I think the main things in transition are the manager's understanding of his squad, and the players' states of mind. Beyond that, it might not be how you personally would define 'transition', but to me the pattern is clear. The manager wants to sign midfielders, but as usual with his recruitment, he's very very particular about which midfielders he signs. Not just any old centre half - he's having Van Dijk and to hell with the stop gap; not just any old keeper; he's having Alisson; not just any old midfielder; he's having Keita; not just any old centre half; he's having Konate. Any stop gap we've had has been temporary at most, hasn't it? And he waits for the player he wants, even if he doesn't get the player - he doesn't want the 2nd choice and he suffers the problems that causes in the interim. That involves a make do and mend in each case and that, for me, is transitional. (So it's a different view to yours, Gerry, but not a million miles away - it just means the player or players to address the root cause of the problem aren't here yet. Again.)



Roy is a classy poster. This whole post is a model of respectful and substantive engagement.That said, the above is selective reading of the data. Yes we've waited for our 'number 1' choice. But we've also ended up with players that weren't our 'number 1' choice. Salah is probably the best example of that. I believe Mane was too. We didn't get Werner (number 1 choice?) but ended up with Jota (number 2 choice? - who knows whether there was a different number 1 choice ahead of Werner but he was definitely ahead of Jota judging by the noise we heard at the time). So Klopp has gotten the '2nd choice' multiple times and it's often worked out very well. Perhaps that didn't happen here and we stubbornly insisted on first choice or no one. That may well be true, but it can't be blamed on a supposed consistent, 'first choice or no one' pattern, because it's not clear that is the pattern and if it is it's certainly not consistent.Then we've got a whole load of other signings which don't fit into a 'Klopp is very particular' analysis. Minamino, Carvalho, Elliot, Thiago, Kabak, Davies, Arthur very clearly fall into 'opportunitistic' type signings. Some of them were driven by our circumstances, some were driven by the circumstances of the player in question. One of the issues people have is we completely failed to recognise that the midfield required dealing with according to our circumstances and a 'first choice of no one' strategy would be disastrous. And when we eventually did pursue an opportunistic signing they were totally the wrong player which has resulted in effectively pouring money down the drain (or rather, into Arthur's bank account, which at the minute is much the same thing).