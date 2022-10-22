« previous next »
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7120 on: Today at 12:11:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:09:08 pm
Literally any stat website you'd wish to look at that measures the important aspects of being a CM....?

Again mate, of all the hills to die on, Zakaria isn't the one. He's rubbish.

He was good against City, and I think Chelsea fans tend to rate him also, what about the stats where he says he recorded the 5th fastest time in the league as a DM? That alone would be useful for us in a midfield where there is no pace.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7121 on: Today at 12:12:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:56:35 am
The idea that Jurgen can improve our form on the training pitch, and that the return of Van Dijk, Diaz, Jota, Firmino and Arthur, combined with the addition of Gakpo, will be enough to secure a top 4 finish is a gamble, but not as big as most people think. There is still a lot of quality on our team, and I suspect we will see that in the coming months ...

 ;D
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7122 on: Today at 12:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:11:22 pm
He was good against City, and I think Chelsea fans tend to rate him also, what about the stats where he says he recorded the 5th fastest time in the league as a DM? That alone would be useful for us in a midfield where there is no pace.

If we're looking for rubbish players who are quick then sure, it'll definitely make Ljinders life a lot easier looking for signings in the summer.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7123 on: Today at 12:23:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:13:23 pm
If we're looking for rubbish players who are quick then sure, it'll definitely make Ljinders life a lot easier looking for signings in the summer.
Well we signed Arthur who is even worse.
Zakaria not played much but he is a better player than Arthur who cant run.

Zakaria on loan to play 10-15 games this season would be a better deal than Arthur.
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7124 on: Today at 12:29:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:23:36 pm
Well we signed Arthur who is even worse.
Zakaria not played much but he is a better player than Arthur who cant run.

Zakaria on loan to play 10-15 games this season would be a better deal than Arthur.

Bit sad how our expectations and standards have fallen. Team that was on the verge of the Quadruple.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7125 on: Today at 12:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:09:21 am
Would you spend your own money on new furniture for a house you're trying to sell?
I think this summer will see us spend plenty, but only because we would have been sold by then.
FSG are at the stage where they might feel that spending more money to build the squad isn't an investment that they will see a return on considering their goal to sell. And they've always made it clear, we as an investment can only spend what we earn which means when they cash out by selling us, they've maximised profits for them. It's always been about the end game for them.

Some of us have been saying this for years. Considering they would one day sell at a massive profit, why is was acceptable for so many of us that FSG could present a financial strategy reliant solely on the club balancing their finances as per their sales and revenue? We would still have been absolutely financially healthy if FSG had spent from their pockets and added to our yearly transfer budget an extra 30-50 mill. We wouldnt have been in the red or crosses the FFP limits and we could have better maximised our time when we were on top.

Now we're hearing things about rebuilding and restarting and counting this year as a one for development rather than winning. Why? Simply because FSG have decided they're done with thks and want to cash in.

In my opinion, that's what has led to the exodus of employees at the top end of the club, and why Klopp seems to be talking about the future and hinting at rebuilding in the summer. He might habe received some guarantees about available finances as per the new incoming owners yet to be publicly confirmed. I do believe we'll bring jn Bellingham and some other players. In which case,  makes sense for Klopp to just accept things and the current situation and share positive soundbites. He's never been the type to sulk or throw people under the bus, and I respect that about him.

Were they trying to sell when they brought in kabak, Davies and Arthur?  They clearly stick to a maximum spend and after that it's rummage down the back of your settee to see what you can find.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 12:37:02 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:23:36 pm
Well we signed Arthur who is even worse.
Zakaria not played much but he is a better player than Arthur who cant run.

Zakaria on loan to play 10-15 games this season would be a better deal than Arthur.

Its not a great parameter is it.

For the record....I dont think he's a much better player than Arthur at all. He's available..... We might as well be championing getting Phil Jones because he's available. If we'd had Zakaria he might have played more often...and would have stunk the place out. We should have signed someone earlier who is better than Arthur with a better injury record, not someone at the same sort of level who is also injury prone.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7127 on: Today at 12:44:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:37:02 pm
Its not a great parameter is it.

For the record....I dont think he's a much better player than Arthur at all. He's available..... We might as well be championing getting Phil Jones because he's available. If we'd had Zakaria he might have played more often...and would have stunk the place out. We should have signed someone earlier who is better than Arthur with a better injury record, not someone at the same sort of level who is also injury prone.

Agreed.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7128 on: Today at 12:49:40 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:50:02 am
Similar players according to FBref. If you're unable to pry the genuine Harrison Reed away from his club then go for the Yank one.



So it's finally time to sign Harrison Reed!
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7129 on: Today at 01:03:34 pm »
Start the Darko Brasanac rumours!

