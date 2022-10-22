Florian Petterberg (Sky Germany) just on SSN now saying Ward has talked with Dortmund about Bellingham but not Klopp, but as it stands he's likely to come to us for the rebuild.



I choose to believe (as per your earlier reply to me as well) that if Klopp is intent on the best and he has his heart and mind set on Jude Bellingham - then he is reassured a deal can be financed.Also, as to Klopp not taking second best or punts. Some of this has to come down to not having a strong Dof. We should have someone in place who is senior and tell Klopp what is what, sometimes anyway.The line we fail to take, it seems to me, is the one that says "Look, you need new talent in this area [midfield] and here are your options there. Pick one!" We seem to have been obsessed with Tchoumeni but actually this area needed fresh legs and new players there, having 5-star players was not the issue.Amazingly, we found Gini from Newcastle and he was not the perfect player for us, yet Klopp moulded him. Yet after Gini leaves we have to sign the perfect midfielders?It is a shame we didn not have a Michael Zorc to tell Klopp to cool his boots and take some fresh talent in there, even if rough diamonds we could work with.