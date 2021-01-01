« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Offline SamLad

Reply #6840
Today at 08:06:22 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:27:26 am
Its been happening for years. When hes said in the past hes happy with the midfield, hes just towing the company line, doesnt really mean it. The whole take more risks quote has been spun so many different ways I think we could sell it on a stick at a fair.

:)
Online DelTrotter

Reply #6841
Today at 08:47:47 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:03 am
Surprised some of you like that interview its not my favourite of his - seems like whenever he talks about the squad and transfers this season its vague and full of false equivalence (no ones asking for Chelsea level spending)

If its now officially a transitional season - which seems to have been decided in the last two games - who are we transitioning away from and who to  who are we building around next season?
Id suggest next season will the the transitional one - assuming we bring several players in and let several go
Which is fine given where weve got to, but we actually have to do it!

Yeah this window hasn't exactly been the most encouraging start to our supposed transition, no midfielder in and trying to renew an injury prone 31 year old attacker. Actions are gonna speak louders than words on this one. Hopefully it's finally actually a big summer!
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Reply #6842
Today at 08:51:45 am
Bellingham rumours remain strong. Fuck knows what that does to the rest of our transfer budget!
Online cdav

Reply #6843
Today at 09:05:07 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:51:45 am
Bellingham rumours remain strong. Fuck knows what that does to the rest of our transfer budget!

Hoping the original plan of Bellingham and Tchouameni means there is still 100m 'available' for another midfielder or two this summer
Online .adam

Reply #6844
Today at 09:06:15 am
Just my two cents: If the club haven't ruled out Bellingham for the summer (through your usual briefings that he 'prefers Madrid' or whatever) then I think he's happy to come to us even if we're not in the CL next season.

There is no way he'd still be negotiating to join us now if being in the CL next year is a must have.
Online Knight

Reply #6845
Today at 09:10:09 am
We have transitioned the forward line this season to be fair. Although we did that last year too. Problem is weve not transitioned the midfield at all which means we might be doing it for the next 2 seasons.
Online lionel_messias

Reply #6846
Today at 09:13:57 am
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:06:15 am
Just my two cents: If the club haven't ruled out Bellingham for the summer (through your usual briefings that he 'prefers Madrid' or whatever) then I think he's happy to come to us even if we're not in the CL next season.

There is no way he'd still be negotiating to join us now if being in the CL next year is a must have.

Yep, Bellingham would still be 19 for majority of negotiations and talks.
Still firmly believe him and his family, led by his Dad would rate Liverpool the best
place for his career next few years, under Klopp. And on the right hand side of the field, Bellingham and Trent can be the new masters of the premier league.

Some optimism anyway.
Online MonsLibpool

Reply #6847
Today at 09:16:56 am
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:06:15 am
Just my two cents: If the club haven't ruled out Bellingham for the summer (through your usual briefings that he 'prefers Madrid' or whatever) then I think he's happy to come to us even if we're not in the CL next season.

There is no way he'd still be negotiating to join us now if being in the CL next year is a must have.
We really need to stop believing FSG's mouthpieces. A lack of CL football is only an issue if it becomes a trend. If we miss out this season, it'll be a blip. It's just a lazy excuse.
