I'd say this has true elements but is framed to tell part of a story. We invested after Phil left (rightly so) but who have Arsenal sold to keep buying right now and use their position to improve? Also, yes we strengthened after losing the CL final but the fact it was after Coutinho going is one thing, another is that you also have to look at what we did after the following CL run(s) and league title. We seem to make positive additions but not as much as we should which is peoples point (I believe) and Arsenal are simply being used as an example because its current, get into a strong position and improve. We have a tendency to be very reactive instead of proactive, look at our midfield ffs, look at the defence not long ago, it's not that Arsenal have won the lot and kept signing more players... everyone knows that isn't the case, its more about what it represents, having a decent squad and using the position to improve.



A lot of people are just a bit tired of there always being something that means we can't spend, to the point many get accused of wanting shiny new toys... until the apparent gaps in the side show through and we are fucked like right now. No one is saying sign world class stars for every position or the ever overused sign players like City, just that we've missed opportunities to strengthen when we are doing well or when we need them most and there's been enough examples that we could be a lot better at it. Even down to the current situation with CM, is it unreasonable for people to look back at past windows and think, we were in a great position and just didn't bother using it to attract players, especially when we're constantly told we can't spend like City (rightly) or offer wages like Man U without CL football (rightly), its inevitable people are going to want us to spend when we DO have CL football, people want to get in the better players while we can as we're up against it enough as it is. There's been about 1000 reasons not to spend every window... until it all goes to shit.



Again it's not that Arsenal are some bastion of amazing transfer business over the last decade, just what it represents and its a super isolated example of them doing something many feel we should have and to be honest if we had we likely wouldn't be where we are now. Our issues have been clear for the longest time but some are blinded to the issues... who can forget the infamous 'we've got 8 midfielders' response to those of us saying we need new CMs



Yeah fair post but that bolded bit....let it never be said that it was just posters who were saying we had a lot of midfielders. The gaffer has probably spent 18 months laughing people out of press conferences when its been suggested we should sign a midfielder. So you know...in good company and all that.And thats probably a wider point about what you've said. It really isn't as simple as 'we've been too stingy to build from a position of strength'. Very obviously he is loyal to his players, particularly those who have bought us success. Very obviously he isn't the type of manager to force someone out. I love Hendo to bits, absolute legend at this club. His new contract is probably a good microcosm of what could well be causing us such problems this season, because the gaffer was very vocal in wanting that to happen. So where does 'thats just the owners being stingy twats' stop and where does 'maybe the manager is being a bit too loyal' start? Because in that specific example it seems those in 'power' didnt particularly want to extend Hendersons contract, certainly not the length that we have, and the gaffer (and a big chunk of the fanbase) did.There's reasons all the way through the club that we've found ourselves in our current predicament, and its far away from being as simple as many are making out. We need to fundamentally look at what we're doing all over the place, medical dept just seems ridiculously disjointed, the transfers dont make much sense, you watch us and tactically it just doesn't make much sense what we're trying to do. Thats not all because we're a couple of midfielders short.