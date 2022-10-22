Sometimes we act like a club that can barely afford to keep the lights on, it really is an odd way run a club thats in the top 5 in the world.



Would you spend your own money on new furniture for a house you're trying to sell?I think this summer will see us spend plenty, but only because we would have been sold by then.FSG are at the stage where they might feel that spending more money to build the squad isn't an investment that they will see a return on considering their goal to sell. And they've always made it clear, we as an investment can only spend what we earn which means when they cash out by selling us, they've maximised profits for them. It's always been about the end game for them.Some of us have been saying this for years. Considering they would one day sell at a massive profit, why is was acceptable for so many of us that FSG could present a financial strategy reliant solely on the club balancing their finances as per their sales and revenue? We would still have been absolutely financially healthy if FSG had spent from their pockets and added to our yearly transfer budget an extra 30-50 mill. We wouldnt have been in the red or crosses the FFP limits and we could have better maximised our time when we were on top.Now we're hearing things about rebuilding and restarting and counting this year as a one for development rather than winning. Why? Simply because FSG have decided they're done with thks and want to cash in.In my opinion, that's what has led to the exodus of employees at the top end of the club, and why Klopp seems to be talking about the future and hinting at rebuilding in the summer. He might habe received some guarantees about available finances as per the new incoming owners yet to be publicly confirmed. I do believe we'll bring jn Bellingham and some other players. In which case, makes sense for Klopp to just accept things and the current situation and share positive soundbites. He's never been the type to sulk or throw people under the bus, and I respect that about him.