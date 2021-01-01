« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6280
Quote from: Samie
Mascherano is the Argentina Under 20 manager. Why the fuck aren't we using him as a contact to get the next gen Argies? They have about 7 or 8 talented midfielders coming through and Man City have already signed one of them in Perrone. 

Not enough data innit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6281
We're not using data anymore if you believe Jack.  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6282
Quote from: killer-heels
There is always an excuse as to why money cant be spent. Summer of extending contracts, no value in the transfer market, Covid, COVID part 2 etc.

I dont see what evidence there is that the club will do something they have never done before.
They are taking us fans for fools. Something isn't right somewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6283
Quote from: Samie
We're not using data anymore if you believe Jack.  :P
I mean judging by our last three or four signings, it really doesnt seem like we are, at least to the extent that brought us success.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6284
Quote from: killer-heels
Not sure i would go that far. Summer 21 and 22 were a bit of a pisstake though.
21 was a joke. They bring in Konate early on, which was great. Then the club spends the next two months celebrating contract extensions like signings and capped it off with new deals for Henderson and Phillips on deadline day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6285
Quote from: killer-heels
There is always an excuse as to why money cant be spent. Summer of extending contracts, no value in the transfer market, Covid, COVID part 2 etc.

I dont see what evidence there is that the club will do something they have never done before.

Pretty much

At a believe it when I see it stage now. The amount of excuses as well as all the other shit mixed in has become tiresome. Just feels a bit like the fans are being taken the piss out of
