LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6680 on: Today at 03:11:16 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:47:37 pm
No word of a lie....its genuinely staggering how people are reacting to us having a shit season

Well said...
I've been watching since the mid 70s and there's been plenty of shit seasons...what I do know is come June the Premier League will reset all the points back to zero and nobody will give a fuck about what went before..in just the same way winning two cup finals last season have been forgotten..what a joyless life people lead
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6681 on: Today at 07:51:06 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:06:52 am
Rice played for Ireland's U21. There are interviews out there where he says how much he likes it in Ireland and is looking forward to playing for senior team. Then England came calling and off he popped. I have zero time for him since then.


I understand you, 100%. But at the same time he could be telling the truth. He was looking forward to playing for Ireland. But then hes born in England, same goes for his parents, and then its only his dad that got Irish parents.

Logged

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,332
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6682 on: Today at 08:21:02 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:40:49 pm
Thats all just fine. But where are all those guys who got so mad we "gave away" ki jana hoever to get Jota? they were everywhere at one time iirc.

I liked sinama pongle  ;D   la tallec not so much 
It was Suso and Pacheco for me.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6683 on: Today at 08:40:37 am
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 07:28:57 pm
i can see mount fitting in well at liverpool fc can see klopp making him a top talent

I can see him being a disaster and a waste of £50m and high wages. Also impacts Elliott and Carvalho.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,489
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6684 on: Today at 08:42:36 am
Told far too many people to keep an eye out for Gerardo Bruna as he was going to be a star. Not my finest scouting job.
Logged

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6685 on: Today at 08:44:03 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:14:56 pm
I think the main things in transition are the manager's understanding of his squad, and the players' states of mind. Beyond that, it might not be how you personally would define 'transition', but to me the pattern is clear. The manager wants to sign midfielders, but as usual with his recruitment, he's very very particular about which midfielders he signs. Not just any old centre half - he's having Van Dijk and to hell with the stop gap; not just any old keeper; he's having Alisson; not just any old midfielder; he's having Keita; not just any old centre half; he's having Konate. Any stop gap we've had has been temporary at most, hasn't it? And he waits for the player he wants, even if he doesn't get the player - he doesn't want the 2nd choice and he suffers the problems that causes in the interim. That involves a make do and mend in each case and that, for me, is transitional. (So it's a different view to yours, Gerry, but not a million miles away - it just means the player or players to address the root cause of the problem aren't here yet. Again.)

Roy is a classy poster. This whole post is a model of respectful and substantive engagement.

That said, the above is selective reading of the data. Yes we've waited for our 'number 1' choice. But we've also ended up with players that weren't our 'number 1' choice. Salah is probably the best example of that. I believe Mane was too. We didn't get Werner (number 1 choice?) but ended up with Jota (number 2 choice? - who knows whether there was a different number 1 choice ahead of Werner but he was definitely ahead of Jota judging by the noise we heard at the time). So Klopp has gotten the '2nd choice' multiple times and it's often worked out very well. Perhaps that didn't happen here and we stubbornly insisted on first choice or no one. That may well be true, but it can't be blamed on a supposed consistent, 'first choice or no one' pattern, because it's not clear that is the pattern and if it is it's certainly not consistent. 

Then we've got a whole load of other signings which don't fit into a 'Klopp is very particular' analysis. Minamino, Carvalho, Elliot, Thiago, Kabak, Davies, Arthur very clearly fall into 'opportunitistic' type signings. Some of them were driven by our circumstances, some were driven by the circumstances of the player in question. One of the issues people have is we completely failed to recognise that the midfield required dealing with according to our circumstances and a 'first choice of no one' strategy would be disastrous. And when we eventually did pursue an opportunistic signing they were totally the wrong player which has resulted in effectively pouring money down the drain (or rather, into Arthur's bank account, which at the minute is much the same thing).
Last Edit: Today at 08:46:20 am by Knight
Logged

banksybanks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
  • Oranges and cigarettes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6686 on: Today at 09:18:49 am
Quote from: thechangingman_ynwa on Today at 12:00:47 am
Like his Dad? Heard hes apparently a big Red (or as big as you can be with a son playing for West Ham).
Aha! There you go, then. Having said that, my own dad is a massive utd fan, and I wouldn't work there if you paid me - never mind actually wearing their colours
Logged

naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6687 on: Today at 09:46:32 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:06:52 am
Rice played for Ireland's U21. There are interviews out there where he says how much he likes it in Ireland and is looking forward to playing for senior team. Then England came calling and off he popped. I have zero time for him since then.

