm
Well look at our revenue
We can afford to spend much more but that isnt FSG's model which is unsustainable if we are to compete for the title again.

Honestly im not an expert in finances. From everything were seeing and doing, we cant afford to do it and we wont so what I said still stands. Im honestly exhausted by the 10,000 reasons we cannot afford to spend, ill take the club completely at their word, its a lot less stressful go by the rule rather than the exception. Each window theres a point early on you can see whats coming, its exactly why half these links are fucking pointless.

Mbappe
Bellingham and Fernandez
Caicedo

Hilarious

We cant afford what we need, ill continue to believe that until I see otherwise
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:50:37 am
Its not an understatement, he's been good. You're paying most of that fee for potential as he's only just turned 21

For all we know he could make the move and end up like Bissouma who looked fantastic in the same position for Brighton.

I do think Caicedo is a very exciting midfielder but the price he will go for is fucking nuts.

I also agree that our fanbase does currently have a bad problem of despairing at any transfer. West Ham buy Parqueta, worst thing in the world, Wolves sign Nunes, terrible why weren't we on that (and now that we are he isn't good enough), Arsenal bid for Caicedo - THE MOST AWFUL THING TO HAPPEN IN DECADES!!

Yeah we need a midfielder and specifically a 6 but that doesn't mean we should wail in despair, ready for death to take us, when someone buys another midfielder.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:28:56 pm
For all we know he could make the move and end up like Bissouma who looked fantastic in the same position for Brighton.

I do think Caicedo is a very exciting midfielder but the price he will go for is fucking nuts.

I also agree that our fanbase does currently have a bad problem of despairing at any transfer. West Ham buy Parqueta, worst thing in the world, Wolves sign Nunes, terrible why weren't we on that (and now that we are he isn't good enough), Arsenal bid for Caicedo - THE MOST AWFUL THING TO HAPPEN IN DECADES!!

Yeah we need a midfielder and specifically a 6 but that doesn't mean we should wail in despair, ready for death to take us, when someone buys another midfielder.

I think we have our targets and have assurances that theyll come in the summer. Genuinely think thats what it is.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:28:56 pm
For all we know he could make the move and end up like Bissouma who looked fantastic in the same position for Brighton.

I do think Caicedo is a very exciting midfielder but the price he will go for is fucking nuts.

I also agree that our fanbase does currently have a bad problem of despairing at any transfer. West Ham buy Parqueta, worst thing in the world, Wolves sign Nunes, terrible why weren't we on that (and now that we are he isn't good enough), Arsenal bid for Caicedo - THE MOST AWFUL THING TO HAPPEN IN DECADES!!

Yeah we need a midfielder and specifically a 6 but that doesn't mean we should wail in despair, ready for death to take us, when someone buys another midfielder.

Its hard to blame people because I guess the club have made it so, with the 'we're holding back for XYZ'. I guess again its what you choose to believe. Personally I'm still in the 'there's no smoke without fire' camp with regards to Bellingham and think there's far too much smoke now, so more than happy to avoid going majorly big on someone else in the meantime. But clearly if we get to the summer and its a case of 'Oh well obviously we cant afford Bellingham now we're out of the CL so we'll have to look elsewhere' then it'll be rightful carnage.

And frankly...I dont think there's a midfielder around who could make much of a difference to us this season. We look absolutely broken and need a proper summer reset.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:35:27 pm
Its hard to blame people because I guess the club have made it so, with the 'we're holding back for XYZ'. I guess again its what you choose to believe. Personally I'm still in the 'there's no smoke without fire' camp with regards to Bellingham and think there's far too much smoke now, so more than happy to avoid going majorly big on someone else in the meantime. But clearly if we get to the summer and its a case of 'Oh well obviously we cant afford Bellingham now we're out of the CL so we'll have to look elsewhere' then it'll be rightful carnage.

And frankly...I dont think there's a midfielder around who could make much of a difference to us this season. We look absolutely broken and need a proper summer reset.

I would say is there no 2 midfielders who can win us 7 games in the champs league. Which makes it a succesful season and qualifies us for next season as well as bringing in the money for the owners to bank.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:22:07 pm
How so?

He is nowhere near £60m good.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:33:27 pm
I think we have our targets and have assurances that theyll come in the summer. Genuinely think thats what it is.
Hope so otherwise that's biggest mistake we've made in a while.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:01:27 pm
He is nowhere near £60m good.

To us no as we have no money. To other clubs who can afford to spend then who cares about the fee. Hes only 21 still and very suited to the league, and only going to get better
People still mentioning Bellingham  :lmao :lmao By the time the bidding is done next summer he'll be a 180m-200m player so either we are bought by owners with endlessly deep pockets or we haven't a hope in hell.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:02:39 pm
Hope so otherwise that's biggest mistake we've made in a while.

Well if its not the case in the summer then serious questions will be asked.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:04:24 pm
To us no as we have no money.

We just spent £37m on Gakpo, though.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:11:20 pm
People still mentioning Bellingham  :lmao :lmao By the time the bidding is done next summer he'll be a 180m-200m player so either we are bought by owners with endlessly deep pockets or we haven't a hope in hell.

I'd like to point out the world record fee for a midfielder is Pogba at 105m. I think Bellingham goes for 120-130m, there just won't be a bidding war it'll be the club he wants to go to paying the money

I think we'll get him (ready for so much stick if we don't)
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:13:14 pm
We just spent £37m on Gakpo, though.
The strangest use of a decent fee since Jurgen arrived.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:01:27 pm
He is nowhere near £60m good.

If that's what the market deems so, that's what it is!

You either pay up, or shut up.

The trick may be targeting players not also wanted by Chelsea or Arsenal etc

Any player is only worth what the market dictates.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:11:20 pm
People still mentioning Bellingham  :lmao :lmao By the time the bidding is done next summer he'll be a 180m-200m player so either we are bought by owners with endlessly deep pockets or we haven't a hope in hell.
He wont cost 180-200.
No body will pay that for him.

I think a deal is done. Reliable sources in Germany confirmed we are favourites.
Bellingham has talked about joining a club with history. Real Madrid dont have as much money as people think. Stadium expansion & will needs funds for Mbappe in the future.

We have a good relationship with Dortmund as well. Im quite confident a deal will get done for him. Otherwise our actions in the last year are the most bizarre I have seen in along time
