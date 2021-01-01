There is always an excuse as to why money cant be spent. Summer of extending contracts, no value in the transfer market, Covid, COVID part 2 etc.



I dont see what evidence there is that the club will do something they have never done before.



Pretty muchAt a believe it when I see it stage now. The amount of excuses as well as all the other shit mixed in has become tiresome. Just feels a bit like the fans are being taken the piss out of