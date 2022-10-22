« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7280 on: Today at 09:05:26 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:35:10 am
Robertson is 28.
Van Dijk is 31.
Thiago, Fabinho and Bajcetic for the No.6 role.
Nunes is good.

Thiago hasnt played as a solo 6 his entire career except a short, pretty disastrous spell for us once  he doesnt have the mobility.
Fabinho cant run or turn and isnt currently a premier league level player
Bajetic is a great prospect but hes currently 18 and cant complete 90 minutes

Other than that were set at the 6
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7281 on: Today at 09:07:39 am
Can I have a go at this squad list thing?

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Davies
Pitaluga

Trent
Ramsay
Bradley
VVD
Gomez
Matip
Van Den Berg
Konate
Phillips
Koumetio
Williams
Robbo
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Milner
Thiago
Bajcetic
Morton
Oxlade Chamberlain
Keita
Jones
Elliott
Clarkson

Salah
Jota
Diaz
Firmino
Gakpo
Nunez
Carvalho
Doak

Sensibly, you'd think Keita, Ox and Adrian at least will be leaving on a free. Bobby I can see staying and Millie I can see on another year extension but cutting down significantly on his minutes and maybe getting him into a coaching role.

Of the kids I reckon Clarkson gets sold for a few million, Morton stays with the first team, Koumetio out on loan again, Davies takes Adrians spot, Doak stays with the first team, we loan one of Ramsay/Bradley and keep the other with the first team. Pitaluga out on loan.

Of the first teamers I think Phillips goes and then maybe one of Williams/Van Den Berg also, with the other staying to back up the four first choice CBs. Maybe a PL loan for Carvalho too as its hard to see where he gets a look in.

Kelleher is tricky, I'd be tempted to look at a long-term loan for him like Chelsea used to do with Courtois and get in a back-up.

We've got Matip and Thiagos contracts expiring summer 2024.

Leaves us with Alisson, Davies, Trent, Ramsay, VVD, VDB, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Tsimikas, Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Milner, Morton, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Doak.

Sensibly I think that means we need a GK, CB, 3 CMs and a RW.

Not to keep banging the drum but if we are limited with funds, we should really be considering dipping into the free transfer market to bulk the squad out a bit. This summer you've got Skriniar, Tielemans, Thuram, Ndicka, Lemar, Laimer, Auoar, Dahoud and Tom Davies out of contract as well as a few potential back up goalies. Next summer...Rice, Mount, Milenkovic-Savic, Dembele, Bastoni, Pau Torres, Neves, Olmo, Nico Williams, Brandt, Sarr, Raya, Lafont, Berge, Cherki and Harrison Reed. People talk about not having enough money if we sign Bellingham but no reason you cant fill a few positions pretty cheaply from that list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7282 on: Today at 09:09:17 am
Goodness Lobo now thinks we need 3 CMs. I think we're moving towards consensus here lads. No one ruin it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7283 on: Today at 09:15:42 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:39:24 am
Is that a Seinfeld reference? Nice.

Mandelbaum! Mandelbaum! Mandelbaum!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7284 on: Today at 09:16:54 am
As much as I like transfers, I am not interested in this Fantasy Football talk. See you later ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7285 on: Today at 09:49:17 am
Trying to keep up with this thread every other day is hard work. One of the few silver clouds which will rise from the typhoon brought about by state owned clubs buying/killing football will be that we won't have to go through this hand-wringing exercise twice a season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7286 on: Today at 09:51:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:18:35 am
There are still big question marks around that side. How long before Robertsons legs fall off? Is Virgil anywhere near where he once was? How often will Thiago get legged in that 6 role? Is Nunes any good?

The idea that you sign 2 players and its rebuild complete is mad. We are talking a 12-18 month process before we get back to anything like our best and in that time I fully believe that will include us looking at the defence again

Personally I think 3 midfielders and 1 centreback is the minimum we should be aiming for this coming summer. Ideally id look at another left back as well and Id sell Tsimikas whilst his stock is decent.
I think you have to factor in the return of Jota, Diaz and the addition of Gakpo (who was meant to be a summer signing). Diaz has only played 20 games for us too. So the difference between us now and two first team midfield additions + key members back is huge. I dont agree that we need to dismantle the team fully. Our defence will look a lot better when the players ahead of them are refreshed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7287 on: Today at 09:58:59 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:09:17 am
Goodness Lobo now thinks we need 3 CMs. I think we're moving towards consensus here lads. No one ruin it.

Tbf we do need 3 centre mids but one of them should have been brought in now and the other 2 in the summer. Going to be fun trying to integrate 3 midfielders in our team if we did get 3 in the summer. Hopefully someone will take Fabinho from us purely based on reputation. He looks finished at this level but cant see many teams matching his wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7288 on: Today at 10:00:58 am
i would not keep Morton Bajcetic Jones & Elliott all in our squad next season.

