« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 255139 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7080 on: Today at 10:13:31 am »
You know the player is shit when you have to include all his youth goals to make him look better  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,333
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7081 on: Today at 10:15:18 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:13:20 am
All or nothing eh Peter?  :lmao

Well, I have suggested a short term replacement for Ox on the squad, and people jumped all over the suggestion. I am certainly not going to argue about it ...
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,212
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7082 on: Today at 10:15:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:10:24 am
OK then, we don't sign anyone ...

So we're all agreed we're not signing Zaniolo then? Good good :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7083 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:10:24 am
OK then, we don't sign anyone ...
so Zaniolo it is or nobody.

I think you have not put much thought into that link.
He would rival Artur for an awful loan signing.

Zakaria was the one that would have made sense as a loan but even he is very injury prone.

We need to look at durable players.
Bellingham is that.

Musah at Valencia has missed 2 games in his career.
No muscle injuries. Homegrown as well. Young & a super athlete. I think he would be a great option


Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,333
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7084 on: Today at 10:27:25 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:20:28 am
so Zaniolo it is or nobody.

I think you have not put much thought into that link.
He would rival Artur for an awful loan signing.

Zakaria was the one that would have made sense as a loan but even he is very injury prone.

We need to look at durable players.
Bellingham is that.

Musah at Valencia has missed 2 games in his career.
No muscle injuries. Homegrown as well. Young & a super athlete. I think he would be a great option

The plan for our midfield succession looks pretty clear, with both Bellingham and Nunes being the targets for the summer. I don't think we will sign any midfielder on a permanent deal apart from those two. I think that a loan signing in the coming days is possible, if Ox leaves, and even that depends on how long Arthur is out. If he is back in the coming weeks, we won't make even a loan signing ...
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,212
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7085 on: Today at 10:29:42 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:20:28 am
so Zaniolo it is or nobody.

I think you have not put much thought into that link.
He would rival Artur for an awful loan signing.

Zakaria was the one that would have made sense as a loan but even he is very injury prone.

We need to look at durable players.
Bellingham is that.

Musah at Valencia has missed 2 games in his career.
No muscle injuries. Homegrown as well. Young & a super athlete. I think he would be a great option



Close to becoming a meme that one.

He's played seven games for Chelsea, lost four. One of them a dead rubber in the CL. Two of them cup games where they literally had no-one else. And....he's now injured. When he has played he's been absolute turd. At least with Arthur he's mysterious enough that we're still not sure if he's any good or not. If we'd signed Zakaria as an emergency it'd just be a different player being proclaimed as one of our most disastrous signings ever. And you know....fair chance he'd have been injured a lot considering we've got machines who keep getting injured and he's an absolute sicknote.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,804
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 10:30:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:09:24 am
Depends on how you define midfield ...



Anyway, I think he would be good in Jurgen's setup as a No.8 ...

13 games as a centre mid, and what level were those 13 games at?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,496
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 10:39:44 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:30:24 am
13 games as a centre mid, and what level were those 13 games at?

Hes already tapped out, let go of the submission move.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,769
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 10:42:15 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:11:04 am
We're really really not signing a midfielder are we?

What an absolute shambles. Yet again.

Surreal isnt it

End of the summer desperate scramble for any warm blooded midfielder didnt happen
4 months of mid table standard football hasnt happened 
Fabinho not being able to run or turn or play football at a premier league level hasnt happened
Hendrson being demotivated post World Cup and physically diminished hasnt happened
Going from top of the league to 13th in pressures and sprints hasnt happened
Conceding as many big chances as the relegation threatened teams hasnt happened
Giving up 1.5 xg against per game isnt a problem

No idea what the decision making process or who is responsible but its nuts that one of the most financially secure, richest clubs on the planet is refusing to invest to help itself
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:09 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 10:46:38 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:42:15 am
Surreal isnt it

