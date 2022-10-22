I think Gakpo is decent and versatile. He has already played in two positions for us, while our forwards have been out injured. With everyone available I dont think he starts, but he can be a flexible rotation option, and at the price we paid, it was about right.
Salah
Darwin
Diaz
Jota
Gakpo
Firmino
Elliot (if 4231)
Carvalho
Doak
I would rank the forwards something like that.
Gakpo is about fifth choice and he has come into a side that is struggling. He will be fine, for what he is. If we are expecting Diaz or Nunez electricity from him, hes not that player. But he will be solid enough and will help knit it together, either from the left or through the middle, when called upon. He will get some goals and make his contribution, but I doubt he will be a main man for us.
Its a fair shout to ask why we didnt prioritize a midfielder with the money in January, if we could only do the one signing.