Or better still, word fans: Jeffrey Schlupp.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7130 on: Today at 01:25:41 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:03:34 pm
Start the Darko Brasanac rumours!

Or better still, word fans: Jeffrey Schlupp.

 :) Start the 'any midfielder on Fbref who has many of those nice long deep green bars' rumour.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7131 on: Today at 01:28:15 pm »
Liverpool transfer business:

Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7132 on: Today at 01:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 08:42:22 am
It's not the first time FSG have written a season off sadly.  It's shit for us but maybe we'll be singing a different tune if we do a big rebuild in the summer and end up looking like world beaters again.

The big concern as all have is will such a massive decline in our performances have a negative effect on our ability to attract the players we need.  That depends on what sort of players we are looking to get.  Bellingham aside we are probably looking for players that haven't got those 100m price tags yet so perhaps top 4 won't be such a massive issue for them.

The problem is that delaying a rebuild until the summer will put greater pressure on the midfielders we do have and we could easily end up with more that are simply not fit for purpose, resulting in us needing to sign more while also having less money due to missing out on the CL.

It just seems so moronic an approach from FSG, bringing in one or two midfielders in this window would drastically reduce the demands on Fab, Hendo and Thiago, extending their viability and productivity significantly.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7133 on: Today at 01:38:01 pm »
Mike Mcgrath (telegraph) now reporting Nunes will be £55m in the summer not £44m.

£17m more than he was last summer. Not really sure what he's done to justify that increase.
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7134 on: Today at 01:38:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:56:35 am
The idea that Jurgen can improve our form on the training pitch, and that the return of Van Dijk, Diaz, Jota, Firmino and Arthur, combined with the addition of Gakpo, will be enough to secure a top 4 finish is a gamble, but not as big as most people think. There is still a lot of quality on our team, and I suspect we will see that in the coming months ...

There is a lot of quality in our side, unfortunately though, there is an almost complete absence of athleticism in our midfield which is a far more vital need than additional quality in def or attack.
Offline Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7135 on: Today at 01:40:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:01 pm
Mike Mcgrath (telegraph) now reporting Nunes will be £55m in the summer not £44m.

£17m more than he was last summer. Not really sure what he's done to justify that increase.

Was badly overpriced at 40+ million. No way is he worth that quoted fee. Plenty of fish in the sea, move on.
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7136 on: Today at 01:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:09:21 am
Would you spend your own money on new furniture for a house you're trying to sell?
I think this summer will see us spend plenty, but only because we would have been sold by then.
FSG are at the stage where they might feel that spending more money to build the squad isn't an investment that they will see a return on considering their goal to sell. And they've always made it clear, we as an investment can only spend what we earn which means when they cash out by selling us, they've maximised profits for them. It's always been about the end game for them.


While you wouldn't spend on new furniture, you would still need to pass a survey and as such would need to fix fundamental structural issues etc which is a more appropriate version of that analogy than merely furniture.  ;D
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7137 on: Today at 01:43:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:01 pm
Mike Mcgrath (telegraph) now reporting Nunes will be £55m in the summer not £44m.

£17m more than he was last summer. Not really sure what he's done to justify that increase.

Laughable fee. No thanks.
Online a little break

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7138 on: Today at 01:45:02 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:34:04 pm
Were they trying to sell when they brought in kabak, Davies and Arthur? They clearly stick to a maximum spend and after that it's rummage down the back of your settee to see what you can find.

All you need to know about FSG. The year we were the defending fucking champions.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7139 on: Today at 01:45:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:01 pm
Mike Mcgrath (telegraph) now reporting Nunes will be £55m in the summer not £44m.

£17m more than he was last summer. Not really sure what he's done to justify that increase.

I wonder if we've gone a bit cold and that's why Wolves are briefing about Chelsea's interest, to put pressure on us. Best guess is there's a clause in his contract, but wonder whether it's explicit in which clubs can trigger it or if it's a more general 'top six' which may or may not include us or Chelsea.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7140 on: Today at 01:46:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:01 pm
Mike Mcgrath (telegraph) now reporting Nunes will be £55m in the summer not £44m.

£17m more than he was last summer. Not really sure what he's done to justify that increase.

Given the current brilliant recruiting set-up - we would still pay it.

Nunes might be the missing link - you never know.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7141 on: Today at 01:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:45:51 pm
I wonder if we've gone a bit cold and that's why Wolves are briefing about Chelsea's interest, to put pressure on us. Best guess is there's a clause in his contract, but wonder whether it's explicit in which clubs can trigger it or if it's a more general 'top six' which may or may not include us or Chelsea.

We've probably gone cold because he's done absolutely nothing in this league and they want to sell him for a substantial profit. £55m. :lmao
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7142 on: Today at 01:50:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:01 pm
Mike Mcgrath (telegraph) now reporting Nunes will be £55m in the summer not £44m.

