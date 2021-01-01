Yeah fair post but that bolded bit....let it never be said that it was just posters who were saying we had a lot of midfielders. The gaffer has probably spent 18 months laughing people out of press conferences when its been suggested we should sign a midfielder. So you know...in good company and all that.



And thats probably a wider point about what you've said. It really isn't as simple as 'we've been too stingy to build from a position of strength'. Very obviously he is loyal to his players, particularly those who have bought us success. Very obviously he isn't the type of manager to force someone out. I love Hendo to bits, absolute legend at this club. His new contract is probably a good microcosm of what could well be causing us such problems this season, because the gaffer was very vocal in wanting that to happen. So where does 'thats just the owners being stingy twats' stop and where does 'maybe the manager is being a bit too loyal' start? Because in that specific example it seems those in 'power' didnt particularly want to extend Hendersons contract, certainly not the length that we have, and the gaffer (and a big chunk of the fanbase) did.



There's reasons all the way through the club that we've found ourselves in our current predicament, and its far away from being as simple as many are making out. We need to fundamentally look at what we're doing all over the place, medical dept just seems ridiculously disjointed, the transfers dont make much sense, you watch us and tactically it just doesn't make much sense what we're trying to do. Thats not all because we're a couple of midfielders short.



See I agree in part and in no way did I mean to suggest it comes down to the owners stinginess alone, but its a huge factor.Klopps quotes are used a lot on here but the issue is context. How is it being relayed, what is it in response to and does what you have available to you affect how you react to things, id say so. Klopp is hardly going to come out and bash the owners or slate his options at CM especially if he knows he cant change it. Also didnt he then come out and say I was wrong about midfield! Klopp is one of the best managers ive seen and will remain that as long as I live id imagine but he can get things wrong and people on here can call that sometimes. In good company is great but at the end of the day it doesnt change the fact we did need a midfielder and still do or the fact those that pointed it out and got slated for it were correctThe rest is in the middle as it most often is. Again I wasnt saying its one issue, a number of issues have landed us here and its clear to see, its a club thing rather than just FSG or just the coaches or just any other one thing which brings me full circle back to the initial posts Arsenal arent being held up as kings of how a club should be run, its simply a case of people feeling frustrated they are doing what we should have done in some instances and you cant really blame people given the current situation at Liverpool, its not about Arsenal, it could be anyone, thinking people are seeing them as the perfect model is missing the point, they simply serve as a representation of some of our past failings. Its tough because of what were up against but maybe it is a good example of how flawless your strategy needs to be to stay on top, it can be done but you need to maintain foresight and be just ruthless enough to keep that balance of youth, experience and players in their prime to rotate and uphold your tactical style, weve tipped too far into the experienced and youth areas and neglected those prime years and nowhere displays it more than midfield.My issue is sometimes the wider picture is ignored in order to jump down fans throats and claim everyones spoilt or thinking the grass is greener, some of us are looking at aspects of others strategy as good moves rather than saying it represents a bulletproof plan. Arsenal have their own flaws, theyve just made SOME smart moves from a position of strength without relying on sales IMO we should have done that more