Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 246493 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 08:06:22 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:27:26 am
Its been happening for years. When hes said in the past hes happy with the midfield, hes just towing the company line, doesnt really mean it. The whole take more risks quote has been spun so many different ways I think we could sell it on a stick at a fair.

:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 08:47:47 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:03 am
Surprised some of you like that interview its not my favourite of his - seems like whenever he talks about the squad and transfers this season its vague and full of false equivalence (no ones asking for Chelsea level spending)

If its now officially a transitional season - which seems to have been decided in the last two games - who are we transitioning away from and who to  who are we building around next season?
Id suggest next season will the the transitional one - assuming we bring several players in and let several go
Which is fine given where weve got to, but we actually have to do it!

Yeah this window hasn't exactly been the most encouraging start to our supposed transition, no midfielder in and trying to renew an injury prone 31 year old attacker. Actions are gonna speak louders than words on this one. Hopefully it's finally actually a big summer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 08:51:45 am »
Bellingham rumours remain strong. Fuck knows what that does to the rest of our transfer budget!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 09:05:07 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:51:45 am
Bellingham rumours remain strong. Fuck knows what that does to the rest of our transfer budget!

Hoping the original plan of Bellingham and Tchouameni means there is still 100m 'available' for another midfielder or two this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 09:06:15 am »
Just my two cents: If the club haven't ruled out Bellingham for the summer (through your usual briefings that he 'prefers Madrid' or whatever) then I think he's happy to come to us even if we're not in the CL next season.

There is no way he'd still be negotiating to join us now if being in the CL next year is a must have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 09:10:09 am »
We have transitioned the forward line this season to be fair. Although we did that last year too. Problem is weve not transitioned the midfield at all which means we might be doing it for the next 2 seasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 09:13:57 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:06:15 am
Just my two cents: If the club haven't ruled out Bellingham for the summer (through your usual briefings that he 'prefers Madrid' or whatever) then I think he's happy to come to us even if we're not in the CL next season.

There is no way he'd still be negotiating to join us now if being in the CL next year is a must have.

Yep, Bellingham would still be 19 for majority of negotiations and talks.
Still firmly believe him and his family, led by his Dad would rate Liverpool the best
place for his career next few years, under Klopp. And on the right hand side of the field, Bellingham and Trent can be the new masters of the premier league.

Some optimism anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 09:16:56 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:06:15 am
Just my two cents: If the club haven't ruled out Bellingham for the summer (through your usual briefings that he 'prefers Madrid' or whatever) then I think he's happy to come to us even if we're not in the CL next season.

There is no way he'd still be negotiating to join us now if being in the CL next year is a must have.
We really need to stop believing FSG's mouthpieces. A lack of CL football is only an issue if it becomes a trend. If we miss out this season, it'll be a blip. It's just a lazy excuse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6848 on: Today at 09:26:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:16:56 am
We really need to stop believing FSG's mouthpieces. A lack of CL football is only an issue if it becomes a trend. If we miss out this season, it'll be a blip. It's just a lazy excuse.

Especially if our player's wages are as heavily incentivised as reported. No CL qualification will effect their bonuses so our wage bill percentage to turnover wont be effected that much.

It has always been excuses. No need to spend, we are winning so much. Can't spend, not in CL etc etc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 09:37:03 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:16:56 am
We really need to stop believing FSG's mouthpieces. A lack of CL football is only an issue if it becomes a trend. If we miss out this season, it'll be a blip. It's just a lazy excuse.

Agree. However, looking at your argument, a player could validly look at Liverpool's failure to qualify for the CL, add the uncertainty surrounding ownership, loss of staff in senior roles etc. and conclude that we're in danger of dropping out for a period of time, and worth going elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 10:11:55 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:37:03 am
Agree. However, looking at your argument, a player could validly look at Liverpool's failure to qualify for the CL, add the uncertainty surrounding ownership, loss of staff in senior roles etc. and conclude that we're in danger of dropping out for a period of time, and worth going elsewhere.
Juergen adds a bit of stability to the club because hes a proven winner that players love playing for. He has also shown his ability to rebuild teams just like he did with Dortmund when they used to lose key players every year. We can still attract players but there is a question mark over the financial side of things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 10:21:16 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:11:55 am
Juergen adds a bit of stability to the club because hes a proven winner that players love playing for. He has also shown his ability to rebuild teams just like he did with Dortmund when they used to lose key players every year. We can still attract players but there is a question mark over the financial side of things.


The last part of your argument is weaker, there. Jurgen is a brilliant manager but at the point where he needed to build a new team at Dortmund......he left.

I do believe he can rebuild with us though, it is just a new challenge for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 10:25:33 am »
If we do sign Bellingham which i very much doubt. Someone is going to cover most of the cost.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:47:47 am
Yeah this window hasn't exactly been the most encouraging start to our supposed transition, no midfielder in and trying to renew an injury prone 31 year old attacker. Actions are gonna speak louders than words on this one. Hopefully it's finally actually a big summer!

If we bed in Nunez and Gakpo, establish Konate as first choice alongside Virg and bring through the likes of Elliott, Bajcetic and Carvalho as genuine first choice options then I guess it is a little transitionny. Renewing Bobby is neither here nor there with regards to it being a 'transition' or not I dont think, with everyone fit he's not going to start many games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 10:43:27 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:25:33 am
If we do sign Bellingham which i very much doubt. Someone is going to cover most of the cost.
Nike owe us money for Mbappe, theyll cough up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6855 on: Today at 10:45:27 am »
The fan in me wants Bellingham . But he isnt remotely what we need or should be buying unless 300 million is coming down the track
You can argue every big club needs him over the next decade and this is the summer hes moving so its now that you have to push the boat out .. and Ill be as giddy as anyone else if he comes

But this team cant defend  it just cant stop big chances. Weve tried different personnel and different shapes, weve even stopped the full backs playing high - nothings changed our nearly relegation level defensive metrics

If its a season of transition but we dont fix this fundamental problem  ideally now (what the fcuk are we doing etc) or if not in the summer we wont be achieving anything on the pitch with or without Jude
