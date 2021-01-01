« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:27:28 pm
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Yesterday at 07:10:24 pm
This forum of late but in particular this thread has literally turned into a madridista forum.

No player is good enough, our manager isnt good enough, no spend is good, no owners are good enough, no existing player is good enough and more importantly judging by the performance of the crowd at Anfield in god knows how long the fans are along way from being good enough.

Listening to Chelsea out sing the whole stadium during the last league game was embarrassing to say the least, but oot are the problem arent they. 🙄 Was like watching Racing Santander out chanting los merengues at the Bernabéu. Shame.

What a mad post :lmao

Someone touched a nerve with you Im guessing.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:29:08 pm
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:37:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:29:08 pm
He says 70 there he said 60 before ..

I don't think it's necessarily a set age, more just the point of him not wanting to be an old man still managing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:47:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:29:08 pm
He says 70 there he said 60 before ..

Get another contract signed now.  ;)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:48:31 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm
Someone who says you don't want to be owned by Qatar. Or says you shouldn't attack our own players/Klopp. Or anyone that Twitter fans don't like essentially

Thanks, I'm not down with these new fangled phrases. I mean, I don't have any references that date past the millenium.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:24:52 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm
Someone who says you don't want to be owned by Qatar. Or says you shouldn't attack our own players/Klopp. Or anyone that Twitter fans don't like essentially

But seriously, it is an annoying term that's crept into the footbaling verse recently. No room for subtlety anymore. I've just been reading the FSG thread and the last couple of pages are awful for the whining, even for that thread.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:24:52 pm
But seriously, it is an annoying term that's crept into the footbaling verse recently. No room for subtlety anymore. I've just been reading the FSG thread and the last couple of pages are awful for the whining, even for that thread.

You sound like a middle red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:29:57 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:20:18 pm
Yes, yes. Because we all know the transfer fee is the only thing that indicates a players quality. Look at all those trophies ManU has won the last decade with such a quality side. Antony POTY, maybe?

Of course not. You understood my post wrong, my bad I guess.
For example Klopp identified Nunez as a perfect player for his system and confident that he will be a top player for us and obtainable. Some people say we should have got a cheaper striker and used the rest of money to get a midfielder too. If we identified a striker who Klopp likes and suit his ambitious and can be as good as Nunez for let's say 30m Klopp will say nah I would rather spend my budget on Nunez ? so why should he settles for striker he sees not good enough? if it was up to Klopp he would rather build a team who can challenge for less than 100m.

All we think about is short term but he is making decisions for long term too and no matter how many try to spin it , its on FSG. The lack of bigger budget what makes him risk and prioritize.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:30:45 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 07:10:43 pm

Klopp won't and shouldn't settle for average players because FSG are cheap.

There are a few issues in general

a) Did we spend the money on the right areas of the team?
b) Is the profile of player weve purchased the right one?
c ) Does the focus and pattern of our signings show there is a coherent plan we are working towards?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:49:11 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:30:45 pm
There are a few issues in general

a) Did we spend the money on the right areas of the team?
b) Is the profile of player weve purchased the right one?
c ) Does the focus and pattern of our signings show there is a coherent plan we are working towards?

Personally I think we should have gone for a false 9 instead of Nunez , they are cheaper and makes your midfield stronger because you don't need a technically gifted playmaker and a DM instead Gakpo. I even said before the start of the season teams will just cut thru us if we didn't improve on Fabinho or replace him and got laughed at but what do I know ? we now for a fact that whenever Klopp spent big he got it right, you could argue about some players but it's down to injuries. We also know for a fact that he built two great successful teams. We witnessed both teams. We also know for a fact that FSG are cheap af and not the first time Klopp been in a situations like this. We should have more trust on Klopp based on these facts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:30:45 pm
There are a few issues in general

a) Did we spend the money on the right areas of the team?
b) Is the profile of player weve purchased the right one?
c ) Does the focus and pattern of our signings show there is a coherent plan we are working towards?

Well, I suppose we will see the answers to those questions once the re-build is done. So far, we have sorted out the defence and the attack. If we do sign the two midfielders we are heavilly linked with in the summer, I think it will be a perfectly executed re-build, in less time than I expected ...

