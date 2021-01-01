Hello everyone, my old account seems to have been deleted but i'm back. It's me, Big Dog.



I don't think everyone needs reminding but our midfield is in an absolute state at the moment. Fortunately Klopp is close to securing a key target this window in the form of young Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed.



I had the pleasure of spending the weekend with Harrison's parents, taking in Edinburgh ahead of Wednesday's Burns Night celebrations. The Royal Botanic Gardens are simply stunning and are a must for anyone visiting the city, as is having a cheeky whiskey on the way round!



I'd also recommend getting the Caledonian sleeper up there. It's a breathtaking bit of engineering and if you love a chat (like me!) you have the ability to walk up and down the carriages chewing peoples ears off for 8 full hours. There really is no escape for the rest of the passengers, it's fantastic.



Anyway, back to the matter at hand, Harrison's parents assured me that a deal was close. An £8m fee has been agreed and contracts should be signed after Fulham vs Spurs today. This brings to a close a long running pursuit for the club and Klopp will finally have his man.