£17m more than he was last summer. Not really sure what he's done to justify that increase.
Yeah no thanks. Mendes and his little Birminguese fiefdom can fuck off.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:46:17 pm
Given the current brilliant recruiting set-up - we would still pay it.

Nunes might be the missing link - you never know.
That role has already been filled by Gakpo, according to Lijnders.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7143 on: Today at 01:55:15 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:50:08 pm
Yeah no thanks. Mendes and his little Birminguese fiefdom can fuck off.
That role has already been filled by Gakpo, according to Lijnders.


I know - haha. You never know what Pep might say though.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7144 on: Today at 01:55:41 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:01 pm
Mike Mcgrath (telegraph) now reporting Nunes will be £55m in the summer not £44m.

£17m more than he was last summer. Not really sure what he's done to justify that increase.

:lmao

What has he done to be worth £55 million

They should probably be biting anyones hands who offer about £35 million for him. Hes been bang average.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7145 on: Today at 01:58:33 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:45:02 pm
All you need to know about FSG. The year we were the defending fucking champions.
Yet their value keeps increasing, can't blame them we are just dollar signs and we've been a brilliant business for them.
Online a little break

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7146 on: Today at 01:59:54 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 01:58:33 pm
Yet their value keeps increasing, can't blame them we are just dollar signs and we've been a brilliant business for them.


I can certainly blame them.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7147 on: Today at 02:00:43 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:50:08 pm
Yeah no thanks. Mendes and his little Birminguese fiefdom can fuck off.
Interesting that Nunez, Jota and Nunes are all represented by Mendes and he apparently played a role in the Diaz transfer too. Makes you wonder if it has anything to do with us paying sky high agent fees, or Edwards and Ward leaving for that matter.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7148 on: Today at 02:01:44 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:59:54 pm
I can certainly blame them.
Yep, me too.
But if you weren't a Liverpool fan and were a shareholder you'd be loving it.
They barely give a crap about their own baseball team.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7149 on: Today at 02:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:00:43 pm
Interesting that Nunez, Jota and Nunes are all represented by Mendes and he apparently played a role in the Diaz transfer too. Makes you wonder if it has anything to do with us paying sky high agent fees, or Edwards and Ward leaving for that matter.

Diaz and Jota were pretty good deals.
Online a little break

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7150 on: Today at 02:12:55 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 02:01:44 pm
Yep, me too.
But if you weren't a Liverpool fan and were a shareholder you'd be loving it.
They barely give a crap about their own baseball team.

Very true on all counts. But I'm not a shareholder and this is the transfer thread. So it's definitely well worth pointing out how shit they've been and continue to be.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7151 on: Today at 02:14:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:37:02 pm
We should have signed someone earlier who is better than Arthur with a better injury record, not someone at the same sort of level who is also injury prone.
msking me laugh imagining you seeing a poster say this during the summer transfer window, and how quickly you'd fire up an incredulous reply fuming that people would deign to think that a team who was as close to the major trophies as ours last season might need to improve
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7152 on: Today at 02:15:07 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 01:55:41 pm
:lmao

What has he done to be worth £55 million

They should probably be biting anyones hands who offer about £35 million for him. Hes been bang average.

Pretty sure that would be the 3rd biggest fee for a CM in premier league history ... for a player who may or may not be good enough for Wolves ...cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7153 on: Today at 02:17:56 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:45:25 am
Do you put any thought in to your posts? You make a random point, it gets debunked quickly and thats it you fold.. Atleast follow Mac Reds ways, hell get called out on all sorts but hell be damned if he does not fight for his point to the bitter end. I mean hes wrong virtually every post but does that stop him? Hell no!!!!
I thought Zakaria had played more.
I do for sure think he would have been a better option than Arthur for the 10-15 games he would have played for us so not sure I am folding just acknowledging he hasn't played that much/
Can track runners & add to pace & power.

All our midfield players cant run bar Jones who is injured. Thiago is ok in that regard too I think if not the quickest.

I do actually think Jones should be given a run in midfield once fit.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7154 on: Today at 02:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:00:43 pm
Interesting that Nunez, Jota and Nunes are all represented by Mendes and he apparently played a role in the Diaz transfer too. Makes you wonder if it has anything to do with us paying sky high agent fees, or Edwards and Ward leaving for that matter.
He could be importamt in helping move on Fabinho possibly.
Serie A i think would be a great move.

Possibly Atletico Mendes has a good relationship with them by all accounts.

We need to move on some midfielders in their 30's really. Henderson will take Milner's role. Thiago is our best midfield player by a distance so it leaves Fabinho to be sold.

