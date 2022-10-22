« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:01:16 pm
Mane is still worth about 80 million and has plenty to offer. An ox of a man physically.

By far and away one of the worst failings was to let him leave as easy as that. An absolute disgrace.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:02:52 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Mane is still worth about 80 million and has plenty to offer. An ox of a man physically.

By far and away one of the worst failings was to let him leave as easy as that. An absolute disgrace.

Bayern fans arent particularly impressed are they? Absolute legend that he is, I'd imagine if we'd kept him we'd be roughly where we are now.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:10:22 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Mane is still worth about 80 million and has plenty to offer. An ox of a man physically.

By far and away one of the worst failings was to let him leave as easy as that. An absolute disgrace.
The funny thing is if you look through the Mane thread from 2020/21 you'll him having the same accusations made against him that the current players are getting, For example;

Quote
He looks shot to me, needs a long rest

Quote
His form has fallen off a cliff. I struggle to remember a greater example. Crazy.

Quote
Think he he would struggle to get into a pub team at the moment.

Seems to have lost all belief in himself.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:13:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:49 am
Interesting to read Thiago say that the problems are psychological rather than physical.  That have)g been so close to greatness has been difficult to come to terms with.

Depending on how you look at it thats either far better or far worse than their legs have gone.
Not sure who has encouraged them to come out with this but it doesn't rub me the right way. What happened to the mentality monsters? I understand that a few people may be down but not the entire team.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:14:43 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Mane is still worth about 80 million and has plenty to offer. An ox of a man physically.

By far and away one of the worst failings was to let him leave as easy as that. An absolute disgrace.

He asked to leave, what were we supposed to do?  Couldn't force him to sign a new contract.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:28:14 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Mane is still worth about 80 million and has plenty to offer. An ox of a man physically.

By far and away one of the worst failings was to let him leave as easy as that. An absolute disgrace.

Not true though is it - he's been fine playing for a dominant team in a much easier league
We couldn't keep both him and Salah .. if Salah had left for Bayern what do you think you'd be posting about him now?
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:00:15 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:02:52 pm
Bayern fans arent particularly impressed are they? Absolute legend that he is, I'd imagine if we'd kept him we'd be roughly where we are now.

Yeah you have to let some leave, especially when is still a fee involved. We did well to bring Diaz in, who has been strong and direct (and sadly missed atm). The one I'd say we do regret is Gini, his qualities are sadly missed and he would have been worth his wages, over certain other midfielders one could mention.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:04:52 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:00:15 pm
Yeah you have to let some leave, especially when is still a fee involved. We did well to bring Diaz in, who has been strong and direct (and sadly missed atm). The one I'd say we do regret is Gini, his qualities are sadly missed and he would have been worth his wages, over certain other midfielders one could mention.

He was significantly worse his last year and then abject at PSG

Honestly if you left every footballer leave at 30 for example) .. just a blanket rule with no other thought  youd make way more good decisions than bad ones

Our wage bill is now one of the biggest in football for sub CL level performance - doesnt take a genius to work out why
a little break

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:07:28 pm
Calling Rhys Williams back from being relegated from the Championship Blackpool so we can sell Nat Phillips for a pittance sums up FSG's mismanagement of this club on the field. They've got a LOT of good grace with a lot of our fanbase (some would say rightly so) but it's due to Jurgen Klopp's brilliance, nothing to do with them.

Many are saying nothing's being fixed properly or done because they club is up for sale but pretty much every "ITK" journalist is claiming FSG don't even want to sell they just want someone to come and fund transfers for them.

Our on the field dealings are that of a bankrupt, bottom of the league club fending off administration, not a recent Champions League finalist that won two domestic trophys and one game from the league as well. Something has to change very, very fast or things are going to get a lot worse.

As for Gakpo...No idea what he offers from what we've seen so far and when we are crying out for a midfielder we spunked the last of the money Klopp is allowed have on him?

Nunes is also being heralded as a potential saviour, but we were linked to him all summer and allowed him to go to Wolves.

It's been a shite Monday morning into a shite Monday afternoon, forgive me.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:08:55 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:00:15 pm
Yeah you have to let some leave, especially when is still a fee involved. We did well to bring Diaz in, who has been strong and direct (and sadly missed atm). The one I'd say we do regret is Gini, his qualities are sadly missed and he would have been worth his wages, over certain other midfielders one could mention.

Disagree on Gini. The problem is we didn't replace him effectively, not that we let him go.

He felt he deserved a big pay rise due to the huge role he played for us over multiple seasons. And that's fair enough from his perspective. But we had him for his peak years, why give him a payrise in his early 30s when he's going to be on the decline?
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:10:06 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:07:28 pm
Our on the field dealings are that of a bankrupt, bottom of the league club fending off administration, not a recent Champions League finalist that won two domestic trophys and one game from the league as well. Something has to change very, very fast or things are going to get a lot worse.

Which other bankrupt, bottom of the league clubs fending off administration have a net spend and wage bill like ours?
