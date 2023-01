Hypothetically, if we had £200m net spend (ignoring the debate over if we could or not) this summer what would you do?



Who do you sell, let go on a free and who would you buy?



Some interesting responses so far- I would go for 3 cms and a centre backLet go Ox, Naby, Milner and BobbySell Fabinho, Matip and sadly let Kellerher goBuy Bellingham, Rice, Kone, a homegrown cheap backup goalie and a Konate style centreback