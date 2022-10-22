« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:25:02 pm
South American Under 20 Championships! Buy them fresh, buy them young.
Watched the Brazil vs fuckgentina game yesterday.

Commentator mentioned about 4 players already signed by european clubs. They mentioned Real, City and Chelsea. Is LFC even aware of these tournaments? ffs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Watched the Brazil vs fuckgentina game yesterday.

Commentator mentioned about 4 players already signed by european clubs. They mentioned Real, City and Chelsea. Is LFC even aware of these tournaments? ffs

Which players are these? Are they any good?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Watched the Brazil vs fuckgentina game yesterday.

Commentator mentioned about 4 players already signed by european clubs. They mentioned Real, City and Chelsea. Is LFC even aware of these tournaments? ffs

I know what you mean mate. Apparently 2 of our South American scouts are at the tournament.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:34:50 pm
The problem with that of course is that its pure guesswork
Its not though. Its well documented, for example:

Quote
Apart from Salah not being Klopps first choice last summer (his credentials were continually pushed by the sporting director Michael Edwards, the head of recruitment Dave Fallows and the chief scout Barry Hunter after Bayer Leverkusens Julian Brandt opted to stay put), the Egyptian was expected to contribute from wide areas after his arrival from Roma but not emerge as a talisman
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/klopp-i-didnt-know-salah-was-a-striker-999jgqfrb

Similar situation with Mane and Jota. Unless were going to say Paul Joyce isnt reliable now  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:21:23 pm
Wards parting gift?

Says we just have to work out who is paying the money. Whip round then?

Bellingham
Gravenberch
Thiago

our 2023/24 midfield everyone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Maybe they are trying to find this Mona Touring player?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:42:37 pm
Its not though. Its well documented, for example:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/klopp-i-didnt-know-salah-was-a-striker-999jgqfrb

Similar situation with Mane and Jota. Unless were going to say Paul Joyce isnt reliable now  :)

Ahhh right so Coolie meant that the players werent the managers first choice but the wider team essentially over ruled him, I misunderstood :thumbup
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:20:08 pm
Not sure I buy this wholes best of the best argument, a lot of our best players were second choices, the best of the best could probably just apply to Thiago Alisson and VVD when using the eye test, the rest is smart analytics and data even though if you look at it from a casual point of view the likes of Mane Robertson maybe even Salah wouldnt be described as the best we could get at the time, I think even Klopp himself had to be convinced of Salah and it wasnt his initial first choice.

That best of the best argument only really came about after we had won everything and was used as rhetoric and a reasoning for why we were making sure to wait for the very best players, we had money now to compete with anyone and would go for the players at the top of the game, it hasnt quite materialised that way though and the more I think of it its just more bargaining for why for example we wont go out this window and signing a midfielder that would be better than our current options, were waiting for Bellingham till we finish 6th in the table and he doesnt come because of no CL football..

I think what Pep meant by premium players is not best of the best but players who we think can be top players in the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:19:59 pm
Florian Petterberg (Sky Germany) just on SSN now saying Ward has talked with Dortmund about Bellingham but not Klopp, but as it stands he's likely to come to us for the rebuild.

I choose to believe (as per your earlier reply to me as well) that if Klopp is intent on the best and he has his heart and mind set on Jude Bellingham - then he is reassured a deal can be financed.

Also, as to Klopp not taking second best or punts. Some of this has to come down to not having a strong Dof. We should have someone in place who is senior and tell Klopp what is what, sometimes anyway.

The line we fail to take, it seems to me, is the one that says "Look, you need new talent in this area [midfield] and here are your options there. Pick one!" We seem to have been obsessed with Tchoumeni but actually this area needed fresh legs and new players there, having 5-star players was not the issue.

Amazingly, we found Gini from Newcastle and he was not the perfect player for us, yet Klopp moulded him. Yet after Gini leaves we have to sign the perfect midfielders?

It is a shame we didn not have a Michael Zorc to tell Klopp to cool his boots and take some fresh talent in there, even if rough diamonds we could work with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Watched the Brazil vs fuckgentina game yesterday.

Commentator mentioned about 4 players already signed by european clubs. They mentioned Real, City and Chelsea. Is LFC even aware of these tournaments? ffs

Nope, our scouts don't leave Portugal. Ward out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:03:44 pm
I choose to believe (as per your earlier reply to me as well) that if Klopp is intent on the best and he has his heart and mind set on Jude Bellingham - then he is reassured a deal can be financed.

Also, as to Klopp not taking second best or punts. Some of this has to come down to not having a strong Dof. We should have someone in place who is senior and tell Klopp what is what, sometimes anyway.

The line we fail to take, it seems to me, is the one that says "Look, you need new talent in this area [midfield] and here are your options there. Pick one!" We seem to have been obsessed with Tchoumeni but actually this area needed fresh legs and new players there, having 5-star players was not the issue.

Amazingly, we found Gini from Newcastle and he was not the perfect player for us, yet Klopp moulded him. Yet after Gini leaves we have to sign the perfect midfielders?

It is a shame we didn not have a Michael Zorc to tell Klopp to cool his boots and take some fresh talent in there, even if rough diamonds we could work with.

We know how things work based on interviews with people working at the club. Players get recommend to Klopp. Klopp and his team will watch the players then decide. You can't force them to approve spending big part of the budget on a player they are not sure of or doesn't fit.

