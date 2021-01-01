« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 253815 times)

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,337
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 07:56:12 am »
Leeds have apparently just put a bid of 25m for Mckennie, he would be a really good signing for us.
Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 07:57:39 am »
Its so bad even the Liverpool Echo headline stories are not even related to us with their click bait stories

Club are sleep walking this window.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,337
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 07:57:58 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm
Ideally and I'd be pleasantly surprised if that were the case. I think the club (for the most part) rigidly sticks to its guns, for better or worse, and I get the feeling that our January business is done. Who knows though, you're right about Diaz and he kind signed out of the blue (we were tentatively linked with him I know but everything moved fast once serious reports started to come in) so let's see.
🤞🤞🤞🤞
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,574
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 08:11:04 am »
We're really really not signing a midfielder are we?

What an absolute shambles. Yet again.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 