He was also coming off a massive injury and had lost a lot of his explosiveness.



A lot of his last 2 years at Villa (after a massive injury) involved a lot of spotty goal form which on the surface looks good, but when you look at it wasn't brilliant - long streaks of not scoring, and scoring a bunch in a few matches at the tail end of the season (against mostly teams on the beach).Like in the last year he scored 13 in the league which looks alright, but when you consider he only scored 2 up until March it's not the best when you have a team like us when we signed him, who needed consistency.It doesnt help that he very clearly didn't suit our style, but for some reason Rodgers wanted a largely immobile target man for a team without wingers (or the level of his scouting was "scoring in the PL means they will score for us), but even still by the time we bought him the injuries had clearly made him lose what he had that made him so deadly in the first season and a bit at Villa.