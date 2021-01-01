« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 240236 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6720 on: Today at 12:40:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:59:52 am
Who do we think will or who should?

I dont think the above list achieves very much for us even though it might be the reality
Assuming our financial situation doesnt change Id add:

Firmino
Fabinho
Henderson
Matip

Salah would be contingent on offers - im a fan so Id rather be stayed but if I was running the team/business Id
sell if someone over pays

If we want to challenge again its a 2 or 3 year project we have to get much younger and to do that, unless the money changes, we have to create a decent amount in fees and - most importantly - wage bill space then signing a lot of young hungry players in the next 3 windows

7 or 8 out and 4 or 5 in this summer seems right
Weve got Ali, Konate, Robertson, Trent, Thaigo, Jota and Nunez and maybe Salah as an elite spine to build round and start a proper transition

Salah is probably the only player that could still fetch serious money so you can see the case for letting him go if a big offer comes in. It may make things easier for Nunez too if he is the focal point of the attack.

If he went for somewhere between 60-80 million you can see how that makes sense especially given his wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6721 on: Today at 12:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:40:03 pm
Salah is probably the only player that could still fetch serious money so you can see the case for letting him go if a big offer comes in. It may make things easier for Nunez too if he is the focal point of the attack.

If he went for somewhere between 60-80 million you can see how that makes sense especially given his wages.

In an ideal world it doesn't happen because we spend at the level we need and we can look after his useage in a way that he can still play at his best ... if we sold him there'd be uproar so it would have to be accompanied by a lot of new talent coming in and a feeling that it was a real rebuild / new project
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6722 on: Today at 12:44:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:42:36 pm
In an ideal world it doesn't happen because we spend at the level we need and we can look after his useage in a way that he can still play at his best ... if we sold him there'd be uproar so it would have to be accompanied by a lot of new talent coming in and a feeling that it was a real rebuild / new project

I think if Messi or Mbappe goes and we don't get top 4 he goes there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6723 on: Today at 12:46:06 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:38:05 pm

Great post.

We were champions in 79-80 and had won the European Cup a few seasons earlier. We signed Ian Rush in 1980. If RAWK had been around then and FSG owned us back then you can well imagine the shouts that the boys could just go again and we didnt need to strengthen.

You absolutely have to strengthen when you are on top in order to stay there. Paisley knew it, Ferguson knew it and Guardiola knows it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6724 on: Today at 12:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm
I think we should have just gone into the full rebuild after champions league final, Salah Van Djik e.t.c we will not get the best years in there 30's yet we are still paying them high wages.

Unfortunately, we don't have 400-500 million to be aggressive and buy the best players in the world and will have to rebuild slowly over the next few seasons while hanging onto these aging players

Wobble wobble!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6725 on: Today at 12:55:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:38:05 pm
I'd say this has true elements but is framed to tell part of a story. We invested after Phil left (rightly so) but who have Arsenal sold to keep buying right now and use their position to improve? Also, yes we strengthened after losing the CL final but the fact it was after Coutinho going is one thing, another is that you also have to look at what we did after the following CL run(s) and league title. We seem to make positive additions but not as much as we should which is peoples point (I believe) and Arsenal are simply being used as an example because its current, get into a strong position and improve. We have a tendency to be very reactive instead of proactive, look at our midfield ffs, look at the defence not long ago, it's not that Arsenal have won the lot and kept signing more players... everyone knows that isn't the case, its more about what it represents, having a decent squad and using the position to improve.

A lot of people are just a bit tired of there always being something that means we can't spend, to the point many get accused of wanting shiny new toys... until the apparent gaps in the side show through and we are fucked like right now. No one is saying sign world class stars for every position or the ever overused sign players like City, just that we've missed opportunities to strengthen when we are doing well or when we need them most and there's been enough examples that we could be a lot better at it. Even down to the current situation with CM, is it unreasonable for people to look back at past windows and think, we were in a great position and just didn't bother using it to attract players, especially when we're constantly told we can't spend like City (rightly) or offer wages like Man U without CL football (rightly), its inevitable people are going to want us to spend when we DO have CL football, people want to get in the better players while we can as we're up against it enough as it is. There's been about 1000 reasons not to spend every window... until it all goes to shit.

