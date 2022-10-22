Calling Rhys Williams back from being relegated from the Championship Blackpool so we can sell Nat Phillips for a pittance sums up FSG's mismanagement of this club on the field. They've got a LOT of good grace with a lot of our fanbase (some would say rightly so) but it's due to Jurgen Klopp's brilliance, nothing to do with them.



Many are saying nothing's being fixed properly or done because they club is up for sale but pretty much every "ITK" journalist is claiming FSG don't even want to sell they just want someone to come and fund transfers for them.



Our on the field dealings are that of a bankrupt, bottom of the league club fending off administration, not a recent Champions League finalist that won two domestic trophys and one game from the league as well. Something has to change very, very fast or things are going to get a lot worse.



As for Gakpo...No idea what he offers from what we've seen so far and when we are crying out for a midfielder we spunked the last of the money Klopp is allowed have on him?



Nunes is also being heralded as a potential saviour, but we were linked to him all summer and allowed him to go to Wolves.



It's been a shite Monday morning into a shite Monday afternoon, forgive me.