End of the summer desperate scramble for any warm blooded midfielder didnt happen
4 months of mid table standard football hasnt happened 
Fabinho not being able to run or turn or play football at a premier league level hasnt happened
Hendrson being demotivated post World Cup and physically diminished hasnt happened
Going from top of the league to 13th in pressures and sprints hasnt happened
Conceding as many big chances as the relegation threatened teams hasnt happened
Giving up 1.5 xg against per game isnt a problem

No idea what the decision making process or who is responsible but its nuts that one of the most financially secure, richest clubs on the planet is refusing to invest to help itself

Its bizarre to be honest. A club who is third in the world for revenue having to skimp on loans etc and a budget of 37 million for this window. I understand the high wages at the club but surely we can spend more than 37 million. They must be willing to gamble and not sign a midfielder this window and wait for our actual targets this summer.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 10:51:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:29:42 am


Close to becoming a meme that one.

He's played seven games for Chelsea, lost four. One of them a dead rubber in the CL. Two of them cup games where they literally had no-one else. And....he's now injured. When he has played he's been absolute turd. At least with Arthur he's mysterious enough that we're still not sure if he's any good or not. If we'd signed Zakaria as an emergency it'd just be a different player being proclaimed as one of our most disastrous signings ever. And you know....fair chance he'd have been injured a lot considering we've got machines who keep getting injured and he's an absolute sicknote.
Fair enough.
He looked good vs City I thought & seemed to be gaining a bit of form.
Injured again
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 10:52:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:42:15 am
Surreal isnt it

End of the summer desperate scramble for any warm blooded midfielder didnt happen
4 months of mid table standard football hasnt happened 
Fabinho not being able to run or turn or play football at a premier league level hasnt happened
Hendrson being demotivated post World Cup and physically diminished hasnt happened
Going from top of the league to 13th in pressures and sprints hasnt happened
Conceding as many big chances as the relegation threatened teams hasnt happened
Giving up 1.5 xg against per game isnt a problem

No idea what the decision making process or who is responsible but its nuts that one of the most financially secure, richest clubs on the planet is refusing to invest to help itself

Henderson being demotivated post world cup is one the most bizarre things ive heard.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,769
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 10:54:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:52:19 am
Henderson being demotivated post world cup is one the most bizarre things ive heard.

He said it didnt he - Ill correct it if he didnt  its the least relevant bit of the post  in his case the long term decline is the obv the issue
« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:56 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7093 on: Today at 10:56:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:54:15 am
He said it didnt he - Ill correct it if he didnt  its the least relevant bit of the post

No the rest is all fair but that bit still makes me laugh. He did say it, and i dont want to go all what about nurses but its fucking stupid. He needs to get motivated and earn his corn.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,333
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7094 on: Today at 10:56:35 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:46:38 am
Its bizarre to be honest. A club who is third in the world for revenue having to skimp on loans etc and a budget of 37 million for this window. I understand the high wages at the club but surely we can spend more than 37 million. They must be willing to gamble and not sign a midfielder this window and wait for our actual targets this summer.

The idea that Jurgen can improve our form on the training pitch, and that the return of Van Dijk, Diaz, Jota, Firmino and Arthur, combined with the addition of Gakpo, will be enough to secure a top 4 finish is a gamble, but not as big as most people think. There is still a lot of quality on our team, and I suspect we will see that in the coming months ...
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,769
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7095 on: Today at 10:57:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:56:27 am
No the rest is all fair but that bit still makes me laugh. He did say it, and i dont want to go all what about nurses but its fucking stupid. He needs to get motivated and earn his corn.

Yeah for sure  Would be better if motivation was the problem but its not

Anyway. To sum up . Sign midfielders ffs
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,212
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7096 on: Today at 10:59:29 am »
Unless its a different interview he didn't say he was 'demotivated after the World Cup' he said 'It took more out of him than he imagined and its been hard to get back the energy levels he needs to play for the team'.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,173
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7097 on: Today at 11:03:38 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 07:57:39 am
Its so bad even the Liverpool Echo headline stories are not even related to us with their click bait stories

Club are sleep walking this window.