I disagree about Gini. I still remember Klopp interview after we signed him. He clearly had a plan for him and kept talking about how good he is tactically, he was perfect for what Klopp wanted. Also prove Klopp will give the green light as long as it's the right player talent wise and system wise. Low or big fee doesn't matter.

I think our issue and the logical explanation is identifying players. Klopp can't watch all the players in the world so clearly didn't identify a player worth spending on to Klopp. Another issue if he decides on risking it with a player he is not sure of it means messing on a top player who we can get later like Konate for example.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:45:06 pm
Arsenal and Liverpool both show how thin the line is between success and failure in football.
Structure and money are important, but at the end of the day a few failed signings and a few injuries can make a massive difference when you can only put 11 players on the pitch.

I'd argue that it's very hard to stay on top and thoroughly refresh your team at the same time, even if money wasn't a problem. Young ambitious players want to play, and they need to play to become great. Yes, we could have started the rejuvenation earlier, but we could also have won everything last season. It's a gamble either way.

Let's remember that less than a year ago we were fighting for every trophy. Can be difficult to see the need for changes when you perform like that. In particular identifying who is to be replaced.

Its like we have been using two approaches. One is good. That's when we were prepared to sell a fantastic player like Mane so we could rebuild our attack for the future. The other is less good, when we did the opposite and refused to do the same thing in midfield. Instead we have kept the same players for too long. They too have aged, but their performance levels are below peak level (unlike Manes) and they should have been easier to replace than Mane. That's our main mistake. It's a transition we should have started earlier and now we have no choice but to deal with it.

Another thing is long term injuries to van Dijk, Diaz, Jota, Firmino/Nunez would hurt any side. Its like after we won the league when every defender at the club was injured.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Just seeing loads of Bellingham talks again. I think this links into the new UEFA rule which restricts payments to be spread only upto 5 years. There's a possibility we want to sign him and loan him back with a 7+ year contract in order to get the payment structure longer before the rule kicks in!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:38:01 pm
Just seeing loads of Bellingham talks again. I think this links into the new UEFA rule which restricts payments to be spread only upto 5 years. There's a possibility we want to sign him and loan him back with a 7+ year contract in order to get the payment structure longer before the rule kicks in!

It would make the next few months of painful performances more manageable if we knew Bellingham was arriving on June 1st!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
We signed anyone yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:14:09 pm
This just isn't true. That's just the approach we've convinced ourselves internally that we have to take. It's worked pretty well, bar arguably three or four spells when making riskier buys instead of waiting for the preferred player might have netted us more silverware. It's the manager who's 'jam tomorrow' and he's on record at every club he's managed at saying he'd rather develop players internally than buy.

Ian Graham presented at the Statsbomb conference making the case for doing as little as possible in the market because of the factors that can go wrong with any signing, and the manager had a squad that was winning, which he preferred to retain on higher wages rather than break up. Wijnaldum going was, we're led to believe, the beginning of a spat with the backroom lads, compounded by the extension of Henderson. Both sides of that discussion/debate promoting different versions of 'do as little as possible in the transfer market'.

There's money, there are available players... but the manager wants the best of the best, even if it causes short term problems.

I think this has gotten twisted over the years as nobody but those that were there can even say what Graham's point really was. The few slides that people posted screenshots of I can't even find anymore. I don't think though Graham was advocating his job as pointless. More that transfers on their own aren't a panacea to all issues.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Are the fans getting pissed off?

Yeah a bit

Ok release some Bellingham info
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:57:53 pm
Are the fans getting pissed off?

Yeah a bit

Ok release some Bellingham info

Like the blues with the stadium leaks every time Everton got beat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:38:01 pm
Just seeing loads of Bellingham talks again. I think this links into the new UEFA rule which restricts payments to be spread only upto 5 years. There's a possibility we want to sign him and loan him back with a 7+ year contract in order to get the payment structure longer before the rule kicks in!

Not like we're in any FFP danger
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
It's not Liverpool who released the news you dumb motherfuckers.   ;D

It's a German journo on Sky Sports.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:15 pm
It's not Liverpool who released the news you dumb motherfuckers.   ;D

It's a German journo on Sky Sports.

Yeah but if he knows for sure we've spoken to him then he must know someone at the club
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:15 pm
It's not Liverpool who released the news you dumb motherfuckers.   ;D

It's a German journo on Sky Sports.

Time for some to get some new rolls of tinfoil, old hats have lost their power.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:12:33 pm
Yeah but if he knows for sure we've spoken to him then he must know someone at the club
Or Dortmund, or someone from Bellingham's side.

If the club wanted to release some news about Bellingham they'd not do it through a German Sky Sports reporter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:42:56 pm
. I don't think though Graham was advocating his job as pointless. More that transfers on their own aren't a panacea to all issues.

No objection to replacing my text with that text. Same difference - its transfer averse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:39:15 pm
Bellingham to us is done.  8)

It might be a Keita style announcement I guess. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:15 pm
It's not Liverpool who released the news you dumb motherfuckers.   ;D

It's a German journo on Sky Sports.

Don't be silly, there's no other way a German journalist could have got this supposed news.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:02:50 pm
Not like we're in any FFP danger

Not like there is any FFP
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:21:09 pm
It might be a Keita style announcement I guess. ;D

That would be great, not least because it would force the uberpessimists on here to find a new puddle of shit to wallow in.
