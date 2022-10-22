« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:01:16 pm
Mane is still worth about 80 million and has plenty to offer. An ox of a man physically.

By far and away one of the worst failings was to let him leave as easy as that. An absolute disgrace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:02:52 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Mane is still worth about 80 million and has plenty to offer. An ox of a man physically.

By far and away one of the worst failings was to let him leave as easy as that. An absolute disgrace.

Bayern fans arent particularly impressed are they? Absolute legend that he is, I'd imagine if we'd kept him we'd be roughly where we are now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:10:22 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Mane is still worth about 80 million and has plenty to offer. An ox of a man physically.

By far and away one of the worst failings was to let him leave as easy as that. An absolute disgrace.
The funny thing is if you look through the Mane thread from 2020/21 you'll him having the same accusations made against him that the current players are getting, For example;

Quote
He looks shot to me, needs a long rest

Quote
His form has fallen off a cliff. I struggle to remember a greater example. Crazy.

Quote
Think he he would struggle to get into a pub team at the moment.

Seems to have lost all belief in himself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:13:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:49 am
Interesting to read Thiago say that the problems are psychological rather than physical.  That have)g been so close to greatness has been difficult to come to terms with.

Depending on how you look at it thats either far better or far worse than their legs have gone.
Not sure who has encouraged them to come out with this but it doesn't rub me the right way. What happened to the mentality monsters? I understand that a few people may be down but not the entire team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:14:43 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Mane is still worth about 80 million and has plenty to offer. An ox of a man physically.

By far and away one of the worst failings was to let him leave as easy as that. An absolute disgrace.

He asked to leave, what were we supposed to do?  Couldn't force him to sign a new contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:28:14 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Mane is still worth about 80 million and has plenty to offer. An ox of a man physically.

By far and away one of the worst failings was to let him leave as easy as that. An absolute disgrace.

Not true though is it - he's been fine playing for a dominant team in a much easier league
We couldn't keep both him and Salah .. if Salah had left for Bayern what do you think you'd be posting about him now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:00:15 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:02:52 pm
Bayern fans arent particularly impressed are they? Absolute legend that he is, I'd imagine if we'd kept him we'd be roughly where we are now.

Yeah you have to let some leave, especially when is still a fee involved. We did well to bring Diaz in, who has been strong and direct (and sadly missed atm). The one I'd say we do regret is Gini, his qualities are sadly missed and he would have been worth his wages, over certain other midfielders one could mention.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:04:52 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:00:15 pm
Yeah you have to let some leave, especially when is still a fee involved. We did well to bring Diaz in, who has been strong and direct (and sadly missed atm). The one I'd say we do regret is Gini, his qualities are sadly missed and he would have been worth his wages, over certain other midfielders one could mention.

He was significantly worse his last year and then abject at PSG

Honestly if you left every footballer leave at 30 for example) .. just a blanket rule with no other thought  youd make way more good decisions than bad ones

Our wage bill is now one of the biggest in football for sub CL level performance - doesnt take a genius to work out why
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:07:28 pm
Calling Rhys Williams back from being relegated from the Championship Blackpool so we can sell Nat Phillips for a pittance sums up FSG's mismanagement of this club on the field. They've got a LOT of good grace with a lot of our fanbase (some would say rightly so) but it's due to Jurgen Klopp's brilliance, nothing to do with them.

Many are saying nothing's being fixed properly or done because they club is up for sale but pretty much every "ITK" journalist is claiming FSG don't even want to sell they just want someone to come and fund transfers for them.

Our on the field dealings are that of a bankrupt, bottom of the league club fending off administration, not a recent Champions League finalist that won two domestic trophys and one game from the league as well. Something has to change very, very fast or things are going to get a lot worse.

As for Gakpo...No idea what he offers from what we've seen so far and when we are crying out for a midfielder we spunked the last of the money Klopp is allowed have on him?

Nunes is also being heralded as a potential saviour, but we were linked to him all summer and allowed him to go to Wolves.