Think most Irish guys have the same view on Rice
Logged

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,990
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6688 on: Today at 09:46:38 am
Just read that Rice has the most recoveries for an outfield player in the league this season. Sign him up even if he does fail my eye test.

In all seriousness, it looks like Arsenal might take him in the summer. A damn shame.
Logged

darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6689 on: Today at 09:48:58 am
Declan rice, you mean the air head that tweets tiocfaidh ár lá only tó switch allegiance from Ireland to England later. That sums him up and absolutely no way should we consider him. Lacks the intelligence and ability to play for Klopp. Most overrated player going
Logged

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,423
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6690 on: Today at 09:51:19 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:46:38 am
Just read that Rice has the most recoveries for an outfield player in the league this season. Sign him up even if he does fail my eye test.

In all seriousness, it looks like Arsenal might take him in the summer. A damn shame.

Arsenal are doing what we failed to do and strengthen from the top, fair play to them.
Logged

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,889
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6691 on: Today at 09:53:52 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:48:58 am
Declan rice, you mean the air head that tweets tiocfaidh ár lá only tó switch allegiance from Ireland to England later.
Maybe he's a fan of Chucky...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6692 on: Today at 10:03:38 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:42:36 am
Told far too many people to keep an eye out for Gerardo Bruna as he was going to be a star. Not my finest scouting job.

It happens, I thought Kristztiàn Nemeth was a sure thing!
Logged

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6693 on: Today at 10:04:04 am
Just a thought off the back of a post in the Firmino thread

Who do we think is likely to go in summer to free up space and/or provide funds?

Ox
Keita
Philips
Milner
Adrian
Logged

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,423
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6694 on: Today at 10:05:24 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:04:04 am
Just a thought off the back of a post in the Firmino thread

Who do we think is likely to go in summer to free up space and/or provide funds?

Ox
Keita
Philips
Milner
Adrian

All of them.
Logged

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,489
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6695 on: Today at 10:07:35 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:48:58 am
Declan rice, you mean the air head that tweets tiocfaidh ár lá only tó switch allegiance from Ireland to England later.

Hardly an air head if he speaks such fluent French.
Logged

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6696 on: Today at 10:08:39 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:05:24 am
All of them.

Anyone else you reckon, those were just the first that came to mind for me

Any youngsters? Do we reckon Kelleher might look to be a number 1 elsewhere? I wonder if Rhys Williams might look for a move if we bring in a new CB or Sepp is brought back and not loaned out again. Could we look to cash in on someone like Gomez?
Logged

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,990
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6697 on: Today at 10:10:30 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:04:04 am
Just a thought off the back of a post in the Firmino thread

Who do we think is likely to go in summer to free up space and/or provide funds?

Ox
Keita
Philips
Milner
Adrian
I get the feeling Milner might stay.

Add Kelleher, van den Berg sold and Carvalho out on loan.

Gomez will depend on whether he's keen for a move. I think he'd stay, partly because he can also play RB.
Logged

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,423
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6698 on: Today at 10:16:55 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:08:39 am
Anyone else you reckon, those were just the first that came to mind for me

Any youngsters? Do we reckon Kelleher might look to be a number 1 elsewhere? I wonder if Rhys Williams might look for a move if we bring in a new CB or Sepp is brought back and not loaned out again. Could we look to cash in on someone like Gomez?

Not much else out of that I'd say. Yeah Kelleher if he wants to be number 1 somewhere. Carvalho could go out on loan as we've got lots of options upfront now.

I think CB will be something we look at next year.
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,159
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6699 on: Today at 10:23:32 am
I'm sure we'll be having a few conversations with Kelleher between now and the summer. I dont buy that we'd need to sell him to be able to afford to bring anyone in, but having a top class back up 24 year old keeper who you then only plan to use in one of the domestic cups (which we go out early in) just makes no sense when your first choice is still relatively young for a keeper.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