Again it's not that Arsenal are some bastion of amazing transfer business over the last decade, just what it represents and its a super isolated example of them doing something many feel we should have and to be honest if we had we likely wouldn't be where we are now. Our issues have been clear for the longest time but some are blinded to the issues... who can forget the infamous 'we've got 8 midfielders' response to those of us saying we need new CMs :lmao

Yeah fair post but that bolded bit....let it never be said that it was just posters who were saying we had a lot of midfielders. The gaffer has probably spent 18 months laughing people out of press conferences when its been suggested we should sign a midfielder. So you know...in good company and all that.

And thats probably a wider point about what you've said. It really isn't as simple as 'we've been too stingy to build from a position of strength'. Very obviously he is loyal to his players, particularly those who have bought us success. Very obviously he isn't the type of manager to force someone out. I love Hendo to bits, absolute legend at this club. His new contract is probably a good microcosm of what could well be causing us such problems this season, because the gaffer was very vocal in wanting that to happen. So where does 'thats just the owners being stingy twats' stop and where does 'maybe the manager is being a bit too loyal' start? Because in that specific example it seems those in 'power' didnt particularly want to extend Hendersons contract, certainly not the length that we have, and the gaffer (and a big chunk of the fanbase) did.

There's reasons all the way through the club that we've found ourselves in our current predicament, and its far away from being as simple as many are making out. We need to fundamentally look at what we're doing all over the place, medical dept just seems ridiculously disjointed, the transfers dont make much sense, you watch us and tactically it just doesn't make much sense what we're trying to do. Thats not all because we're a couple of midfielders short.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6726 on: Today at 12:56:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:42:36 pm
In an ideal world it doesn't happen because we spend at the level we need and we can look after his useage in a way that he can still play at his best ... if we sold him there'd be uproar so it would have to be accompanied by a lot of new talent coming in and a feeling that it was a real rebuild / new project

I agree. I would use him in the way Madrid used Ronaldo in his later years there. Just allow him to be the goal machine with relatively little else to do.

If its a choice between keeping him and having nothing to spend though

Its all for the birds though. Once the Super League collapsed I think FSG gave up. New owners may be able to strengthen and retain Salah. Remains to be seen. We wont rebuild under FSG now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6727 on: Today at 01:04:48 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:51:30 am
Always a bit baffled by the insistence to sell Tsimikas, I think hes quality, doesnt complain and good quality fullbacks arent easy to get, just look at City and how long its taken them to crack it

He's going to be 27 this summer and will have only 2 years left on his contract.

He may have ambitions for first-team football and unless he thinks he can pass Robertson, he'll need to move on at some point.

If player sales remain a key part of our strategy, then if a good offer comes in, we have to consider it.  Unless we want his contract to eventually rundown also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6728 on: Today at 01:12:11 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6729 on: Today at 01:21:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:55:45 pm
snip

In a shocking sequence of events posters are discussing issues relevant to the thread they're posting in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6730 on: Today at 01:38:10 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:38:05 pm
I'd say this has true elements but is framed to tell part of a story. We invested after Phil left (rightly so) but who have Arsenal sold to keep buying right now and use their position to improve? Also, yes we strengthened after losing the CL final but the fact it was after Coutinho going is one thing, another is that you also have to look at what we did after the following CL run(s) and league title. We seem to make positive additions but not as much as we should which is peoples point (I believe) and Arsenal are simply being used as an example because its current, get into a strong position and improve. We have a tendency to be very reactive instead of proactive, look at our midfield ffs, look at the defence not long ago, it's not that Arsenal have won the lot and kept signing more players... everyone knows that isn't the case, its more about what it represents, having a decent squad and using the position to improve.

A lot of people are just a bit tired of there always being something that means we can't spend, to the point many get accused of wanting shiny new toys... until the apparent gaps in the side show through and we are fucked like right now. No one is saying sign world class stars for every position or the ever overused sign players like City, just that we've missed opportunities to strengthen when we are doing well or when we need them most and there's been enough examples that we could be a lot better at it. Even down to the current situation with CM, is it unreasonable for people to look back at past windows and think, we were in a great position and just didn't bother using it to attract players, especially when we're constantly told we can't spend like City (rightly) or offer wages like Man U without CL football (rightly), its inevitable people are going to want us to spend when we DO have CL football, people want to get in the better players while we can as we're up against it enough as it is. There's been about 1000 reasons not to spend every window... until it all goes to shit.

