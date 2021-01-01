@mcgrathmike (Telegraph): "Chelsea prepared to compete with Liverpool for Wolves' Matheus Nunes."



They could legit be in for him, or this is Chelsea's way of saying to Liverpool "back off Mason Mount."



In any case, if they went for Nunes, that would be because Mount is surely off to a new challenge, right?



Which would mean LFC a serious destination for Mount.



Guess the question for LFC then becomes: Mount or Nunes, who do we need most for the CM rebuild?



From what I remember, all that was reported concerning Nunes to LFC sounds like the deal to joiN in the summer is all but done.