The owners are looking for the exit so i expect zero incomings even panic loans at the last minute.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7098 on: Today at 11:07:27 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:56:35 am
The idea that Jurgen can improve our form on the training pitch, and that the return of Van Dijk, Diaz, Jota, Firmino and Arthur, combined with the addition of Gakpo, will be enough to secure a top 4 finish is a gamble, but not as big as most people think. There is still a lot of quality on our team, and I suspect we will see that in the coming months ...

How have people not learned from the 748263959 other instances of 'when x, y and z return' :lmao

It rarely if ever fucking happens. So many players are always, back soon or have a small knock then spend a minimum of a month out. Let those listed all come back and you can guarantee some others will be out with knocks. Diaz had a major injury, be amazed if he can make any difference coming back, he'll be used cautiously and likely be worried about getting injured again to be honest
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 11:09:21 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 08:18:15 am
Sometimes we act like a club that can barely afford to keep the lights on, it really is an odd way run a club thats in the top 5 in the world.

Would you spend your own money on new furniture for a house you're trying to sell?
I think this summer will see us spend plenty, but only because we would have been sold by then.
FSG are at the stage where they might feel that spending more money to build the squad isn't an investment that they will see a return on considering their goal to sell. And they've always made it clear, we as an investment can only spend what we earn which means when they cash out by selling us, they've maximised profits for them. It's always been about the end game for them.

Some of us have been saying this for years. Considering they would one day sell at a massive profit, why is was acceptable for so many of us that FSG could present a financial strategy reliant solely on the club balancing their finances as per their sales and revenue? We would still have been absolutely financially healthy if FSG had spent from their pockets and added to our yearly transfer budget an extra 30-50 mill. We wouldnt have been in the red or crosses the FFP limits and we could have better maximised our time when we were on top.

Now we're hearing things about rebuilding and restarting and counting this year as a one for development rather than winning. Why? Simply because FSG have decided they're done with thks and want to cash in.

In my opinion, that's what has led to the exodus of employees at the top end of the club, and why Klopp seems to be talking about the future and hinting at rebuilding in the summer. He might habe received some guarantees about available finances as per the new incoming owners yet to be publicly confirmed. I do believe we'll bring jn Bellingham and some other players. In which case,  makes sense for Klopp to just accept things and the current situation and share positive soundbites. He's never been the type to sulk or throw people under the bus, and I respect that about him.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7100 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:09:21 am
Would you spend your own money on new furniture for a house you're trying to sell?
I think this summer will see us spend plenty, but only because we would have been sold by then.
FSG are at the stage where they might feel that spending more money to build the squad isn't an investment that they will see a return on considering their goal to sell. And they've always made it clear, we as an investment can only spend what we earn which means when they cash out by selling us, they've maximised profits for them. It's always been about the end game for them.

Some of us have been saying this for years. Considering they would one day sell at a massive profit, why is was acceptable for so many of us that FSG could present a financial strategy reliant solely on the club balancing their finances as per their sales and revenue? We would still have been absolutely financially healthy if FSG had spent from their pockets and added to our yearly transfer budget an extra 30-50 mill. We wouldnt have been in the red or crosses the FFP limits and we could have better maximised our time when we were on top.

Now we're hearing things about rebuilding and restarting and counting this year as a one for development rather than winning. Why? Simply because FSG have decided they're done with thks and want to cash in.

In my opinion, that's what has led to the exodus of employees at the top end of the club, and why Klopp seems to be talking about the future and hinting at rebuilding in the summer. He might habe received some guarantees about available finances as per the new incoming owners yet to be publicly confirmed. I do believe we'll bring jn Bellingham and some other players. In which case,  makes sense for Klopp to just accept things and the current situation and share positive soundbites. He's never been the type to sulk or throw people under the bus, and I respect that about him.

That explains it then! They have been trying to sell for nearly 10 years  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Up
« previous next »
 