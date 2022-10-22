« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 248836 times)

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 02:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:31:03 pm
This post needs a trigger warning. Some shocking names. Even more shocking was how we convinced ourselves that the likes of Borini were actually brilliant and going to kick on  any day now. 

The difficulty is that bad signing doesn't equal bad player.

Benteke scored 42 in 89 league games for Villa which is a perfectly good return. He's clearly an effective forward just the wrong fit. Keane was a very good footballer and that whole situation is still a mystery. Markovic had huge potential and was one of Europe's highly regarded youngsters. Aquilani had been a silky player for Roma but arrived injured, replacing Alonso, and never really got up to speed (I still think we should have tried much harder to involve him with the first team). Aspas has been outstanding in Spain.

Some however were plainly punts. Diouf over Anelka, Carroll generally, Balotelli especially, and Borini.

Joe Cole is another. I mean he was on a free but cost a fair bit in wages and signing on fees. Was so past his best for us it is painful to remember.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 02:50:10 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:47:40 pm
The difficulty is that bad signing doesn't equal bad player.

Benteke scored 42 in 89 league games for Villa which is a perfectly good return. He's clearly an effective forward just the wrong fit. Keane was a very good footballer and that whole situation is still a mystery. Markovic had huge potential and was one of Europe's highly regarded youngsters. Aquilani had been a silky player for Roma but arrived injured, replacing Alonso, and never really got up to speed (I still think we should have tried much harder to involve him with the first team). Aspas has been outstanding in Spain.

Some however were plainly punts. Diouf over Anelka, Carroll generally, Balotelli especially, and Borini.

Joe Cole is another. I mean he was on a free but cost a fair bit in wages and signing on fees. Was so past his best for us it is painful to remember.

He was also coming off a massive injury and had lost a lot of his explosiveness.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 02:50:36 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:33:08 pm
Now this is nonsense ;D

I mean it depends how you rate a bad deal. Benteke cost us £32.5m and lasted a season. We made a fair bit of it back but it was a still a bad deal. Andy Carroll obviously. Markovic was far more of a disaster as deals go. Keane lasting 6 months. Balotelli, Aquilani, Diouf, Borini, Aspas, all bought for significant outlay but did very little to justify it. Some bought as key signings. Melo is a stopgap loan who cost fuck all and got injured.

Melo cost us a loan fee of £4M + £80K a week so £8M for someone who has played 13 minutes, he's taken up a squad space, offered us virtually no minutes and cost us money!

Imagine if we made a brilliant midfield signing last summer, the impact to our season could mean we'd still be in the top 4 now,



Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 02:52:42 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:06:15 am
Just my two cents: If the club haven't ruled out Bellingham for the summer (through your usual briefings that he 'prefers Madrid' or whatever) then I think he's happy to come to us even if we're not in the CL next season.

There is no way he'd still be negotiating to join us now if being in the CL next year is a must have.

Yep, my thoughts too. We'd be hearing now that our chances are dwindling or gone altogether. Bellingham knows we will be in CL in 24/25 anyway coz of our European coefficient (thats when UK will provide 5 teams in CL - 5th one based on European heritage, right?)

Also, that Bellingham is still being spoken of joining us puts to bed the idea that if we spend on him, we won't have money to buy any other CM. For one, we know that we are getting Nunes from Wolves.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6924 on: Today at 02:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:50:36 pm
Melo cost us a loan fee of £4M + £80K a week so £8M for someone who has played 13 minutes, he's taken up a squad space, offered us virtually no minutes and cost us money!

Imagine if we made a brilliant midfield signing last summer, the impact to our season could mean we'd still be in the top 4 now,


I'm still hopeful he might get some more minutes this season for us. It's difficult with short term signings because you can't predict an injury like that. On paper a £4m loan fee for a season-long loan, plus fairly moderate wages, for a Brazilian international with experience at Barca and Juve isn't silly money or a bad deal. The problem is that he got injured - unless we knew that was likely it's not a bd deal, just bad luck.

