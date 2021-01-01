« previous next »
Leeds have apparently just put a bid of 25m for Mckennie, he would be a really good signing for us.
Its so bad even the Liverpool Echo headline stories are not even related to us with their click bait stories

Club are sleep walking this window.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm
Ideally and I'd be pleasantly surprised if that were the case. I think the club (for the most part) rigidly sticks to its guns, for better or worse, and I get the feeling that our January business is done. Who knows though, you're right about Diaz and he kind signed out of the blue (we were tentatively linked with him I know but everything moved fast once serious reports started to come in) so let's see.
🤞🤞🤞🤞
We're really really not signing a midfielder are we?

What an absolute shambles. Yet again.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:11:04 am
We're really really not signing a midfielder are we?

What an absolute shambles. Yet again.

You've only just realised this.

We've done our business on the incoming side.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:11:04 am
We're really really not signing a midfielder are we?

What an absolute shambles. Yet again.
Sometimes we act like a club that can barely afford to keep the lights on, it really is an odd way run a club thats in the top 5 in the world.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:56:12 am
Leeds have apparently just put a bid of 25m for Mckennie, he would be a really good signing for us.

God. No.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 08:18:15 am
Sometimes we act like a club that can barely afford to keep the lights on, it really is an odd way run a club thats in the top 5 in the world.

Klopp and co have elevated us above our position and that's a huge issue for FSG in sporting terms. Fans natrually have higher expetations. In money terms that's great for them as the club worth a lot more. But it's only heading in one direction without investment now. I feel if we miss that investment this summer it's a long road back.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:11:04 am
We're really really not signing a midfielder are we?

What an absolute shambles. Yet again.
I think it was clear in the first week of the window. We tend to get our business done early and quietly, in contrast to Chelsea/Arsenal/United who drag saga's on all window, and brief every journalist in the World that they're even thinking about a player. Our issues were clear before the window, we signed Gakpo in December, and then went quiet. In that time all of our midfielders have returned from injury and Bajcetic is contributing. If anything you could argue the midfield situation has improved slightly. It certainly hasn't gotten worse, so I don't know what would make them change their minds almost a month later.

Just the way I see it. I think the club have a plan for summer and are happy to write this season off (especially if Madrid beat us).
It's not the first time FSG have written a season off sadly.  It's shit for us but maybe we'll be singing a different tune if we do a big rebuild in the summer and end up looking like world beaters again.

The big concern as all have is will such a massive decline in our performances have a negative effect on our ability to attract the players we need.  That depends on what sort of players we are looking to get.  Bellingham aside we are probably looking for players that haven't got those 100m price tags yet so perhaps top 4 won't be such a massive issue for them.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:37:55 am
I think it was clear in the first week of the window. We tend to get our business done early and quietly, in contrast to Chelsea/Arsenal/United who drag saga's on all window, and brief every journalist in the World that they're even thinking about a player. Our issues were clear before the window, we signed Gakpo in December, and then went quiet. In that time all of our midfielders have returned from injury and Bajcetic is contributing. If anything you could argue the midfield situation has improved slightly. It certainly hasn't gotten worse, so I don't know what would make them change their minds almost a month later.

Just the way I see it. I think the club have a plan for summer and are happy to write this season off (especially if Madrid beat us).
It's improved in numbers, thats the most worrying thing for me is that we can't even look forward to a returning player.
Quote from: Cid on Today at 08:42:22 am
It's not the first time FSG have written a season off sadly.  It's shit for us but maybe we'll be singing a different tune if we do a big rebuild in the summer and end up looking like world beaters again.

