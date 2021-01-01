« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 259721 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,338
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 07:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Today at 07:10:24 pm
This forum of late but in particular this thread has literally turned into a madridista forum.

No player is good enough, our manager isnt good enough, no spend is good, no owners are good enough, no existing player is good enough and more importantly judging by the performance of the crowd at Anfield in god knows how long the fans are along way from being good enough.

Listening to Chelsea out sing the whole stadium during the last league game was embarrassing to say the least, but oot are the problem arent they. 🙄 Was like watching Racing Santander out chanting los merengues at the Bernabéu. Shame.

What a mad post :lmao

Someone touched a nerve with you Im guessing.

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,344
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 07:29:08 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,265
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 07:37:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:29:08 pm
He says 70 there he said 60 before ..

I don't think it's necessarily a set age, more just the point of him not wanting to be an old man still managing.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,421
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 07:47:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:29:08 pm
He says 70 there he said 60 before ..

Get another contract signed now.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,280
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7244 on: Today at 07:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:45:29 pm
Someone who says you don't want to be owned by Qatar. Or says you shouldn't attack our own players/Klopp. Or anyone that Twitter fans don't like essentially

Thanks, I'm not down with these new fangled phrases. I mean, I don't have any references that date past the millenium.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,280
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7245 on: Today at 08:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:45:29 pm
Someone who says you don't want to be owned by Qatar. Or says you shouldn't attack our own players/Klopp. Or anyone that Twitter fans don't like essentially

But seriously, it is an annoying term that's crept into the footbaling verse recently. No room for subtlety anymore. I've just been reading the FSG thread and the last couple of pages are awful for the whining, even for that thread.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,265
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7246 on: Today at 08:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:24:52 pm
But seriously, it is an annoying term that's crept into the footbaling verse recently. No room for subtlety anymore. I've just been reading the FSG thread and the last couple of pages are awful for the whining, even for that thread.

You sound like a middle red.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7247 on: Today at 08:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:20:18 pm
Yes, yes. Because we all know the transfer fee is the only thing that indicates a players quality. Look at all those trophies ManU has won the last decade with such a quality side. Antony POTY, maybe?

Of course not. You understood my post wrong, my bad I guess.
For example Klopp identified Nunez as a perfect player for his system and confident that he will be a top player for us and obtainable. Some people say we should have got a cheaper striker and used the rest of money to get a midfielder too. If we identified a striker who Klopp likes and suit his ambitious and can be as good as Nunez for let's say 30m Klopp will say nah I would rather spend my budget on Nunez ? so why should he settles for striker he sees not good enough? if it was up to Klopp he would rather build a team who can challenge for less than 100m.

All we think about is short term but he is making decisions for long term too and no matter how many try to spin it , its on FSG. The lack of bigger budget what makes him risk and prioritize.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7248 on: Today at 08:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:10:43 pm

Klopp won't and shouldn't settle for average players because FSG are cheap.

There are a few issues in general

a) Did we spend the money on the right areas of the team?
b) Is the profile of player weve purchased the right one?
c ) Does the focus and pattern of our signings show there is a coherent plan we are working towards?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 