This also speculates that the alternative to Melo was a brilliant midfield signing, whereas in fact the alternative to Melo was probably a different loan signing, or no-one.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,387
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6925 on: Today at 02:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:20 pm
Amadou Haidara? Well he's 23, so good age. :D

He turns 25 later this month, so terrible reporting.  8)
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,765
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6926 on: Today at 02:58:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:50:10 pm
He was also coming off a massive injury and had lost a lot of his explosiveness.

Yeah was a terrible singing entirely based on Rodgers perspective of him before the Achilles injury - I remember posting endlessly (not like me) that we cant have scouted him properly post injury
Pre injury he was an elite player that couldve been the Drogba esque spearhead in a 433 Rodgers wanted  post injury he was barely a PL level player
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6927 on: Today at 02:59:26 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:58:34 pm
All roads lead back to Captain America: Winter Soldier. Is this a secret reference to a Cabal of American industrialists who should be our owners?

It'd certainly be a tosser act (tesseract, to clarify the pun).
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6928 on: Today at 03:01:52 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:56:53 pm
I'm still hopeful he might get some more minutes this season for us. It's difficult with short term signings because you can't predict an injury like that. On paper a £4m loan fee for a season-long loan, plus fairly moderate wages, for a Brazilian international with experience at Barca and Juve isn't silly money or a bad deal. The problem is that he got injured - unless we knew that was likely it's not a bd deal, just bad luck.

This also speculates that the alternative to Melo was a brilliant midfield signing, whereas in fact the alternative to Melo was probably a different loan signing, or no-one.

We don't know who the alternative could have been but the knock on effects of being a man down in a position we are struggling is there for all to see, I can't think of many other signings which have had such a negative consequence to a season.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6929 on: Today at 03:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:01:52 pm
We don't know who the alternative could have been but the knock on effects of being a man down in a position we are struggling is there for all to see, I can't think of many other signings which have had such a negative consequence to a season.

Really :lmao Balotelli? Aquilani who we bought to replace Alonso when he had a significant injury? Diouf who was signed specifically instead of Anelka?

I mean, any of the above probably didn't help. IMO it's not the signing of Melo that's the problem, it's the failure to sign someone else. The deal in and of itself for Melo wasn't a bad deal. And the injury has been the big reason his loan deal hasn't been successful.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:07:40 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6930 on: Today at 03:06:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:50:10 pm
He was also coming off a massive injury and had lost a lot of his explosiveness.

A lot of his last 2 years at Villa (after a massive injury) involved a lot of spotty goal form which on the surface looks good, but when you look at it wasn't brilliant - long streaks of not scoring, and scoring a bunch in a few matches at the tail end of the season (against mostly teams on the beach).

Like in the last year he scored 13 in the league which looks alright, but when you consider he only scored 2 up until March it's not the best when you have a team like us when we signed him, who needed consistency.

It doesnt help that he very clearly didn't suit our style, but for some reason Rodgers wanted a largely immobile target man for a team without wingers (or the level of his scouting was "scoring in the PL means they will score for us), but even still by the time we bought him the injuries had clearly made him lose what he had that made him so deadly in the first season and a bit at Villa.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6931 on: Today at 03:07:28 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:56:53 pm
I'm still hopeful he might get some more minutes this season for us. It's difficult with short term signings because you can't predict an injury like that. On paper a £4m loan fee for a season-long loan, plus fairly moderate wages, for a Brazilian international with experience at Barca and Juve isn't silly money or a bad deal. The problem is that he got injured - unless we knew that was likely it's not a bd deal, just bad luck.

This also speculates that the alternative to Melo was a brilliant midfield signing, whereas in fact the alternative to Melo was probably a different loan signing, or no-one.


https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1617815666903625728

Zakaria would have been a better loan signing for one.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6932 on: Today at 03:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:07:28 pm

https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1617815666903625728

Zakaria would have been a better loan signing for one.


