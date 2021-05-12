No offence to you Roy, but I keep seeing the word transition and Im yet to see an answer for what were transitioning towards?

You say transition? I say to what and with whom?



Our forward line is transition. Our midfield is stagnation.



...the squad is getting older and key positions (as outlined in that article) have barely any cover. The midfield, a hugely problematic area, is over-subscribed with aging or inexperienced players, with a number set to leave this summer.

I do think there is a real over-tendency to reflect on recent success and view it as a predictor of future success

Ta for some nice replies folks. It's only fair to reply. I'll not go line for line cos there's no need - I'll just say what I think if that's OK and apologies if it doesn't address the points raised.Sangria does address part of it here for me.I think the main things in transition are the manager's understanding of his squad, and the players' states of mind. Beyond that, it might not be how you personally would define 'transition', but to me the pattern is clear. The manager wants to sign midfielders, but as usual with his recruitment, he's very very particular about which midfielders he signs. Not just any old centre half - he's having Van Dijk and to hell with the stop gap; not just any old keeper; he's having Alisson; not just any old midfielder; he's having Keita; not just any old centre half; he's having Konate. Any stop gap we've had has been temporary at most, hasn't it? And he waits for the player he wants, even if he doesn't get the player - he doesn't want the 2nd choice and he suffers the problems that causes in the interim. That involves a make do and mend in each case and that, for me, is transitional. (So it's a different view to yours, Gerry, but not a million miles away - it just means the player or players to address the root cause of the problem aren't here yet. Again.)I agree on the midfield. I don't agree with the other departments. The midfield needs a massive overhaul, not the squad. And as for Klopp getting given players - I disagree. The reason Arthur is here is as much about Klopp (or more about Klopp) than any other party. He's not some powerless victim - he's at the wheel. The manager wanted a midfielder, and he chose the wrong one (and did it too late).The club is minted. The wages are good, with increasing scope to bolster that side once senior players roll off the books. The fees? We're able to compete with most other clubs in the market when we want to. You think that's me and others being complacent (I don't mind you saying that - maybe I am and don't realise). The problem isn't money - the problem is a picky manager and a peculiar accepted wisdom that 2nd and 3rd choice players won't improve us, when it's exactly those profiles that propelled us forward in the first place.If you plot the goals for and against over the longer term, it trends up and down and the long-term direction is what's most illustrative. We say football moves fast, but it also moves a little slower with the team building managers. Arsenal are benefiting from that just now and have a young squad to boot - they've held out and it's paying dividends, with some luck thrown in. For us, we've come off a peak that was literally one of the strongest four or five seasons of footballing performance any manager has ever gotten out of any squad. There's only one direction a graph can go from that starting point - back down. It's less prominent for Guardiola this season, but it's there. Transitional.If you think Klopp will still be at the helm and accept a continuation of decline then you're underestimating Klopp, I'd argue. On the other hand, I do think Klopp's one of the main reasons things aren't working this season - he learns some lessons but not others (not yet at least). Wait and see what happens when the right players drop into the middle of the park.