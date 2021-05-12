« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6640 on: Today at 07:07:06 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:46:08 pm
Imagine us going into next season without a big spreading spree.
The pre-season sandwiches would be awfully dry without that Flora.
Drinks Sangria

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6641 on: Today at 07:07:39 pm
I wrote a bit about Gravenberch a while back and its still somewhat relevant I think:

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 12, 2021, 12:49:17 pm
I hope Ryan Gravenberch stays another year in Amsterdam, his development will be much assisted by him not making too big a move too early. Raiola client though so who knows. Best product from the academy since Frenkie De Jong and Sneijder I'd say. Has the potential and capability to be one of the best midfielders in the world and could develop as an 8 or a 6.   

David Neres will probably be sold by Ajax this summer, he's failed to live up to the promise pre-injury. 7 G+A combined in 23 starts for him as Antony and Labyad have been preferred.
Its an odd one I cant see being true though, Bayern cutting and running at this early juncture.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6642 on: Today at 07:13:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:07:20 pm
Chelsea journo talking to the Liv Echo.

Genuine interest in Mount would make the Gakpo signing more baffling. We keep going for these CAM type players who aren't quick enough to play wide but aren't CM's or 9's either. This is where Elliott and Carvalho are struggling.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6643 on: Today at 07:14:56 pm
Ta for some nice replies folks. It's only fair to reply. I'll not go line for line cos there's no need - I'll just say what I think if that's OK and apologies if it doesn't address the points raised.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:28:27 pm
No offence to you Roy, but I keep seeing the word transition and Im yet to see an answer for what were transitioning towards?

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:50:57 pm
You say transition? I say to what and with whom?

Sangria does address part of it here for me.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:44:10 pm
Our forward line is transition. Our midfield is stagnation.


I think the main things in transition are the manager's understanding of his squad, and the players' states of mind. Beyond that, it might not be how you personally would define 'transition', but to me the pattern is clear. The manager wants to sign midfielders, but as usual with his recruitment, he's very very particular about which midfielders he signs. Not just any old centre half - he's having Van Dijk and to hell with the stop gap; not just any old keeper; he's having Alisson; not just any old midfielder; he's having Keita; not just any old centre half; he's having Konate. Any stop gap we've had has been temporary at most, hasn't it? And he waits for the player he wants, even if he doesn't get the player - he doesn't want the 2nd choice and he suffers the problems that causes in the interim. That involves a make do and mend in each case and that, for me, is transitional. (So it's a different view to yours, Gerry, but not a million miles away - it just means the player or players to address the root cause of the problem aren't here yet. Again.)

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:50:57 pm
...the squad is getting older and key positions (as outlined in that article) have barely any cover. The midfield, a hugely problematic area, is over-subscribed with aging or inexperienced players, with a number set to leave this summer.

I agree on the midfield. I don't agree with the other departments. The midfield needs a massive overhaul, not the squad. And as for Klopp getting given players - I disagree. The reason Arthur is here is as much about Klopp (or more about Klopp) than any other party. He's not some powerless victim - he's at the wheel. The manager wanted a midfielder, and he chose the wrong one (and did it too late).

The club is minted. The wages are good, with increasing scope to bolster that side once senior players roll off the books. The fees? We're able to compete with most other clubs in the market when we want to. You think that's me and others being complacent (I don't mind you saying that - maybe I am and don't realise). The problem isn't money - the problem is a picky manager and a peculiar accepted wisdom that 2nd and 3rd choice players won't improve us, when it's exactly those profiles that propelled us forward in the first place.

Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:07:36 pm
I do think there is a real over-tendency to reflect on recent success and view it as a predictor of future success

If you plot the goals for and against over the longer term, it trends up and down and the long-term direction is what's most illustrative. We say football moves fast, but it also moves a little slower with the team building managers. Arsenal are benefiting from that just now and have a young squad to boot - they've held out and it's paying dividends, with some luck thrown in. For us, we've come off a peak that was literally one of the strongest four or five seasons of footballing performance any manager has ever gotten out of any squad. There's only one direction a graph can go from that starting point - back down. It's less prominent for Guardiola this season, but it's there. Transitional.

If you think Klopp will still be at the helm and accept a continuation of decline then you're underestimating Klopp, I'd argue. On the other hand, I do think Klopp's one of the main reasons things aren't working this season - he learns some lessons but not others (not yet at least). Wait and see what happens when the right players drop into the middle of the park.
