Can I have a go at this squad list thing?



Alisson

Kelleher

Adrian

Davies

Pitaluga



Trent

Ramsay

Bradley

VVD

Gomez

Matip

Van Den Berg

Konate

Phillips

Koumetio

Williams

Robbo

Tsimikas



Fabinho

Henderson

Milner

Thiago

Bajcetic

Morton

Oxlade Chamberlain

Keita

Jones

Elliott

Clarkson



Salah

Jota

Diaz

Firmino

Gakpo

Nunez

Carvalho

Doak



Sensibly, you'd think Keita, Ox and Adrian at least will be leaving on a free. Bobby I can see staying and Millie I can see on another year extension but cutting down significantly on his minutes and maybe getting him into a coaching role.



Of the kids I reckon Clarkson gets sold for a few million, Morton stays with the first team, Koumetio out on loan again, Davies takes Adrians spot, Doak stays with the first team, we loan one of Ramsay/Bradley and keep the other with the first team. Pitaluga out on loan.



Of the first teamers I think Phillips goes and then maybe one of Williams/Van Den Berg also, with the other staying to back up the four first choice CBs. Maybe a PL loan for Carvalho too as its hard to see where he gets a look in.



Kelleher is tricky, I'd be tempted to look at a long-term loan for him like Chelsea used to do with Courtois and get in a back-up.



We've got Matip and Thiagos contracts expiring summer 2024.



Leaves us with Alisson, Davies, Trent, Ramsay, VVD, VDB, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Tsimikas, Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Milner, Morton, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Doak.



Sensibly I think that means we need a GK, CB, 3 CMs and a RW.



Not to keep banging the drum but if we are limited with funds, we should really be considering dipping into the free transfer market to bulk the squad out a bit. This summer you've got Skriniar, Tielemans, Thuram, Ndicka, Lemar, Laimer, Auoar, Dahoud and Tom Davies out of contract as well as a few potential back up goalies. Next summer...Rice, Mount, Milenkovic-Savic, Dembele, Bastoni, Pau Torres, Neves, Olmo, Nico Williams, Brandt, Sarr, Raya, Lafont, Berge, Cherki and Harrison Reed. People talk about not having enough money if we sign Bellingham but no reason you cant fill a few positions pretty cheaply from that list.