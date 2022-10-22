« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 241811 times)

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,081
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6760 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:25:02 pm
South American Under 20 Championships! Buy them fresh, buy them young.
Watched the Brazil vs fuckgentina game yesterday.

Commentator mentioned about 4 players already signed by european clubs. They mentioned Real, City and Chelsea. Is LFC even aware of these tournaments? ffs
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 05:40:37 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Watched the Brazil vs fuckgentina game yesterday.

Commentator mentioned about 4 players already signed by european clubs. They mentioned Real, City and Chelsea. Is LFC even aware of these tournaments? ffs

Which players are these? Are they any good?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,408
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 05:41:04 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Watched the Brazil vs fuckgentina game yesterday.

Commentator mentioned about 4 players already signed by european clubs. They mentioned Real, City and Chelsea. Is LFC even aware of these tournaments? ffs

 ;D

I know what you mean mate. Apparently 2 of our South American scouts are at the tournament.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6763 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:34:50 pm
The problem with that of course is that its pure guesswork
Its not though. Its well documented, for example:

Quote
Apart from Salah not being Klopps first choice last summer (his credentials were continually pushed by the sporting director Michael Edwards, the head of recruitment Dave Fallows and the chief scout Barry Hunter after Bayer Leverkusens Julian Brandt opted to stay put), the Egyptian was expected to contribute from wide areas after his arrival from Roma but not emerge as a talisman
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/klopp-i-didnt-know-salah-was-a-striker-999jgqfrb

Similar situation with Mane and Jota. Unless were going to say Paul Joyce isnt reliable now  :)
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,546
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 05:43:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:21:23 pm
Wards parting gift?

Says we just have to work out who is paying the money. Whip round then?

Bellingham
Gravenberch
Thiago

our 2023/24 midfield everyone

Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,827
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 05:44:51 pm »
Maybe they are trying to find this Mona Touring player?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,175
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 05:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:42:37 pm
Its not though. Its well documented, for example:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/klopp-i-didnt-know-salah-was-a-striker-999jgqfrb

Similar situation with Mane and Jota. Unless were going to say Paul Joyce isnt reliable now  :)

Ahhh right so Coolie meant that the players werent the managers first choice but the wider team essentially over ruled him, I misunderstood :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 05:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:20:08 pm
Not sure I buy this wholes best of the best argument, a lot of our best players were second choices, the best of the best could probably just apply to Thiago Alisson and VVD when using the eye test, the rest is smart analytics and data even though if you look at it from a casual point of view the likes of Mane Robertson maybe even Salah wouldnt be described as the best we could get at the time, I think even Klopp himself had to be convinced of Salah and it wasnt his initial first choice.

That best of the best argument only really came about after we had won everything and was used as rhetoric and a reasoning for why we were making sure to wait for the very best players, we had money now to compete with anyone and would go for the players at the top of the game, it hasnt quite materialised that way though and the more I think of it its just more bargaining for why for example we wont go out this window and signing a midfielder that would be better than our current options, were waiting for Bellingham till we finish 6th in the table and he doesnt come because of no CL football..

I think what Pep meant by premium players is not best of the best but players who we think can be top players in the future.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,884
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 06:03:44 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:19:59 pm
Florian Petterberg (Sky Germany) just on SSN now saying Ward has talked with Dortmund about Bellingham but not Klopp, but as it stands he's likely to come to us for the rebuild.

I choose to believe (as per your earlier reply to me as well) that if Klopp is intent on the best and he has his heart and mind set on Jude Bellingham - then he is reassured a deal can be financed.

Also, as to Klopp not taking second best or punts. Some of this has to come down to not having a strong Dof. We should have someone in place who is senior and tell Klopp what is what, sometimes anyway.

The line we fail to take, it seems to me, is the one that says "Look, you need new talent in this area [midfield] and here are your options there. Pick one!" We seem to have been obsessed with Tchoumeni but actually this area needed fresh legs and new players there, having 5-star players was not the issue.

Amazingly, we found Gini from Newcastle and he was not the perfect player for us, yet Klopp moulded him. Yet after Gini leaves we have to sign the perfect midfielders?

It is a shame we didn not have a Michael Zorc to tell Klopp to cool his boots and take some fresh talent in there, even if rough diamonds we could work with.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 06:05:56 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Watched the Brazil vs fuckgentina game yesterday.

Commentator mentioned about 4 players already signed by european clubs. They mentioned Real, City and Chelsea. Is LFC even aware of these tournaments? ffs

Nope, our scouts don't leave Portugal. Ward out.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 