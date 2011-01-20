« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Crosby Nick

  RAWK Supporter Legacy Fan
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 101,763
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:23:41 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:20:43 pm
Has Joao Gomes signed for Wolves yet?


Dave McCoy

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,837
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:28:31 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:20:08 pm
No objection to replacing my text with that text. Same difference - its transfer averse.

Well again we don't actually know what he said and the club wants it that way. The title of his presentation was "Maximizing Analytics Impact", not transfers are not to be done. Making sure everything lines up so that the transfer is highly likely to succeed instead of just doing a transfer because a transfer needs to happen is another way to look at it.
Boaty McBoatface

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm
royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 252,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:48:42 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:28:31 pm
Well again we don't actually know what he said and the club wants it that way. The title of his presentation was "Maximizing Analytics Impact", not transfers are not to be done. Making sure everything lines up so that the transfer is highly likely to succeed instead of just doing a transfer because a transfer needs to happen is another way to look at it.

I dont know, but there have been multiple and independently corroborated stories from people present at the presentation on the day. Maximising impact involves minimising risk. Your starting point is a model that looks at net gains or losses in points overall. Your incumbent squad is already delivering 90+ points per season.

Theres not much of a debate between us is there? Either we pay the premium for sure things or as close as is feasible, or we pay less for project players and price the risk in. Weve done both of those things, but the projects were young players. Its a recipe for what we ended up with when you throw in a manager whose Dortmund side were eviscerated by Bayern, and whose Liverpool side lost two CL finals to a Real Madrid squad that had grown old together.
royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 252,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:51:33 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:07:10 pm
I find people continually laughing off any suggestion of us signing Bellingham as a bit weird to be honest, pretty much every kind of objective source suggests that theres a reasonable chance of it happening, even the manager has been fairly coy on it when questioned.

People keep referencing the probably lack of CL football whilst ignoring that well very likely be back in it within a year due to the way that UEFA is awarding places in the new format of the competition, its unlikely to be a deal breaker youd think.

Of course thats not to say Madrid or someone wont swoop in and get him, that might happen, but theres a reasonable chance we sign him and thats been fairly evident for a while now.

I'm with you. I'm not sure we'll get him or anything, but it's clear the club think there's a strong enough chance. Also think if we're still in the running it's clear that the CL thing isn't a deal breaker - even if we do end up qualifying it won't be done until well after Bellingham's destination is agreed.
DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
Jurgs :

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-rebuild-chelsea-b2268420.html

"Im not saying its the biggest challenge, but its a challenge, and it was one of the main reasons why I signed a new contract because I knew its necessary, explained Klopp.

It will not go overnight, and imagine the situation now with another coach in the chair. I would be somewhere on holiday and everybody would shout my name with him it would not have happened! Im obviously not a miracle worker. Thats why its good how it is, because all the problems you have in a transition time period, we have an awful lot of injuries, and that makes life really complicated. I have no problem with that because I see obviously I know the majority of the outside world is just interested in the short term but we have to be long-term focused as well, and thats what we are.

"There are obviously plenty of different ways you can do it, but its all based on the situation you are in, especially with the things happening around, Chelsea with the new ownership obviously, nobody knows exactly how they do it, how they can spend this much money. Other teams, nobody likes me talking about that... but transition needs time if you dont have endless money, otherwise you can change overnight pretty much, bringing in 10 players.

"Last week I got a question if I am too loyal, Im not too loyal but questioning loyalty in general is a sign of our time, the time we are living in as well, which I really dont like too much. I never saw anything bad in loyalty, to be honest, to your friends, to your family, to your company, in an ideal world you are loyal, and its not a one-way word. Thats an ideal world when both sides feel the same and big things can grow."
Sangria

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:58:32 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:51:33 pm
I'm with you. I'm not sure we'll get him or anything, but it's clear the club think there's a strong enough chance. Also think if we're still in the running it's clear that the CL thing isn't a deal breaker - even if we do end up qualifying it won't be done until well after Bellingham's destination is agreed.

We're qualifying on the last day of the season, when we lift number 7.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,527
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
Jurgs :

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-rebuild-chelsea-b2268420.html

"Im not saying its the biggest challenge, but its a challenge, and it was one of the main reasons why I signed a new contract because I knew its necessary, explained Klopp.

