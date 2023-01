Allison being our player of the season while we sit in 9th is quite embarrassing as well.



We had some great seasons but this season really is quite incredible how bad we have been considering the wage bill we have. Harder to take even more so than 10/11 under Hodgson.



Really does look like motivation levels have dropped a bit as well as the physical decline.

The frustation is we dont seem to use any of our experience to help us improve.

I guess we were a side so reliant on physical running power



Add to the fact our data led appoach seems to out the window now & we also have the worst medical department in the league stats wise.

There has to be a huge change in the summer. Im sure Klopp will make changes