It's been a shite Monday morning into a shite Monday afternoon, forgive me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:08:55 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:00:15 pm
Yeah you have to let some leave, especially when is still a fee involved. We did well to bring Diaz in, who has been strong and direct (and sadly missed atm). The one I'd say we do regret is Gini, his qualities are sadly missed and he would have been worth his wages, over certain other midfielders one could mention.

Disagree on Gini. The problem is we didn't replace him effectively, not that we let him go.

He felt he deserved a big pay rise due to the huge role he played for us over multiple seasons. And that's fair enough from his perspective. But we had him for his peak years, why give him a payrise in his early 30s when he's going to be on the decline?

On Rhys Williams, I just struggle to care at all. Recalling him to give us the cover to sell Phillips feels... fine?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:10:06 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:07:28 pm
Our on the field dealings are that of a bankrupt, bottom of the league club fending off administration, not a recent Champions League finalist that won two domestic trophys and one game from the league as well. Something has to change very, very fast or things are going to get a lot worse.

Which other bankrupt, bottom of the league clubs fending off administration have a net spend and wage bill like ours?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:12:32 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:07:28 pm
Calling Rhys Williams back from being relegated from the Championship Blackpool so we can sell Nat Phillips for a pittance sums up FSG's mismanagement of this club on the field. They've got a LOT of good grace with a lot of our fanbase (some would say rightly so) but it's due to Jurgen Klopp's brilliance, nothing to do with them.

Many are saying nothing's being fixed properly or done because they club is up for sale but pretty much every "ITK" journalist is claiming FSG don't even want to sell they just want someone to come and fund transfers for them.

Our on the field dealings are that of a bankrupt, bottom of the league club fending off administration, not a recent Champions League finalist that won two domestic trophys and one game from the league as well. Something has to change very, very fast or things are going to get a lot worse.

As for Gakpo...No idea what he offers from what we've seen so far and when we are crying out for a midfielder we spunked the last of the money Klopp is allowed have on him?

Nunes is also being heralded as a potential saviour, but we were linked to him all summer and allowed him to go to Wolves.

It's been a shite Monday morning into a shite Monday afternoon, forgive me.

FSG are mainly to blame but the recruitment team also to blame. Going after Gakpo a left sided attacker when we have Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Carvalho who all can play there is just weird. I just don't get it. A right sided attacker i could have understood more. There's a massive lack of direction. There's players here who need to be thanked and moved on.

I think an offer for Salah will come in from PSG if any of their big 3 leave. And reckon he'll go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:15:33 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:08:55 pm

On Rhys Williams, I just struggle to care at all. Recalling him to give us the cover to sell Phillips feels... fine?

Pretty much where i'm at with this too, don't really see an issue. We still need to spend, but this has no impact on that. If we sell Philips and get some money for him, so be it, rather that than what value he does have dwindle while he plays next to no minutes for us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:15:39 pm
We let Gini leave at exactly the right time. The problem was not replacing him. We replaced Mane ahead of time with Diaz which makes sense in principle though Diaz still has a lot to prove. Hes very promising but has had nowhere near the impact Mane and Salah had from day 1.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:17:47 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 01:15:39 pm
We let Gini leave at exactly the right time. The problem was not replacing him. We replaced Mane ahead of time with Diaz which makes sense in principle though Diaz still has a lot to prove. Hes very promising but has had nowhere near the impact Mane and Salah had from day 1.

Diaz is brilliant. Just needs a bit more end product. But he's been unlucky quite a few times. Diaz, Jota, Nunez is a good 3 to work on long-term. But i do kind of agree that none as as good as peak Mane and Salah and would be nice to find another hidden gem like them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:17:48 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:12:32 pm
FSG are mainly to blame but the recruitment team also to blame. Going after Gakpo a left sided attacker when we have Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Carvalho who all can play there is just weird. I just don't get it. A right sided attacker i could have understood more. There's a massive lack of direction. There's players here who need to be thanked and moved on.

I think an offer for Salah will come in from PSG if any of their big 3 leave. And reckon he'll go.

