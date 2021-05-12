« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 236676 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 07:07:06 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:46:08 pm
Imagine us going into next season without a big spreading spree.
The pre-season sandwiches would be awfully dry without that Flora.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 07:07:39 pm »
I wrote a bit about Gravenberch a while back and its still somewhat relevant I think:

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 12, 2021, 12:49:17 pm
I hope Ryan Gravenberch stays another year in Amsterdam, his development will be much assisted by him not making too big a move too early. Raiola client though so who knows. Best product from the academy since Frenkie De Jong and Sneijder I'd say. Has the potential and capability to be one of the best midfielders in the world and could develop as an 8 or a 6.   

David Neres will probably be sold by Ajax this summer, he's failed to live up to the promise pre-injury. 7 G+A combined in 23 starts for him as Antony and Labyad have been preferred.
Its an odd one I cant see being true though, Bayern cutting and running at this early juncture.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 07:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:07:20 pm
Chelsea journo talking to the Liv Echo.

Genuine interest in Mount would make the Gakpo signing more baffling. We keep going for these CAM type players who aren't quick enough to play wide but aren't CM's or 9's either. This is where Elliott and Carvalho are struggling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 07:14:56 pm »
Ta for some nice replies folks. It's only fair to reply. I'll not go line for line cos there's no need - I'll just say what I think if that's OK and apologies if it doesn't address the points raised.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:28:27 pm
No offence to you Roy, but I keep seeing the word transition and Im yet to see an answer for what were transitioning towards?

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:50:57 pm
You say transition? I say to what and with whom?

Sangria does address part of it here for me.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:44:10 pm
Our forward line is transition. Our midfield is stagnation.


I think the main things in transition are the manager's understanding of his squad, and the players' states of mind. Beyond that, it might not be how you personally would define 'transition', but to me the pattern is clear. The manager wants to sign midfielders, but as usual with his recruitment, he's very very particular about which midfielders he signs. Not just any old centre half - he's having Van Dijk and to hell with the stop gap; not just any old keeper; he's having Alisson; not just any old midfielder; he's having Keita; not just any old centre half; he's having Konate. Any stop gap we've had has been temporary at most, hasn't it? And he waits for the player he wants, even if he doesn't get the player - he doesn't want the 2nd choice and he suffers the problems that causes in the interim. That involves a make do and mend in each case and that, for me, is transitional. (So it's a different view to yours, Gerry, but not a million miles away - it just means the player or players to address the root cause of the problem aren't here yet. Again.)

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:50:57 pm
...the squad is getting older and key positions (as outlined in that article) have barely any cover. The midfield, a hugely problematic area, is over-subscribed with aging or inexperienced players, with a number set to leave this summer.

I agree on the midfield. I don't agree with the other departments. The midfield needs a massive overhaul, not the squad. And as for Klopp getting given players - I disagree. The reason Arthur is here is as much about Klopp (or more about Klopp) than any other party. He's not some powerless victim - he's at the wheel. The manager wanted a midfielder, and he chose the wrong one (and did it too late).

The club is minted. The wages are good, with increasing scope to bolster that side once senior players roll off the books. The fees? We're able to compete with most other clubs in the market when we want to. You think that's me and others being complacent (I don't mind you saying that - maybe I am and don't realise). The problem isn't money - the problem is a picky manager and a peculiar accepted wisdom that 2nd and 3rd choice players won't improve us, when it's exactly those profiles that propelled us forward in the first place.

Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:07:36 pm
I do think there is a real over-tendency to reflect on recent success and view it as a predictor of future success

If you plot the goals for and against over the longer term, it trends up and down and the long-term direction is what's most illustrative. We say football moves fast, but it also moves a little slower with the team building managers. Arsenal are benefiting from that just now and have a young squad to boot - they've held out and it's paying dividends, with some luck thrown in. For us, we've come off a peak that was literally one of the strongest four or five seasons of footballing performance any manager has ever gotten out of any squad. There's only one direction a graph can go from that starting point - back down. It's less prominent for Guardiola this season, but it's there. Transitional.

If you think Klopp will still be at the helm and accept a continuation of decline then you're underestimating Klopp, I'd argue. On the other hand, I do think Klopp's one of the main reasons things aren't working this season - he learns some lessons but not others (not yet at least). Wait and see what happens when the right players drop into the middle of the park.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 07:17:56 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:00:36 pm
We've reached peak desperation... that's two times todays things have entered the transfer forum from Indy as the source :lmao

Its desperation to stop the decline, guess the owners want to wait until the wheels fall off completely before they have to do something
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 07:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:17:56 pm
Its desperation to stop the decline, guess the owners want to wait until the wheels fall off completely before they have to do something
Well thats literally been their approach to the Red Sox.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 07:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:07:39 pm
I wrote a bit about Gravenberch a while back and its still somewhat relevant I think:
Its an odd one I cant see being true though, Bayern cutting and running at this early juncture.

