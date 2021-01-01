Yes, yes. Because we all know the transfer fee is the only thing that indicates a players quality. Look at all those trophies ManU has won the last decade with such a quality side. Antony POTY, maybe?



Of course not. You understood my post wrong, my bad I guess.For example Klopp identified Nunez as a perfect player for his system and confident that he will be a top player for us and obtainable. Some people say we should have got a cheaper striker and used the rest of money to get a midfielder too. If we identified a striker who Klopp likes and suit his ambitious and can be as good as Nunez for let's say 30m Klopp will say nah I would rather spend my budget on Nunez ? so why should he settles for striker he sees not good enough? if it was up to Klopp he would rather build a team who can challenge for less than 100m.All we think about is short term but he is making decisions for long term too and no matter how many try to spin it , its on FSG. The lack of bigger budget what makes him risk and prioritize.