Well we barely have a functional recruitment team anymore. Thats part of the problem. I dont care whether its Klopp, Lijnders, Guardiola, Shankly or whatever Ill die on the hill that says providing managers or coaches with a lot of decision making power in recruitment is a terrible thing. Lets say Klopp suddenly decides hes had enough? You recruit players that fit into an identity as a club so youve got continuity in perpetuity. The sooner we get a new one in place and can start being smart again the better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:22:59 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:12:32 pm
FSG are mainly to blame but the recruitment team also to blame. Going after Gakpo a left sided attacker when we have Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Carvalho who all can play there is just weird. I just don't get it. A right sided attacker i could have understood more.
You mean the same Jota and Diaz that are out long term injured and the same Nunez and Carvalho that many posters have been crying about when seeing them pushed out to the left because we have nobody else to fill in?

RAWK is a strange place at the moment, people moaning about 5/6 choice defenders, hitting out at the club for not signing players before they make it big, but when the club do take a punt on a player for a decent price before he makes it big hes ruled as being shit after 3 games. Pep Linjders is secretly plotting to take over the club and then the world, holding the main man Jurgen against his will, making him sign players he did not want and forcing him to read a copy of his book to the players at half time as opposed to giving proper team talks.

Its all kicking off, many of our fans have lost their shit. Me, rightly or wrongly, Ive had some wonderful memories under Klopp and these lads and if for whatever reason theyre going to have a shit season, then I for one will accept that we cant get it right all the time, theyve at the very least afforded this right that we stick with them. Can debate whats gone wrong and claim that the sky is falling and our world is coming to an end or you can trust the man in charge and just know hes too good to lead us astray, I know where I stand.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:28:22 pm
Do people not think the game has moved on since peak Salah / Mane / Firmino?  Others have caught up with the idea of pressing the opposition and do it to us now to the extent that we cannot cope -    see Brighton for just one example.  Even with a more mobile midfield I think we'd still struggle.

We need to find the next evolution of the way football is played and build that.  The next big formation / system.

No idea what that might be mind you...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:29:54 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:22:59 pm
You mean the same Jota and Diaz that are out long term injured and the same Nunez and Carvalho that many posters have been crying about when seeing them pushed out to the left because we have nobody else to fill in?

RAWK is a strange place at the moment, people moaning about 5/6 choice defenders, hitting out at the club for not signing players before they make it big, but when the club do take a punt on a player for a decent price before he makes it big hes ruled as being shit after 3 games. Pep Linjders is secretly plotting to take over the club and then the world, holding the main man Jurgen against his will, making him sign players he did not want and forcing him to read a copy of his book to the players at half time as opposed to giving proper team talks.

Its all kicking off, many of our fans have lost their shit. Me, rightly or wrongly, Ive had some wonderful memories under Klopp and these lads and if for whatever reason theyre going to have a shit season, then I for one will accept that we cant get it right all the time, theyve at the very least afforded this right that we stick with them. Can debate whats gone wrong and claim that the sky is falling and our world is coming to an end or you can trust the man in charge and just know hes too good to lead us astray, I know where I stand.

Klopp is here for that rebuild.

He needs a strong and experienced director of football with him.

For FSG, looks like it is time for them to go, Liverpool can't be the only club in the current top 6-7* trying to run a sustainable model of finance.

If they are not gone by the summer, or loosen the purse strings, then expact a period with neck aches - looking up in the table, mired in somewhat mediocrity with flashes of brilliance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:31:39 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:28:22 pm
Do people not think the game has moved on since peak Salah / Mane / Firmino?  Others have caught up with the idea of pressing the opposition and do it to us now to the extent that we cannot cope -    see Brighton for just one example.  Even with a more mobile midfield I think we'd still struggle.

We need to find the next evolution of the way football is played and build that.  The next big formation / system.

No idea what that might be mind you...

That's suggesting sides have evolved so much they would be able to do it better than us though. A mobile midfield changes our entire side, very few sides can do it as well as us when we have all the pieces, as good as Brighton have been, a peak, pressing Liverpool side blows them away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:40:10 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:31:39 pm
That's suggesting sides have evolved so much they would be able to do it better than us though. A mobile midfield changes our entire side, very few sides can do it as well as us when we have all the pieces, as good as Brighton have been, a peak, pressing Liverpool side blows them away

Would you swap Brighton's midfield for ours?