It will not go overnight, and imagine the situation now with another coach in the chair. I would be somewhere on holiday and everybody would shout my name with him it would not have happened! Im obviously not a miracle worker. Thats why its good how it is, because all the problems you have in a transition time period, we have an awful lot of injuries, and that makes life really complicated. I have no problem with that because I see obviously I know the majority of the outside world is just interested in the short term but we have to be long-term focused as well, and thats what we are.

"There are obviously plenty of different ways you can do it, but its all based on the situation you are in, especially with the things happening around, Chelsea with the new ownership obviously, nobody knows exactly how they do it, how they can spend this much money. Other teams, nobody likes me talking about that... but transition needs time if you dont have endless money, otherwise you can change overnight pretty much, bringing in 10 players.

"Last week I got a question if I am too loyal, Im not too loyal but questioning loyalty in general is a sign of our time, the time we are living in as well, which I really dont like too much. I never saw anything bad in loyalty, to be honest, to your friends, to your family, to your company, in an ideal world you are loyal, and its not a one-way word. Thats an ideal world when both sides feel the same and big things can grow."

As always - brilliant words from the Boss.


(Still need a MF this window!)
El Lobo

  RAWK Supporter Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  Posts: 54,179
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:00:37 pm
That loyalty bit seems like a thinly veiled dig at FSG being stingy
rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,404
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:04:30 pm
What a man, fucking love him.
Dave McCoy

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,837
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:06:03 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:48:42 pm
I dont know, but there have been multiple and independently corroborated stories from people present at the presentation on the day. Maximising impact involves minimising risk. Your starting point is a model that looks at net gains or losses in points overall. Your incumbent squad is already delivering 90+ points per season.

Theres not much of a debate between us is there? Either we pay the premium for sure things or as close as is feasible, or we pay less for project players and price the risk in. Weve done both of those things, but the projects were young players. Its a recipe for what we ended up with when you throw in a manager whose Dortmund side were eviscerated by Bayern, and whose Liverpool side lost two CL finals to a Real Madrid squad that had grown old together.

I think it's extremely hard to say what it is exactly we're doing at this point aside from keeping around certain core players for seemingly as long as they want to stick around for. No, we're not really debating per se. Just I also don't think anything recently had much to do with analytics at all so to say "Well Graham said transfers shouldn't be done" doesn't really mean anything to me.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:08:12 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
As always - brilliant words from the Boss.


(Still need a MF this window!)

Wonderful,again.Nothing pretentious or fake about the Boss,you always feel he speaks as he feels and lives life and is one us.

Hope he gets Bellingham in the summer too,to be honest the lad seems perfect for us,it's just the cost and the feeling we need more.
Dave McCoy

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,837
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
Jurgs :

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-rebuild-chelsea-b2268420.html

"Im not saying its the biggest challenge, but its a challenge, and it was one of the main reasons why I signed a new contract because I knew its necessary, explained Klopp.

It will not go overnight, and imagine the situation now with another coach in the chair. I would be somewhere on holiday and everybody would shout my name with him it would not have happened! Im obviously not a miracle worker. Thats why its good how it is, because all the problems you have in a transition time period, we have an awful lot of injuries, and that makes life really complicated. I have no problem with that because I see obviously I know the majority of the outside world is just interested in the short term but we have to be long-term focused as well, and thats what we are.

"There are obviously plenty of different ways you can do it, but its all based on the situation you are in, especially with the things happening around, Chelsea with the new ownership obviously, nobody knows exactly how they do it, how they can spend this much money. Other teams, nobody likes me talking about that... but transition needs time if you dont have endless money, otherwise you can change overnight pretty much, bringing in 10 players.

"Last week I got a question if I am too loyal, Im not too loyal but questioning loyalty in general is a sign of our time, the time we are living in as well, which I really dont like too much. I never saw anything bad in loyalty, to be honest, to your friends, to your family, to your company, in an ideal world you are loyal, and its not a one-way word. Thats an ideal world when both sides feel the same and big things can grow."

Right, we always knew he would give the next manager a new squad so he wasn't the bad guy having to bomb out Klopp's players. This was briefed as part of his extension in 2017 or whenever it was. Just think the bigger picture here is the transition chose them, they didn't chose it and why he's having to give talks like this.

