LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 10:07:21 am
Don't read Pearce article if you don't want to ruin your morning. He said that missing out on top 4 is gonna lose us tons of money and would make deals like Jude very hard.

What a surprise FSG getting the excuses in early.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:21:20 am
I didnt rate Gakpo before we signed. Eredivsie tax.
I think he can improve.

We brought on Nunez & kept Nunez on the left.
Gakpo may prefer the left but already it has been determined he dpesnt have the pace for the left hand side.
His link up play has been ok so far & his ball striking will get better once he settles.

He will improve but he isnt what we needed in attack & doesnt suit us unless he turns into a pressing machine

I'm usually one of those that is firmly in the 'give them time' camp but I'm not sure I have seen anything from Gakpo both here and even during the world cup that suggestsd that he had something special in him. If anything, Kudus looked a much more talented player.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:16:34 pm
Do that and were two players above the allowed number of non-homegrown players.

This is what tips Firmino into the move him on bracket for me. We have to start moving players on before they have nothing left to give especially if they are not homegrown. Hes been a great servant and still contributes but you cant have so much on wages tied up in players who cant contribute regularly. A few nice spells a season simply isnt enough.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:16:32 am
What a surprise FSG getting the excuses in early.

:lmao

Said it yesterday in the FSG thread. Just waiting for the budget will be decreased by missing out on CL :lmao

Hopefully theyre well and truly away by the time summer comes or were in for a rough ride with these tight arse c*nts
A CM in the next week then Jota returning in the next few weeks and things could look much better, would certainly secure a Europa spot, maybe even a run at 4th but just doesn't seem to be any ambition to do anything sadly. I rate Nunes far higher than most on here but don't think he's worth throwing away a shot at top 4 and a CL for if that's the plan.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:22:50 am
MD is absolutely relentless. Fair play!

This is me trying to get to sleep at 6am on day two of Glastonbury.
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 10:07:21 am
Don't read Pearce article if you don't want to ruin your morning. He said that missing out on top 4 is gonna lose us tons of money and would make deals like Jude very hard.

It hasnt stopped the likes of Arsenal spending a shit load over the last few windows. Id get it if we had done similar but we havent.

I dont think im exaggerating here when i say we need a 18/19 level of a transfer window.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:53:15 am
We have the second highest wage bill in the PL after United apparently. City third (lolz).

Is this because we still have a highly incentivised structure? Going the distance in all competitions will mean you are paying out a lot more in bonuses. I imagine it will end up a lot less for this season.  Citys figures are completely made up so no point reading too much into those.
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 10:20:56 am
This is me trying to get to sleep at 6am on day two of Glastonbury.

 ;D
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:19:01 am
:lmao

Said it yesterday in the FSG thread. Just waiting for the budget will be decreased by missing out on CL :lmao

Hopefully theyre well and truly away by the time summer comes or were in for a rough ride with these tight arse c*nts

Their comments on the Red Sox were interesting too. Henry is getting on a bit. I wonder if he just wants to cash in and enjoy his money? I dont expect any significant spending now until we have new owners.
Hello everyone, my old account seems to have been deleted but i'm back. It's me, Big Dog.

I don't think everyone needs reminding but our midfield is in an absolute state at the moment. Fortunately Klopp is close to securing a key target this window in the form of young Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed.

I had the pleasure of spending the weekend with Harrison's parents, taking in Edinburgh ahead of Wednesday's Burns Night celebrations. The Royal Botanic Gardens are simply stunning and are a must for anyone visiting the city, as is having a cheeky whiskey on the way round!

I'd also recommend getting the Caledonian sleeper up there. It's a breathtaking bit of engineering and if you love a chat (like me!) you have the ability to walk up and down the carriages chewing peoples ears off for 8 full hours. There really is no escape for the rest of the passengers, it's fantastic.

Anyway, back to the matter at hand, Harrison's parents assured me that a deal was close. An £8m fee has been agreed and contracts should be signed after Fulham vs Spurs today. This brings to a close a long running pursuit for the club and Klopp will finally have his man.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:21:34 am
Is this because we still have a highly incentivised structure? Going the distance in all competitions will mean you are paying out a lot more in bonuses. I imagine it will end up a lot less for this season.  Citys figures are completely made up so no point reading too much into those.

