Serious question, do other fanbases despair as much as ours at any signing another club makes? Today its Joao Gomes, who looks like an alright CM and not much more. And Caicedo, who has had a good six months in the PL and is now being bandied about for a fee which, once the usual dance is finished, is likely to be more than our transfer record. Genuine posts recently saying that we should have signed ZakariaThis might be the worst thing FSG have ever done, even beyond the super league and ticket prices, in getting people so worked up about a midfielder that they're losing their shit when average players are joining other clubs for megabucks.