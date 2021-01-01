Ideally and I'd be pleasantly surprised if that were the case. I think the club (for the most part) rigidly sticks to its guns, for better or worse, and I get the feeling that our January business is done. Who knows though, you're right about Diaz and he kind signed out of the blue (we were tentatively linked with him I know but everything moved fast once serious reports started to come in) so let's see.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]