Jurgs :"Im not saying its the biggest challenge, but its a challenge, and it was one of the main reasons why I signed a new contract because I knew its necessary, explained Klopp.It will not go overnight, and imagine the situation now with another coach in the chair. I would be somewhere on holiday and everybody would shout my name with him it would not have happened! Im obviously not a miracle worker. Thats why its good how it is, because all the problems you have in a transition time period, we have an awful lot of injuries, and that makes life really complicated. I have no problem with that because I see obviously I know the majority of the outside world is just interested in the short term but we have to be long-term focused as well, and thats what we are."There are obviously plenty of different ways you can do it, but its all based on the situation you are in, especially with the things happening around, Chelsea with the new ownership obviously, nobody knows exactly how they do it, how they can spend this much money. Other teams, nobody likes me talking about that... but transition needs time if you dont have endless money, otherwise you can change overnight pretty much, bringing in 10 players."Last week I got a question if I am too loyal, Im not too loyal but questioning loyalty in general is a sign of our time, the time we are living in as well, which I really dont like too much. I never saw anything bad in loyalty, to be honest, to your friends, to your family, to your company, in an ideal world you are loyal, and its not a one-way word. Thats an ideal world when both sides feel the same and big things can grow."