Quite possibly, but if we didn't make a move for him until deadline day he was hardly a significant target.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,193
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6933 on: Today at 03:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:01:52 pm
We don't know who the alternative could have been but the knock on effects of being a man down in a position we are struggling is there for all to see, I can't think of many other signings which have had such a negative consequence to a season.

:lmao
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,436
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6934 on: Today at 03:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:01:52 pm
We don't know who the alternative could have been but the knock on effects of being a man down in a position we are struggling is there for all to see, I can't think of many other signings which have had such a negative consequence to a season.
I mean it was a left-field punt of a loan signing. Even without the injury, it's debatable whether Melo would even have played significant minutes. His signing is more comparable to that of Kabak or Davies than any of our high cost, high profile transfers that didn't work out.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6935 on: Today at 03:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:01:52 pm
We don't know who the alternative could have been but the knock on effects of being a man down in a position we are struggling is there for all to see, I can't think of many other signings which have had such a negative consequence to a season.

Paul Konchesky and Christian Poulsen who actively lost us matches, I would say they were way worse and had a bigger negative impact
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6936 on: Today at 03:19:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:58:55 pm
Yeah was a terrible singing entirely based on Rodgers perspective of him before the Achilles injury - I remember posting endlessly (not like me) that we cant have scouted him properly post injury
Pre injury he was an elite player that couldve been the Drogba esque spearhead in a 433 Rodgers wanted  post injury he was barely a PL level player
I've never seen a fanbase so united in not wanting a signing before. Seems like everyone saw the issues except Rodgers.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,193
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6937 on: Today at 03:20:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 02:52:42 pm
Yep, my thoughts too. We'd be hearing now that our chances are dwindling or gone altogether. Bellingham knows we will be in CL in 24/25 anyway coz of our European coefficient (thats when UK will provide 5 teams in CL - 5th one based on European heritage, right?)

Also, that Bellingham is still being spoken of joining us puts to bed the idea that if we spend on him, we won't have money to buy any other CM. For one, we know that we are getting Nunes from Wolves.

You never know because if we're being honest....you cant say we're giving the impression of a well run club right now. But as much as not making certain signings has been pretty shitty PR for the owners, to have spent the last year essentially going 'We're not signing a midfielder because we're getting Bellingham in 2023', leaked it through practically every reputable source, not signed anyone to the detriment of this season, and THEN turning round and going 'Oh well no we cant sign Bellingham, far too expensive and obviously cant do it without CL football, dummies' then I feel they'd practically be deliberately creating the most carnage amongst the fanbase towards them since they took over. And as much as we dont agree with some of their decisions right now, I just cant believe they're that stupid.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6938 on: Today at 03:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:50:36 pm
Melo cost us a loan fee of £4M + £80K a week so £8M for someone who has played 13 minutes, he's taken up a squad space, offered us virtually no minutes and cost us money!

Imagine if we made a brilliant midfield signing last summer, the impact to our season could mean we'd still be in the top 4 now,

I'd rather have seen that sort of spend that on a 16,17 year old highly touted player....
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6939 on: Today at 03:26:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:20:34 pm
You never know because if we're being honest....you cant say we're giving the impression of a well run club right now. But as much as not making certain signings has been pretty shitty PR for the owners, to have spent the last year essentially going 'We're not signing a midfielder because we're getting Bellingham in 2023', leaked it through practically every reputable source, not signed anyone to the detriment of this season, and THEN turning round and going 'Oh well no we cant sign Bellingham, far too expensive and obviously cant do it without CL football, dummies' then I feel they'd practically be deliberately creating the most carnage amongst the fanbase towards them since they took over. And as much as we dont agree with some of their decisions right now, I just cant believe they're that stupid.

Obviously I want us to sign him, but perversely it would be quite funny if that happened purely to watch the world burn.

I love a good signing, but ultimately I wouldnt be arsed if we never signed another player and brought them all through the youth team as long as we were successful, theres a good portion of our fanbase who seem more arsed about the transfers than the football and the above scenario would trigger them to the point of implosion.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Up
« previous next »
 