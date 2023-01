None of these players you mentioned are a top class or even good DM which should be our priority.



That's why I said i'd go out and buy Caicedo right now and pay the money, i'd have got that done as a priority when we got Gakpo while Chelsea were tied up trying to get Fernandez.But if you had Bellingham and Nunes then you'd have more chance of getting Fabinho's form back and you've still got Bajcetic there and with more legs around him Henderson could fill in from time to time.