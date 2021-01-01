That's up to him though really isn't it? He's got a fair amount of game time this season in all comps and he's a good player. Would be a terrible decision to sell him unless he's angling for a move.
Its his age and contract. If finances werent a consideration, then this is moot, but the club has operated with sales in mind. A 27-year old with 2 years left. Hes made 2 league starts this year. His entire career comes down to Robertsons form and availability. In the summer, if theres a good offer, ideally you move him on and get someone else as an understudy for the future.
For a team thats always prided itself on being shrewd, refusing to sell players and letting their value drop or leave on frees isnt viable.
If finances arent a consideration, then yes, wed hang on to as many players as possible, but if were rebuilding and we have financial constraints, youd have to consider it. Were in 9th and hes still not first choice.
Hes a good player to have around the squad, but Im speaking from our constraints. Thats all.