« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 250128 times)

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,333
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6960 on: Today at 06:23:27 pm »
Have my fingers crossed we have one really good signing before the windows shut, hopefully not a kabak, Davies or Melo deal.

The worry is we have always been decisive and early in our main targets, anything late in the window has tended to be a get a body in for cheap signing.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,438
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6961 on: Today at 06:26:03 pm »
The fat oompah loompah is looking in our direction.

Quote
Chelsea are prepared to compete with Liverpool for Wolves' Matheus Nunes when they step up their pursuit of midfielders in the summer. [@TeleFootball]
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6962 on: Today at 06:30:09 pm »
@mcgrathmike (Telegraph): "Chelsea prepared to compete with Liverpool for Wolves' Matheus Nunes."

They could legit be in for him, or this is Chelsea's way of saying to Liverpool "back off Mason Mount."

In any case, if they went for Nunes, that would be because Mount is surely off to a new challenge, right?

Which would mean LFC a serious destination for Mount.

Guess the question for LFC then becomes: Mount or Nunes, who do we need most for the CM rebuild?

From what I remember, all that was reported concerning Nunes to LFC sounds like the deal to joiN in the summer is all but done.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:33:18 pm by RedSetGo »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,264
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 06:32:47 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 06:11:58 pm
I read articles of "up and coming" South American talent and then watch any videos available to get an idea. Only watched the Brazil-argie game U20, but most of these kids play in their respective first division clubs.

On that basis, I probably wouldn't be getting too upset at the club not buying these players. I can't think of too many that have been a success for the likes of Chelsea or Man City.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 