I would. Be sad to give up Thiago. But I'd swap them without too much thought. Keita is made of glass, Fabinho and Henderson are just not the same players they were.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:41:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:10:06 pm
Which other bankrupt, bottom of the league clubs fending off administration have a net spend and wage bill like ours?

Which other "top" side who could've won 4 trophy's last year and have had 3 almost perfect seasons out of 5, reached 3 champions league finals, won one and have won every single trophy available to them since 2019 cannot afford to buy a midfielder to stop the rot and massive fall down the table? Or is recalling a player like Rhys Williams from Blackpool for defensive cover? I'll answer that one for you: there isn't one. Every single top tide in football does business, we do fuck all. It's painfully obviously what's happening as it's what's happened time and time again under this ownership. But, no, you're right, focus in on a clearly facetious comment and be a smart arse about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:41:53 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:40:10 pm
Would you swap Brighton's midfield for ours?

I would. Be sad to give up Thiago. But I'd swap them without too much thought. Keita is made of glass, Fabinho and Henderson are just not the same players they were.

Why does that matter when the discussion is about us signing mobile midfielders and us playing our peak pressing style which we are not?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:43:13 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:41:53 pm
Why does that matter when the discussion is about us signing mobile midfielders and us playing our peak pressing style which we are not?

Because they have done just that. Signed mobile midfielders for not much money. Again going to a market we're too scared to enter directly, South America.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:47:58 pm
the game in always evolving towards faster players in every position.
Look at the centre backs years ago far slower than they are now.

Central midfield now moving towards athletes rather than technical players.
Look at Valverde,Tchoumeni & Bellingham. Even Pedri & Gavi are very mobile as well.
No room anymore for technical #10's. The creation comes from full backs & winning the ball back high,transitions & set pieces.

We wont see very few players like Verratti & Thiago anymore. The game first & foremost is all about having the pace & power to compete.

We have too many players who look suited to playing as a #10 when we dont pay a formation that suits them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:00:24 pm
I think Gakpo is decent and versatile. He has already played in two positions for us, while our forwards have been out injured. With everyone available I dont think he starts, but he can be a flexible rotation option, and at the price we paid, it was about right.

Salah
Darwin
Diaz
Jota
Gakpo
Firmino
Elliot (if 4231)
Carvalho
Doak

I would rank the forwards something like that.

Gakpo is about fifth choice and he has come into a side that is struggling. He will be fine, for what he is. If we are expecting Diaz or Nunez electricity from him, hes not that player. But he will be solid enough and will help knit it together, either from the left or through the middle, when called upon. He will get some goals and make his contribution, but I doubt he will be a main man for us.

Its a fair shout to ask why we didnt prioritize a midfielder with the money in January, if we could only do the one signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:02:56 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:47:58 pm
the game in always evolving towards faster players in every position.
Look at the centre backs years ago far slower than they are now.

Central midfield now moving towards athletes rather than technical players.
Look at Valverde,Tchoumeni & Bellingham. Even Pedri & Gavi are very mobile as well.
No room anymore for technical #10's. The creation comes from full backs & winning the ball back high,transitions & set pieces.

We wont see very few players like Verratti & Thiago anymore. The game first & foremost is all about having the pace & power to compete.

We have too many players who look suited to playing as a #10 when we dont pay a formation that suits them.

You will always see players like Thiago and Verratti because they are world class and will stand out regardless. It's not like they are running in molasses. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:06:22 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:41:27 pm
Which other "top" side who could've won 4 trophy's last year and have had 3 almost perfect seasons out of 5, reached 3 champions league finals, won one and have won every single trophy available to them since 2019 cannot afford to buy a midfielder to stop the rot and massive fall down the table? Or is recalling a player like Rhys Williams from Blackpool for defensive cover? I'll answer that one for you: there isn't one. Every single top tide in football does business, we do fuck all. It's painfully obviously what's happening as it's what's happened time and time again under this ownership. But, no, you're right, focus in on a clearly facetious comment and be a smart arse about it.