In theory if we're replacing player for player then we're signing at minimum 4 this summer. I don't actually believe we will do that but signing a lot of players even if it's not 10 isn't really that unrealistic.
Dim Glas

  RAWK Supporter Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  Posts: 35,328
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:18:35 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
Jurgs :

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-rebuild-chelsea-b2268420.html

"Im not saying its the biggest challenge, but its a challenge, and it was one of the main reasons why I signed a new contract because I knew its necessary, explained Klopp.

It will not go overnight, and imagine the situation now with another coach in the chair. I would be somewhere on holiday and everybody would shout my name with him it would not have happened! Im obviously not a miracle worker. Thats why its good how it is, because all the problems you have in a transition time period, we have an awful lot of injuries, and that makes life really complicated. I have no problem with that because I see obviously I know the majority of the outside world is just interested in the short term but we have to be long-term focused as well, and thats what we are.

"There are obviously plenty of different ways you can do it, but its all based on the situation you are in, especially with the things happening around, Chelsea with the new ownership obviously, nobody knows exactly how they do it, how they can spend this much money. Other teams, nobody likes me talking about that... but transition needs time if you dont have endless money, otherwise you can change overnight pretty much, bringing in 10 players.

"Last week I got a question if I am too loyal, Im not too loyal but questioning loyalty in general is a sign of our time, the time we are living in as well, which I really dont like too much. I never saw anything bad in loyalty, to be honest, to your friends, to your family, to your company, in an ideal world you are loyal, and its not a one-way word. Thats an ideal world when both sides feel the same and big things can grow."

nice interview, and as always a way with words and talking much sense, and also hes going to be Opa Jürgen in May too, very cool  ;D
Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,686
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:20:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:00:37 pm
That loyalty bit seems like a thinly veiled dig at FSG being stingy

I read it as these feckless players need to get their shit together and improve performances to match their fat new contracts.
Samie

  RAWK Supporter Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  Posts: 56,427
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
He can see that fat Oompah loompah Boehly coming a mile off.  ;D

Quote
Brighton set £100m price tag on Caicedo with club owner Tony Bloom refusing another sale after latest attempt of raid from Chelsea.[@TimesSport]
Haggis36

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
He can see that fat Oompah loompah Boehly coming a mile off.  ;D

I presume Brighton will be imminently offering Caicedo a new contract with a 50x pay rise? I mean it's pretty incredible to turn around to a player you're paying £3500 a week and say no, we believe you're worth £100m  :o What sort of wage would you expect a £100m player to be on - £200k? £300k? Caicedo's agent should be kicking up an absolute stink (even if he's happy to stay at Brighton).

Honestly Chelsea are destroying football all over again. If they don't spunk £60m on Cucurella, Brighton wouldn't even entertain the idea of asking for £100m for a player with 26 top level appearances, it's sick!
cdav

  RAWK Supporter Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  Posts: 8,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
He can see that fat Oompah loompah Boehly coming a mile off.  ;D


Feels like they don't want to sell this window at all, so quoting a stupid price. Won't get half that in the summer
lionel_messias

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,886
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
I presume Brighton will be imminently offering Caicedo a new contract with a 50x pay rise? I mean it's pretty incredible to turn around to a player you're paying £3500 a week and say no, we believe you're worth £100m  :o What sort of wage would you expect a £100m player to be on - £200k? £300k? Caicedo's agent should be kicking up an absolute stink (even if he's happy to stay at Brighton).

Honestly Chelsea are destroying football all over again. If they don't spunk £60m on Cucurella, Brighton wouldn't even entertain the idea of asking for £100m for a player with 26 top level appearances, it's sick!

Not at all. Moises is registered to them and Chelsea have successfully poached everything they've got, including staff.
The boy is under contract and they can say he's worth anything they want if they like.

His agent is welcome to start a conversation but more power to Brighton.

Chelsea been throwing money round like a 10 year old playing Fifa, they've done this to themselves.
Samie

  RAWK Supporter Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  Posts: 56,427
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
 ;D

Quote
Arthur Melo could be suspended for 30 days after being caught up in Juventus pay scandal.