The big concern as all have is will such a massive decline in our performances have a negative effect on our ability to attract the players we need.  That depends on what sort of players we are looking to get.  Bellingham aside we are probably looking for players that haven't got those 100m price tags yet so perhaps top 4 won't be such a massive issue for them.
Depends from player to player really. I get the impression, and hope, that Bellingham is looking for a club to build a legacy. He's still only 19, so a year out of the Champions League might not bother him too much. Players in their mid-20's who are looking for their first bit of Champions League football (i.e. Rice), might be less understanding. Having said that, Mane and Wijnaldum joined us despite no European football.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:27:48 am
God. No.
Young, athletic, good on the ball, cheap and available.
What don't you like?
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:11:04 am
We're really really not signing a midfielder are we?

What an absolute shambles. Yet again.

Would we forgive them if they were working on two midfield deals for the summer:


--Moises Caicedo

--Bellingham

??
If Ox and Nat both leave this window, we sign someone, otherwise I think we are done.
Quote from: Cid on Today at 08:42:22 am
The big concern as all have is will such a massive decline in our performances have a negative effect on our ability to attract the players we need.
In Klopp's first full season we attracted Matip, Mane and Gini, all without any European football. It had been years since we'd been a half-decent side (the Rodgers fluke season aside). Even if we finished with no European football for next season (my preference if there's no CL) we'll still attract top quality as we're on a different level as a club and a 'destination' for players in 2023 than we were in 2016.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 08:54:13 am
Young, athletic, good on the ball, cheap and available.
What don't you like?

Good on the ball? Hes absolutely useless in possession. Have a look at him on fbref. His passing stats are gross. I do not rate him at all, havent since his Schalke days. Bang average operator. Looks overweight too.
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm
This season is not a write off. We may be struggling and we may look off it but I don't think Kloppo and the lad deserve to be written off in January. Madrid can go and get fucked too and all

I think it is a write off. The Madrid tie can be a cup final of sorts but ultimately we havent been good enough. But hoping for some slight improvements particularly defensively.

Maybe if we had Diaz and Jota coming back soon there would be optimism, but they are still a while away.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:15 am
I think it is a write off. The Madrid tie can be a cup final of sorts but ultimately we havent been good enough. But hoping for some slight improvements particularly defensively.

Maybe if we had Diaz and Jota coming back soon there would be optimism, but they are still a while away.
We beat Man City & Napoli this season
Not really an outstanding team in form in Europe. PSG defend with 7 outfield players. Bayern have injuries too.
It is a weird season in the sense so many sides have declined.

Europe I would not write off
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:56:12 am
Leeds have apparently just put a bid of 25m for Mckennie, he would be a really good signing for us.

See this, this is where it starts getting silly ;D

And depressingly if/when he has a couple of decent games we'll inevitably get people saying we should have signed him. When he's literally just an average midfielder.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:24:11 am
See this, this is where it starts getting silly ;D
LOL I'm pretty sure "silly" got bypassed a l-o-n-g way back.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:17:08 am
We beat Man City & Napoli this season
Not really an outstanding team in form in Europe. PSG defend with 7 outfield players. Bayern have injuries too.
It is a weird season in the sense so many sides have declined.

Europe I would not write off

Possibly but we are playing Madrid, they own this trophy.

League season also matters but we will struggle there.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:26:22 am
LOL I'm pretty sure "silly" got bypassed a l-o-n-g way back.

Well no thats very true. If we were getting him on an Arthur-esque loan as an emergency he'd be alright as a warm body but fuck spending actual money on him. If anything it just accentuates the difficulty in getting top class CMs right now when he's going for that sort of money and that dud at Everton is being linked with Chelsea and the Brazil team of 1970 Arsenal. If we had the midfield we had in the mid 00s I reckon we could flip Momo for about £90 million.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:32:19 am
Possibly but we are playing Madrid, they own this trophy.

League season also matters but we will struggle there.

Madrid are not doing so well at the minute and there have even been rumbles of discontent about Camavinga and Tchou Tchou.

But you'd expect a miraculous recovery when playing us...
If we are signing a player on loan, I hope it is Nicolo Zaniolo. He could be a great No.8 in Jurgen's setup ...

https://youtu.be/cjozaci3-eY