They wont its bollocks
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 07:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:19:58 pm
Well thats literally been their approach to the Red Sox.

Their model is very feast or famine. Red Sox tend to either finish top or bottom.

Difference is the jeopardy with LFC as you need top 4 for CL cash - hence the desperation for ESL so they can lose the jeopardy and run it like the Sox where they can run it down, finish bottom for a few years before building it back up again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 07:28:45 pm »
The Gravenberch stuff is almost certainly false but it would at least make sense. Think we were linked when he was at Ajax, but lots of concerns about Raiola.

Doesnt seem to have worked at Bayern, but you could at least see the logic in going for him. Would want some sort of buy option though. Personally think without that no loan signing is going to be used by Klopp.

Fairly sure we wont sign anyone though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 07:28:57 pm »
i can see mount fitting in well at liverpool fc can see klopp making him a top talent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 07:33:15 pm »
Maybe we can re-loan Arthur to Bayern in exchange, they always seem to like the odd random midfield signing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6651 on: Today at 07:34:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:33:15 pm
Maybe we can re-loan Arthur to Bayern in exchange, they always seem to like the odd random midfield signing

As long as Mendes is on board and grants the dispensation!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6652 on: Today at 07:51:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:00:36 pm
We've reached peak desperation...
It's been more desperate at times...


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6653 on: Today at 07:59:13 pm »
Quote from: marmite sw on Today at 07:28:57 pm
i can see mount fitting in well at liverpool fc can see klopp making him a top talent

can you see us paying him £300K a week?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6654 on: Today at 08:01:49 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:28:22 pm
Do people not think the game has moved on since peak Salah / Mane / Firmino?  Others have caught up with the idea of pressing the opposition and do it to us now to the extent that we cannot cope -    see Brighton for just one example.  Even with a more mobile midfield I think we'd still struggle.

We need to find the next evolution of the way football is played and build that.  The next big formation / system.

No idea what that might be mind you...

Honestly no. With those of players that have pace, energy and an eye for goal that can actually press you will always during the right setup create chances by being a nightmare for your opponents. Not even the teams that are super comfortable with the ball and press resistant will be able to not fuck up.

Thats just kinda human reality.

But maybe like we are witnessing this season getting that team to press successfully together isnt easy, the legs go, the player needs a lot of coaching, if one is pressing badly the whole press fails, etc.

I think our recipe for success still should work. But clearly we lack the players fit for it right now. But that style of football will always be combined with possession heavy football as teams will be reverting back against us when we are that dangerous. Right now they arent bothered at all about our pressing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6655 on: Today at 08:20:54 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:51:22 pm
It's been more desperate at times...



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6656 on: Today at 08:27:22 pm »
You win :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6657 on: Today at 08:27:37 pm »
Seriously what a picture. Unbelievable team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6658 on: Today at 08:29:35 pm »
That has to be one of the least intelligent looking line up photos ever. Its like the eleven stooges
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6659 on: Today at 08:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 08:29:35 pm
That has to be one of the least intelligent looking line up photos ever. Its like the eleven stooges

Mad disrespectful to Agger and Lucas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6660 on: Today at 08:34:42 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:20:54 pm


I remember being really excited to see Lauri Dalle Valle make his first team debut off the bench in this one. I was easily excited in 2010.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6661 on: Today at 08:45:26 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:20:54 pm

In case anyone else is struggling like me to remember the guy in the middle of the front row, it's David Amoo. He's just joined Crewe a few days ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6662 on: Today at 08:46:31 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 08:45:26 pm
In case anyone else is struggling like me to remember the guy in the middle of the front row, it's David Amoo. He's just joined Crewe a few days ago.

Had to do a google image search to find that out myself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6663 on: Today at 08:48:02 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:34:42 pm
I remember being really excited to see Lauri Dalle Valle make his first team debut off the bench in this one. I was easily excited in 2010.

Started reading about this team and one story about Lauri retiring in 2018 and started working as photographer in Italy, at least a few years back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6664 on: Today at 08:49:29 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:34:42 pm
I remember being really excited to see Lauri Dalle Valle make his first team debut off the bench in this one. I was easily excited in 2010.
For me it will forever be Florent Sinama Pongolle and Anthony La Tallec. The hype, the excitment, the sense of destiny! Man, got such dog's abuse off opposition fans for them two... in fairness to them both, they could have been decent if the gid hadn't raised expectations to stupid proportions. Also, FSP did get tha goal in CL...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6665 on: Today at 08:51:54 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 08:45:26 pm
In case anyone else is struggling like me to remember the guy in the middle of the front row, it's David Amoo. He's just joined Crewe a few days ago.

