Just my two cents: If the club haven't ruled out Bellingham for the summer (through your usual briefings that he 'prefers Madrid' or whatever) then I think he's happy to come to us even if we're not in the CL next season.
There is no way he'd still be negotiating to join us now if being in the CL next year is a must have.
Yep, Bellingham would still be 19 for majority of negotiations and talks.
Still firmly believe him and his family, led by his Dad would rate Liverpool the best
place for his career next few years, under Klopp. And on the right hand side of the field, Bellingham and Trent can be the new masters of the premier league.
Some optimism anyway.