FSG are mainly to blame but the recruitment team also to blame. Going after Gakpo a left sided attacker when we have Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Carvalho who all can play there is just weird. I just don't get it. A right sided attacker i could have understood more.



You mean the same Jota and Diaz that are out long term injured and the same Nunez and Carvalho that many posters have been crying about when seeing them pushed out to the left because we have nobody else to fill in?RAWK is a strange place at the moment, people moaning about 5/6 choice defenders, hitting out at the club for not signing players before they make it big, but when the club do take a punt on a player for a decent price before he makes it big hes ruled as being shit after 3 games. Pep Linjders is secretly plotting to take over the club and then the world, holding the main man Jurgen against his will, making him sign players he did not want and forcing him to read a copy of his book to the players at half time as opposed to giving proper team talks.Its all kicking off, many of our fans have lost their shit. Me, rightly or wrongly, Ive had some wonderful memories under Klopp and these lads and if for whatever reason theyre going to have a shit season, then I for one will accept that we cant get it right all the time, theyve at the very least afforded this right that we stick with them. Can debate whats gone wrong and claim that the sky is falling and our world is coming to an end or you can trust the man in charge and just know hes too good to lead us astray, I know where I stand.