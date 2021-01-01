Now we're onto something that's actually interesting aren't we? Arsenal.
What did they do in the last few windows? They cleared house, and they recruited well. And arguably all it took was a handful of players of the right profile to supplement what they had and take them to a higher plateau.
It makes for quite some reading the business over the last two years. They've had to do a lot of work. But they did that work... and because their core squad was in decent shape (decent piano carriers), the additions had arguably an unexpected impact. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Arsenal_F.C._season#Transfers_in
They had to get rid of Luiz, Willian, Kolasinac, Aubameyang, and Lacazette, as well as a raft of other bit part players.
In their place they managed to land Ramsdale, Tomiyasu and Ben White among others, but the big shiny one was Odegaard for £30m cos Madrid wanted shut and he'd done well on loan. Those signings were all the summer window in 2021 - 3 windows. At that time they wanted rid of Xhaka too. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_Arsenal_F.C._season#Transfers_in
More recently though the Man City pair have been the big difference haven't they? That and more clearing of house.
So in 3 windows, they've added 7 or 8 first team players, and somehow it's worked. Contrast with us - we need an injury situation to clear, and we need (I'd argue) at most a new centre half (and that's just because people say it a lot), and three midfielders of the right profile, while we let some of the older bods on Donkeywan's Athletic age graph roll off their contracts.
Funny that people are pointing at them as the shining light in this example. We've got much less work to do than they did this time last year.