Shame that picture only shows 2/3 of the famous Ngog, Ngoo, Amoo triumvirate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6666 on: Today at 09:09:42 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 08:45:26 pm
In case anyone else is struggling like me to remember the guy in the middle of the front row, it's David Amoo. He's just joined Crewe a few days ago.

Thanks! Was struggling with a couple of them 😄
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6667 on: Today at 09:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:07:35 pm
He will do he is saying stuff that people dont want to hear.

Im hoping he is wrong but he is more clued up then us on here !
Its grim reading the comments at the bottom of his articles though. Hes become a bit of a punching bag for stating reality. Hes clearly connected, but Im sure his sources have their own agenda. He can only report what hes been told.

Hes right in that article though. Weve clearly been putting in some groundwork for Bellingham with a degree of expectation that we would qualify for the CL, maybe go on another good run, and even have some investment by the Summer. None of that seems very likely at the moment, so were a bit stuck. I cant see us pulling £100m out of nowhere, and wed need a fair bit more to make more changes that we need. Not ideal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6668 on: Today at 09:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:24:53 pm
Its grim reading the comments at the bottom of his articles though. Hes become a bit of a punching bag for stating reality. Hes clearly connected, but Im sure his sources have their own agenda. He can only report what hes been told.

Hes right in that article though. Weve clearly been putting in some groundwork for Bellingham with a degree of expectation that we would qualify for the CL, maybe go on another good run, and even have some investment by the Summer. None of that seems very likely at the moment, so were a bit stuck. I cant see us pulling £100m out of nowhere, and wed need a fair bit more to make more changes that we need. Not ideal.

Havent you heard Jimbo is a billionaire so he needs to dip his hand in his pocket the right sod !

That is social media / twitter type fans for you though they are either trolls, thickos or deluded take your pick
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6669 on: Today at 09:38:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:49:29 pm
For me it will forever be Florent Sinama Pongolle and Anthony La Tallec. The hype, the excitment, the sense of destiny! Man, got such dog's abuse off opposition fans for them two... in fairness to them both, they could have been decent if the gid hadn't raised expectations to stupid proportions. Also, FSP did get tha goal in CL...


And Le Tallec got an assist for Luis Garcia's volley against Juve, so they both played their part during that run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6670 on: Today at 09:48:34 pm »
Ligue 1 is a good league. There are a lot of top talents there and they aren't expensive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6671 on: Today at 09:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:07:31 pm
What if we're signing Pogba?

Be back in a sec, just going into the Man Utd thread to delete some posts.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6672 on: Today at 09:56:01 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 01:07:26 pm
Of course were a bigger club, no one is denying it. Take the emotion out of it for a moment though. Rice is London born and bred, settled there. Arsenal are currently an exciting project whether we like it or not. Talented young players, vibrant style of football and guaranteed champions league. Why would he uproot his life for what is, lets be honest, a bit of gamble? The joined up thinking weve become renowned for over the last 7/8 years is seemingly lacking.

Rice is from an Irish family, isn't he? Must be a few massive reds in there somewhere who could talk him round 😄
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6673 on: Today at 10:29:01 pm »
Top post by DonkeyWan earlier on. This paragraph in particular rings true:

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:50:57 pm
If I sound pissed, I am. Not with you, but just the continued complacency of so many on here. The fact is the fanbase is satiated by the trophies and cowed by the financial might of City. They accept at face value toss about wages and costs and how if you want this you can't have that, but not to worry, jam tomorrow, ohhh, those sunlit uplands, just around the corner. Meanwhile, Aresenal, a decent side with a good squad are still spending, and are on for a 100 point season, that's how shit the PL is this season. And Liverpool are in mid-table. And nothing is happening in winter. Again. And everyone is talking about Bellingham, and before it was Mbappe, and Tcouhamaeni etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6674 on: Today at 10:50:22 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:34:10 pm
Mad disrespectful to Agger and Lucas.

They aint looking their best on this one to be fair
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6675 on: Today at 11:08:44 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 08:45:26 pm
it's David Amoo. He's just joined Crewe a few days ago.
Always knew he's end up in a low league club
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6676 on: Today at 11:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:08:44 pm
Always knew he's end up in a low league club

Thats all just fine. But where are all those guys who got so mad we "gave away" ki jana hoever to get Jota? they were everywhere at one time iirc.

I liked sinama pongle  ;D   la tallec not so much 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6677 on: Today at 11:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:40:49 pm
Thats all just fine. But where are all those guys who got so mad we "gave away" ki jana hoever to get Jota? they were everywhere at one time iirc.

I liked sinama pongle  ;D   la tallec not so much 
Heh yeah I agree with you, though my post was just a shite pun I'm afraid ;)