I dont think Morton is quick enough bit like Elliott.
I would loan Morton again or sell him. He has done well at Blackburn but Bajcetic is a better talent.

I would consider selling Elliott too but that wont happen.

We cant have so many 30 year olds either so Fabinho needs to be sold. We need more players approaching their peak like Bellingham or players  around 22-26
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7289 on: Today at 10:02:30 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:07:39 am
Can I have a go at this squad list thing?

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Davies
Pitaluga

Trent
Ramsay
Bradley
VVD
Gomez
Matip
Van Den Berg
Konate
Phillips
Koumetio
Williams
Robbo
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Milner
Thiago
Bajcetic
Morton
Oxlade Chamberlain
Keita
Jones
Elliott
Clarkson

Salah
Jota
Diaz
Firmino
Gakpo
Nunez
Carvalho
Doak

Sensibly, you'd think Keita, Ox and Adrian at least will be leaving on a free. Bobby I can see staying and Millie I can see on another year extension but cutting down significantly on his minutes and maybe getting him into a coaching role.

Of the kids I reckon Clarkson gets sold for a few million, Morton stays with the first team, Koumetio out on loan again, Davies takes Adrians spot, Doak stays with the first team, we loan one of Ramsay/Bradley and keep the other with the first team. Pitaluga out on loan.

Of the first teamers I think Phillips goes and then maybe one of Williams/Van Den Berg also, with the other staying to back up the four first choice CBs. Maybe a PL loan for Carvalho too as its hard to see where he gets a look in.

Kelleher is tricky, I'd be tempted to look at a long-term loan for him like Chelsea used to do with Courtois and get in a back-up.

We've got Matip and Thiagos contracts expiring summer 2024.

Leaves us with Alisson, Davies, Trent, Ramsay, VVD, VDB, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Tsimikas, Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Milner, Morton, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Doak.

Sensibly I think that means we need a GK, CB, 3 CMs and a RW.

Not to keep banging the drum but if we are limited with funds, we should really be considering dipping into the free transfer market to bulk the squad out a bit. This summer you've got Skriniar, Tielemans, Thuram, Ndicka, Lemar, Laimer, Auoar, Dahoud and Tom Davies out of contract as well as a few potential back up goalies. Next summer...Rice, Mount, Milenkovic-Savic, Dembele, Bastoni, Pau Torres, Neves, Olmo, Nico Williams, Brandt, Sarr, Raya, Lafont, Berge, Cherki and Harrison Reed. People talk about not having enough money if we sign Bellingham but no reason you cant fill a few positions pretty cheaply from that list.
You have listed 8 cms but you think we need 3 with only Ox & Keita leaving


We need to move more out. No point keeping Morton when he wont play
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7290 on: Today at 10:05:59 am
Wolves to sign a midfielder:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64423289

Could be Nunes replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7291 on: Today at 10:08:25 am
My main annoyance comes from the fact i think Klopp deserves more major medals than 1 PL and 1 CL (even though that is excellent all oil considered)

And he won't have the team to do it if this contract is his last and it needs so much rebuilding.

If he were to come out tomorrow and sign another 2/3 year extension I would give little to no fuck about the need for all these players as in my mind the team is safe...and he will get the chance to win PL/CL again
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7292 on: Today at 10:08:54 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:05:59 am
Wolves to sign a midfielder:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64423289

Could be Nunes replacement.
We were linked with him all summer.

£15 million is peanuts!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7293 on: Today at 10:11:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:16:54 am
As much as I like transfers, I am not interested in this Fantasy Football talk. See you later ...

You not interested today because yesterday you suggested we go for Zaniolo and threw your toys out of the pram because people questioned it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7294 on: Today at 10:14:19 am
This Joao Gomez to Wolves thing is pissing me off, 15mil for someone we were apparently interested in in the summer, would obviously pick us over Wolves, and we need a midfielder. Someone give Jurgen a bell and tell him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7295 on: Today at 10:14:33 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:08:54 am
We were linked with him all summer.

£15 million is peanuts!!

That was just him mentioning how much he'd like to play for us. I don't think there was any credible link.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7296 on: Today at 10:16:13 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:14:33 am
That was just him mentioning how much he'd like to play for us. I don't think there was any credible link.

Yeah this. I dont remember anything credible. Most likely him and his agents looking for a move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #7297 on: Today at 10:16:51 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:02:30 am
You have listed 8 cms but you think we need 3 with only Ox & Keita leaving


We need to move more out. No point keeping Morton when he wont play

I have :thumbup

Henderson (34 summer 2024)
Thiago (33 summer 2024 and out of contract)
Fabinho (30 summer 2024)
Milner (38 summer 2024)
Jones (23 summer 2024)
Morton (21 summer 2024)
Elliott (21 summer 2024)
Bajcetic (19 summer 2024)

The bottom three won't need registering until then. Milner ideally wont even be in many matchday squads and his new contract would be more player/coach.