Yep exactly that but with success comes increased revenue. We are also losing a few top earners this summer. I cant imagine Keita, Ox, Bobby and Milner being paid peanuts...Even Adrian is supposedly on 60k a week.
Quote from: Real Big Dog on Today at 10:25:34 am
Hello everyone, my old account seems to have been deleted but i'm back. It's me, Big Dog.

I don't think everyone needs reminding but our midfield is in an absolute state at the moment. Fortunately Klopp is close to securing a key target this window in the form of young Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed.

I had the pleasure of spending the weekend with Harrison's parents, taking in Edinburgh ahead of Wednesday's Burns Night celebrations. The Royal Botanic Gardens are simply stunning and are a must for anyone visiting the city, as is having a cheeky whiskey on the way round!

I'd also recommend getting the Caledonian sleeper up there. It's a breathtaking bit of engineering and if you love a chat (like me!) you have the ability to walk up and down the carriages chewing peoples ears off for 8 full hours. There really is no escape for the rest of the passengers, it's fantastic.

Anyway, back to the matter at hand, Harrison's parents assured me that a deal was close. An £8m fee has been agreed and contracts should be signed after Fulham vs Spurs today. This brings to a close a long running pursuit for the club and Klopp will finally have his man.

Finally the midfielder we've been craving.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:22:50 am
Their comments on the Red Sox were interesting too. Henry is getting on a bit. I wonder if he just wants to cash in and enjoy his money? I dont expect any significant spending now until we have new owners.

Yes both he and Werner are getting on and if I was them I would cash in. They'll want to make it easy to hand over the inheritance and so getting all their assets in the USA may be a good option.

As for the statement that us not getting CL may impact transfers......well no surprise there. All this talk about Bellingham is just pie-in-the-sky talk to appease us and Klopp. They don't have any intention of spending big, otherwise they would be doing it right now to help guarantee CL next year.
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 10:07:21 am
Don't read Pearce article if you don't want to ruin your morning. He said that missing out on top 4 is gonna lose us tons of money and would make deals like Jude very hard.

Been preparing for Nunes to be the main midfield signing instead of Bellingham/anyone elite since we got linked with him. Maybe I am just cynical but it seemed obvious to me that we knew we wouldn't have the money and the idea would be to build Nunes as the good alternative in the next 6 months or so.

I don't see how Bellingham and Nunes make sense as two midfield signings. Makes more sense that it is Nunes instead of Bellingham
I wouldn't read the James Pearce article because it's a lot of words with no insight. It's just another example really that he really doesn't get much from the club anymore.
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 10:07:21 am
Don't read Pearce article if you don't want to ruin your morning. He said that missing out on top 4 is gonna lose us tons of money and would make deals like Jude very hard.

So he's building in an escape hatch for any predictions he might make on Bellingham. How is that news?
Quote from: Real Big Dog on Today at 10:25:34 am
Hello everyone, my old account seems to have been deleted but i'm back. It's me, Big Dog.

I don't think everyone needs reminding but our midfield is in an absolute state at the moment. Fortunately Klopp is close to securing a key target this window in the form of young Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed.

I had the pleasure of spending the weekend with Harrison's parents, taking in Edinburgh ahead of Wednesday's Burns Night celebrations. The Royal Botanic Gardens are simply stunning and are a must for anyone visiting the city, as is having a cheeky whiskey on the way round!

I'd also recommend getting the Caledonian sleeper up there. It's a breathtaking bit of engineering and if you love a chat (like me!) you have the ability to walk up and down the carriages chewing peoples ears off for 8 full hours. There really is no escape for the rest of the passengers, it's fantastic.

Anyway, back to the matter at hand, Harrison's parents assured me that a deal was close. An £8m fee has been agreed and contracts should be signed after Fulham vs Spurs today. This brings to a close a long running pursuit for the club and Klopp will finally have his man.

If they dont bring in a CM and then use lack of CL football as a reason not to try for Bellingham 
Were not gonna get a CM because were waiting on Bellingham. Fail to get to 4 partly because our midfield is too young or too old or too injury prone or too weak We cant get Bellingham because were not in the CL.

