LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,236
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7320 on: Today at 11:36:57 am
Serious question, do other fanbases despair as much as ours at any signing another club makes? Today its Joao Gomes, who looks like an alright CM and not much more. And Caicedo, who has had a good six months in the PL and is now being bandied about for a fee which, once the usual dance is finished, is likely to be more than our transfer record. Genuine posts recently saying that we should have signed Zakaria ;D This might be the worst thing FSG have ever done, even beyond the super league and ticket prices, in getting people so worked up about a midfielder that they're losing their shit when average players are joining other clubs for megabucks.



RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7321 on: Today at 11:40:25 am
Brighton have rejected the bid. They do inflate their transfers fees dont they but fair play like.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,236
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7322 on: Today at 11:43:30 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:40:25 am
Brighton have rejected the bid. They do inflate their transfers fees dont they but fair play like.

Chelsea are chucking money about like a drunken sailor, went ridiculously big on Mudryk a week ago. Arsenal obviously want to make a point. When they made that bid the chief exec must have had to stop himself having a cheeky little tug in his office, I bet they can get near £100 million for him.



RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7323 on: Today at 11:45:04 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:43:30 am
Chelsea are chucking money about like a drunken sailor, went ridiculously big on Mudryk a week ago. Arsenal obviously want to make a point. When they made that bid the chief exec must have had to stop himself having a cheeky little tug in his office, I bet they can get near £100 million for him.

Yeah when youve got teams like chelsea paying 80 mil for Mudryk,  its even more reason for Brighton to just ask for more on each bid they get.
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7324 on: Today at 11:46:41 am
Bellingham's fee is going to seem like an under-pay when you've got the likes of Caicedo potentially going for £70m+.
Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7325 on: Today at 11:46:53 am
Good player that kid. These fees are getting ridiculous though.
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7326 on: Today at 11:47:58 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:36:57 am
Serious question, do other fanbases despair as much as ours at any signing another club makes? Today its Joao Gomes, who looks like an alright CM and not much more. And Caicedo, who has had a good six months in the PL and is now being bandied about for a fee which, once the usual dance is finished, is likely to be more than our transfer record. Genuine posts recently saying that we should have signed Zakaria ;D This might be the worst thing FSG have ever done, even beyond the super league and ticket prices, in getting people so worked up about a midfielder that they're losing their shit when average players are joining other clubs for megabucks.
Bit of an understatement he has been outstanding fee is a bit high.

All I said Zakaria's profile suits us better as a loan deal he can run.

We are 9th in the PL with possibly one of the biggest points drops in PL history year on year. Of course fans on the internet especially will despair no different from Arsenal or Man Utd.

It is strange how people try to normalize our situation. We have about 10 or so PL clubs outspending us in transfer fees that is not normal.
I dont put all the blame on FSG our wage bill is very high but we are literally in a crisis in badly need to start our rebuild.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,236
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7327 on: Today at 11:50:37 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:47:58 am
Bit of an understatement he has been outstanding fee is a bit high.

Its not an understatement, he's been good. You're paying most of that fee for potential as he's only just turned 21