I'd love to see this midfielder who is stopping this current rot. If you're watching that side and thinking 'one midfielder fixes this' then you're a lot, lot more optimistic than your posts suggest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:10:24 pm
Fuck me, people writing off Gakpo, Elliot and Carvalho already. Have a word with that shite in your head
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:10:27 pm
I'm presuming we will sell Nat for a cut rate price now - since we clearly wont get near 10m?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:11:56 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:40:10 pm
Would you swap Brighton's midfield for ours?

I would. Be sad to give up Thiago. But I'd swap them without too much thought. Keita is made of glass, Fabinho and Henderson are just not the same players they were.

I'd swap their sporting director or whoever approved the signings of Caicedo and MacAllister but I fear those lot have gone to Chelsea!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:20:18 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:40:10 pm
Would you swap Brighton's midfield for ours?

I would. Be sad to give up Thiago. But I'd swap them without too much thought. Keita is made of glass, Fabinho and Henderson are just not the same players they were.

Lets not write players so quickly.

They will likely improve.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:23:33 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:47 pm
Diaz is brilliant. Just needs a bit more end product. But he's been unlucky quite a few times. Diaz, Jota, Nunez is a good 3 to work on long-term. But i do kind of agree that none as as good as peak Mane and Salah and would be nice to find another hidden gem like them.

I hope Diaz will be another Suarez in the sense that he looked a real handful but wasnt doing great numbers then suddenly kicked on and was lethal. Not comparing them as players FAOD.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:25:02 pm
South American Under 20 Championships! Buy them fresh, buy them young.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:34:43 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:43:13 pm
Because they have done just that. Signed mobile midfielders for not much money. Again going to a market we're too scared to enter directly, South America.

This still has absolutely nothing to do with my post or the post I quoted. Who cares if I would swap Brightons midfield with ours when we are talking about systems and us at our best, at no point did I say or suggest we are currently at our best. The point was, we would still be an outstanding side with a mobile midfield playing our tried and tested system, whether or not I would swap sides with Brighton adds zero to the discussion and has no relevance to it either. I didn't say their midfield is shit, or that ours is superior, the point was that if we have a mobile operational midfield that can play our desired system correctly we would still be a side that is successful, football hasn't outgrown our system, the reason its working for other sides against us IS BECAUSE we don't have the right midfielders, to be honest if anything what you're saying emphasises my point
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:37:08 pm
A bit of a devils advocate question: are we too generous with the wages and highly incentivised bonuses with give out, especially if its at the expense of a more competitive transfer fund (I say IF because I have no idea if thats the case - but its often used by some as a reason we cant spend as much on transfers as other top teams). 

I assume we havent always offered big wages - did we start offering them to entice top players to come here when we were a bit rubbish and/or couldnt offer champions league football?  And should a club like Liverpool, in its current high standing in world football, really need to offer huge wages to tempt/keep players here, when other big teams dont? (Obviously Man Citys wages are bogus, so Im not counting them)

Just some shower thoughts - not to be taken too seriously  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:41:10 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:37:08 pm
A bit of a devils advocate question: are we too generous with the wages and highly incentivised bonuses with give out, especially if its at the expense of a more competitive transfer fund (I say IF because I have no idea if thats the case - but its often used by some as a reason we cant spend as much on transfers as other top teams). 

I assume we havent always offered big wages - did we start offering them to entice top players to come here when we were a bit rubbish and/or couldnt offer champions league football?  And should a club like Liverpool, in its current high standing in world football, really need to offer huge wages to tempt/keep players here, when other big teams dont? (Obviously Man Citys wages are bogus, so Im not counting them)

Just some shower thoughts - not to be taken too seriously  :D

Depends what you are classing as huge wages? The landscape of the game has changed and I think to be honest most of the large sides are paying massive wages

It would be great to not have to pay a lot in wages but I cant think of any sides that don't pay well and still get in the players of adequate quality to compete. From what i've seen, City, Man U, Arsenal and Chelsea all pay their players a high wage