Juventus falsely submitted that his wages have been lowered! [@ZZiliani]
cdav

  RAWK Supporter Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  Posts: 8,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:16:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:09 pm
;D


Can we claim time served- not seen in 6 months?
Samie

  RAWK Supporter Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  Posts: 56,427
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:33:14 pm
 :D

He genuinely might pick up his wage for a whole season without playing more than 13 minutes for us.  ;D
Asam

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,547
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:33:14 pm
:D

He genuinely might pick up his wage for a whole season without playing more than 13 minutes for us.  ;D

One of our worst ever deals
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,762
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:04:03 am
Surprised some of you like that interview its not my favourite of his - seems like whenever he talks about the squad and transfers this season its vague and full of false equivalence (no ones asking for Chelsea level spending)

If its now officially a transitional season - which seems to have been decided in the last two games - who are we transitioning away from and who to  who are we building around next season?
Id suggest next season will the the transitional one - assuming we bring several players in and let several go
Which is fine given where weve got to, but we actually have to do it!
Egyptian36

  Kopite
  • Kopite
  Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:41:07 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:03 am
Surprised some of you like that interview its not my favourite of his - seems like whenever he talks about the squad and transfers this season its vague and full of false equivalence (no ones asking for Chelsea level spending)

If its now officially a transitional season - which seems to have been decided in the last two games - who are we transitioning away from and who to  who are we building around next season?
Id suggest next season will the the transitional one - assuming we bring several players in and let several go
Which is fine given where weve got to, but we actually have to do it!

He is just repeating what people for some reason can't understand. Trying to build a team that can challenge for the next 5 or 6 years which will take time because the budget available to him is only 60m plus sales.
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,762
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:44:57 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:41:07 am
He is just repeating what people for some reason can't understand. Trying to build a team that can challenge for the next 5 or 6 years which will take time because the budget available to him is only 60m plus sales.

No idea where youve got that budget from?
Son of Spion

  RAWK Scribe Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,460
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:15:55 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:00:37 pm
That loyalty bit seems like a thinly veiled dig at FSG being stingy
Particularly the bit where he says loyalty is "not a one-way word."
Egyptian36

  Kopite
  • Kopite
  Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:22:39 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:44:57 am
No idea where youve got that budget from?


This season our net spend is around 60m. Last season and the season before also 60m and actually I made a mistake it's less than 60m including sales. I bet if you combine what we spent the last five seasons divided by 5 it will be less than 60m.
phoenician

  Kopite
  Posts: 841
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:59:06 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:15:55 am
Particularly the bit where he says loyalty is "not a one-way word."

I took him to mean that you can't expect loyalty if you don't give it.

And this was in response to the question he was asked, whether he might be too loyal.

If some of the posters on here were responding to the same question, you may well infer they were having a dig at the owners regarding cash.

Klopp on the other hand has his ethos and his point of view.

In terms of team building and winning he may or may not get it right as a result.

But I'll take him at his word - it's his way.

You can judge for yourself if it's also the "Liverpool way". Personally, I prefer it to whingeing about cash and transfers.

But that's sport, eh? You win some you lose some.

If you do it the right way though you'll have self-respect at a minimum. One of the many things money can't buy.
SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:22:47 am
Jurgen Klopp has more emotional intelligence than 90% of the posters on RAWK (me included).

He wouldn't lower himself to playing silly word games in a press conference in order to "send a message".

Stop microanalyzing everything he says ffs. He's just answering a question about loyalty, he said nothing worth getting worked up about.
LiverBirdKop

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,084
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:39:42 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:40:37 pm
Which players are these? Are they any good?
They're good. The one Chelsea signed, a brazilian*, scored a nice goal. Box to box type midfielder was my impression. Then the other one I remember argie Perrone who signed for ...city?

Edit: *Andrey Santos, he's the captain, 18 y/o
LiverBirdKop

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,084
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:42:46 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:41:04 pm
;D

I know what you mean mate. Apparently 2 of our South American scouts are at the tournament.
A little late to the party but ok.
farawayred

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,979
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:01:38 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:09 pm
;D

Thats an example of zero difference, jack squat, nada, nil, ninch, fuck all
AmanShah21

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,881
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:10:39 am
The Arthur deal still blows my mind. He'll end up going back having played less than 10 full games for us and costing over 10 million pounds. Atleast Kabak and Caulker were available for selection and helped in training. No idea why we didnt even ask for a break clause when our history is so bad with loan signings under FSG.
