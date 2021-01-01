We're really really not signing a midfielder are we?



What an absolute shambles. Yet again.



I think it was clear in the first week of the window. We tend to get our business done early and quietly, in contrast to Chelsea/Arsenal/United who drag saga's on all window, and brief every journalist in the World that they're even thinking about a player. Our issues were clear before the window, we signed Gakpo in December, and then went quiet. In that time all of our midfielders have returned from injury and Bajcetic is contributing. If anything you could argue the midfield situation has improved slightly. It certainly hasn't gotten worse, so I don't know what would make them change their minds almost a month later.Just the way I see it. I think the club have a plan for summer and are happy to write this season off (especially if Madrid beat us).