Again it's not that Arsenal are some bastion of amazing transfer business over the last decade, just what it represents and its a super isolated example of them doing something many feel we should have and to be honest if we had we likely wouldn't be where we are now. Our issues have been clear for the longest time but some are blinded to the issues... who can forget the infamous 'we've got 8 midfielders' response to those of us saying we need new CMs :lmao
Exactly this. +100
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6731 on: Today at 01:38:53 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:04:48 pm
He's going to be 27 this summer and will have only 2 years left on his contract.

He may have ambitions for first-team football and unless he thinks he can pass Robertson, he'll need to move on at some point.

If player sales remain a key part of our strategy, then if a good offer comes in, we have to consider it.  Unless we want his contract to eventually rundown also.

That's up to him though really isn't it? He's got a fair amount of game time this season in all comps and he's a good player. Would be a terrible decision to sell him unless he's angling for a move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6732 on: Today at 01:41:05 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:38:53 pm
That's up to him though really isn't it? He's got a fair amount of game time this season in all comps and he's a good player. Would be a terrible decision to sell him unless he's angling for a move.
He's exactly what you want in a back-up LB, a player pushing the existing first choice, who doesn't complain and gets on with the job.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6733 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 09:46:32 am
Think most Irish guys have the same view on Rice

They should get over that.

Player gets a better offer and chooses it. England had it with that Bayern lad who chose Germany. No biggie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6734 on: Today at 01:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:48:23 pm
They should get over that.

Player gets a better offer and chooses it. England had it with that Bayern lad who chose Germany. No biggie.

I can't see it as a reason to turn down an excellent footballer. I'm not saying if Rice is that player but I don't think you could use that as a reason not to sign him. He was born and grew up in London, I'm sure he felt a connection to Ireland through his grandparents and maybe he shouldn't have been so emphatic publicly about playing for the senior team but you don't know what your options are going to be when you're 19.

I'd like to sign him but he's going to end up at Arsenal or Chelsea.

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:41:05 pm
He's exactly what you want in a back-up LB, a player pushing the existing first choice, who doesn't complain and gets on with the job.

Exactly. If god-forbid Robbo got a serious injury tomorrow ad was out for months, we'd be pretty well set with Tsimikas. If Trent was injured we'd be in real difficulty.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6735 on: Today at 02:09:55 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:38:53 pm
That's up to him though really isn't it? He's got a fair amount of game time this season in all comps and he's a good player. Would be a terrible decision to sell him unless he's angling for a move.

Its his age and contract.  If finances werent a consideration, then this is moot, but the club has operated with sales in mind.  A 27-year old with 2 years left.  Hes made 2 league starts this year.  His entire career comes down to Robertsons form and availability.  In the summer, if theres a good offer, ideally you move him on and get someone else as an understudy for the future.

For a team thats always prided itself on being shrewd, refusing to sell players and letting their value drop or leave on frees isnt viable.

If finances arent a consideration, then yes, wed hang on to as many players as possible, but if were rebuilding and we have financial constraints, youd have to consider it.  Were in 9th and hes still not first choice.

Hes a good player to have around the squad, but Im speaking from our constraints.  Thats all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6736 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm »
If we were forced to sell to buy then we are going back in time to 2015 very quickly.

FSG have to spend this summer they have no choice as things could turn nasty for them and remember they HATE bad PR

With the way Klopp is talking now about new players he is clearly expecting that to happen if they dont spend what we need you cant rule him out of saying i'm done.

That is all worst case stuff but what is being leaked is not great is it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6737 on: Today at 03:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:48:23 pm
They should get over that.

Player gets a better offer and chooses it. England had it with that Bayern lad who chose Germany. No biggie.
I think it's a lot easier for English people to say that (as they are usually the recipients of these kinds of players) rather than for Irish people, where the resources are much scarcer and even having one Rice or Grealish makes a huge difference.

The other factor is that Rice made such a song and dance about how he was definitely playing for Ireland, especially since England U21s had turned him down. At least Grealish had the honesty to admit he was conflicted, Rice was all Ireland until he wasn't. Left you feeling he had used the Irish U21s as a springboard into his true goal.