Can we be run well again please? I liked it when we could laugh at Arsenal, spurs and Utd rather than weep at ourselves.
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 10:07:21 am
Don't read Pearce article if you don't want to ruin your morning. He said that missing out on top 4 is gonna lose us tons of money and would make deals like Jude very hard.
Yawn!
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 10:07:21 am
Don't read Pearce article if you don't want to ruin your morning. He said that missing out on top 4 is gonna lose us tons of money and would make deals like Jude very hard.

Yeah hes the barer of bad news! Saying we probably will look to sell Kelleher to raise funds. Are we that skint?!?!?!?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:30:55 am
That's pre-Haaland, right?

Yes pre Haaland.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:30:42 am
I wouldn't read the James Pearce article because it's a lot of words with no insight. It's just another example really that he really doesn't get much from the club anymore.

Yeah exactly.

He's basically said we get less money missing out on CL places (no shit sherlock). The rest is him making assumptions (you could argue reasonable, but nobody knows whats going to happen in the summer money wise etc)
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 10:07:21 am
Don't read Pearce article if you don't want to ruin your morning. He said that missing out on top 4 is gonna lose us tons of money and would make deals like Jude very hard.

What do we do then as Ljinders goes on about TOP talent only ??!!

It isnt rocket science though what has been said by Pearce.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:45:34 am
Yeah exactly.

He's basically said we get less money missing out on CL places (no shit sherlock). The rest is him making assumptions (you could argue reasonable, but nobody knows whats going to happen in the summer money wise etc)

He's simply pointing out we'll have even less money than usual unless FSG put money in.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:19:16 am
A CM in the next week then Jota returning in the next few weeks and things could look much better, would certainly secure a Europa spot, maybe even a run at 4th but just doesn't seem to be any ambition to do anything sadly. I rate Nunes far higher than most on here but don't think he's worth throwing away a shot at top 4 and a CL for if that's the plan.

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
With how psychotic our fanbase is at the moment clickbait articles must be the easiest they have ever been to write
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 10:17:45 am
I'm usually one of those that is firmly in the 'give them time' camp but I'm not sure I have seen anything from Gakpo both here and even during the world cup that suggestsd that he had something special in him. If anything, Kudus looked a much more talented player.
Time will do nothing to improve his lack of the ball movement. He just isnt explosive.

He hasnt been all bad. Can link up & his finishing will improve.
Just signing another player who either isnt quick or a great at pressing. 2 fundamentals we need it is bizarre.
But everything about the club since last June has been bizarre & reminds me of pre Edwards.

The talk of Milner,Keita & Firmino receiving new deals is just crazy too.
But we will see next summer whether the club has learned its lesson from this season.
Our wage bill is far too high for what we are providing on the pitch but it will come down since bonuses will down quite alot
Milner and Keita aren't getting new deals. If someone has wound you up successfully into thinking thats actually a thing, then fair fucking play to them.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:16:32 am
What a surprise FSG getting the excuses in early.
Nothing was more obvious than us using the no champions league excuse for not spending.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:28:44 am
Milner and Keita aren't getting new deals. If someone has wound you up successfully into thinking thats actually a thing, then fair fucking play to them.

Neil Jones is quite reliable is he not?
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:28:44 am
Milner and Keita aren't getting new deals. If someone has wound you up successfully into thinking thats actually a thing, then fair fucking play to them.
Was mentioned by Neil Jones.
I not buying it but we will see in the summer.

I would rule nothing out though although surely not.
Who would have guessed we sign one midfielder in 5 years?
Or the general lack of signings since 2018. Can't rule anything out

Matheus Nunes story about bizarre decision as well
Apparently we're going to be recalling Rhys Williams, a player who can't get into the Blackpool team, in the hope we can sell Nat Phillips. Looks like the club are really taking this squad building thing seriously.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:35:57 am
Apparently we're going to be recalling Rhys Williams, a player who can't get into the Blackpool team, in the hope we can sell Nat Phillips. Looks like the club are really taking this squad building thing seriously.

Do we actually have a buyer for Nat?