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota - Firmino - Elliott

Nunes - Thiago - Bellingham
Jones - Fabinho - Bajcetic - Henderson

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Van den Berg - Ramsay

Alisson
Kelleher - Davies
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:37:32 pm
If Joao Gomes turns out to be good for Wolves Ill throw something.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:49:11 pm
Personally I think we should have gone for a false 9 instead of Nunez , they are cheaper and makes your midfield stronger because you don't need a technically gifted playmaker and a DM instead Gakpo. I even said before the start of the season teams will just cut thru us if we didn't improve on Fabinho or replace him and got laughed at but what do I know ? we now for a fact that whenever Klopp spent big he got it right, you could argue about some players but it's down to injuries. We also know for a fact that he built two great successful teams. We witnessed both teams. We also know for a fact that FSG are cheap af and not the first time Klopp been in a situations like this. We should have more trust on Klopp based on these facts.

Think we missed out on signing Martin Odegaard he could have been our false 9 I think he is the main reason for the improvement in Arsenal more than anything else. Signing for 35 million surely we could have scraped that together.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:37:32 pm
If Joao Gomes turns out to be good for Wolves Ill throw something.

Watch him be class :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Well, I suppose we will see the answers to those questions once the re-build is done. So far, we have sorted out the defence and the attack. If we do sign the two midfielders we are heavilly linked with in the summer, I think it will be a perfectly executed re-build, in less time than I expected ...

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota - Firmino - Elliott

Nunes - Thiago - Bellingham
Jones - Fabinho - Bajcetic - Henderson

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Van den Berg - Ramsay

Alisson
Kelleher - Davies

Jota should be ahead of Nunez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:51:55 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm
Jota should be ahead of Nunez.

Matter of opinion. It still doesn't change the fact that both are top attackers ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
You can only hope.

Barcelona hit by Gavi contract blow as Liverpool watch on
Barcelona wanted to slap a £1bn release clause on reported Liverpool transfer Gavi but right now they can't even register him on a proper contract.

Barcelona's attempts to register a new contract for reported Liverpool target Gavi have been rejected by La Liga because of their current financial troubles, according to a new report.

The 18-year-old was expected to be rewarded for his rapid progress since breaking into the first team when he was just 17. But although the Catalan giants have agreed new terms with the teenager, settling on a contract that would keep him at the Nou Camp until 2026 and reportedly including a £1billion release clause, La Liga have refused to sanction the new deal.

That opens the door for other clubs such as Liverpool because Gavi is still registered as a youth team player until a new contract can be pushed through.

According to ESPN, sources have told them that La Liga had turned down Barca's request, because the club have no room to register Gavi within their squad spending limit. The Catalan prodigy had been handed the number 6 shirt by Barca, but must now revert to his original number 30 jersey.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/barcelona-hit-gavi-contract-blow-26084457
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:40 pm
I think Gavi seems pretty loyal to Barca, he would have moved by now if he was itching for a move. Would be a brilliant signing but no point getting excited over that particular story.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:37:15 am
Yeah, too much discussion of Gavi's contract will give us indigestion
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:52:35 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:43:51 pm
What's a 'top red' again?

Not sure how official any of these rankings are though
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:53:51 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm
You sound like a middle red.

Think the kids are calling it "mid" now. Lazy fucks
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:18:35 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Well, I suppose we will see the answers to those questions once the re-build is done. So far, we have sorted out the defence and the attack. If we do sign the two midfielders we are heavilly linked with in the summer, I think it will be a perfectly executed re-build, in less time than I expected ...

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota - Firmino - Elliott

Nunes - Thiago - Bellingham
Jones - Fabinho - Bajcetic - Henderson

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Van den Berg - Ramsay

Alisson
Kelleher - Davies

There are still big question marks around that side. How long before Robertson’s legs fall off? Is Virgil anywhere near where he once was? How often will Thiago get legged in that 6 role? Is Nunes any good?

The idea that you sign 2 players and its rebuild complete is mad. We are talking a 12-18 month process before we get back to anything like our best and in that time I fully believe that will include us looking at the defence again

Personally I think 3 midfielders and 1 centreback is the minimum we should be aiming for this coming summer. Ideally id look at another left back as well and Id sell Tsimikas whilst his stock is decent.
