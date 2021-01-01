« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6240 on: Today at 07:26:39 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:24:02 pm
Then he was shit at his job if it all fell apart if one person leaves

Not necessarily. Maybe his hands were tied. Who knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6241 on: Today at 07:27:02 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:16:33 pm
I don't agree with the not challenging next season stuff. What we need to do is get several decisions right on recruitment and the medical side of the club

We did so well when we had a strong core of players who were regularly available, over this season there has been zero stability in team selection

We will come again but there so much shit to sort out this summer its unreal, on and off the pitch. Another poster described it as hubris and the amount of that on show in Summer 22 was so huge and its proved to be an utter disaster,

We need this ownership stuff sorted out first.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6242 on: Today at 07:27:45 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:23:14 pm
It's almost like Michael Edwards could see what was coming.

Yep. He saw the direction of travel a year before everybody else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6243 on: Today at 07:28:29 pm
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 05:39:55 pm
Who would sell Salah - if it got us two midfielders? Just interested in the opinion.

It's an interesting question.

On one hand he bangs in goals. On the other hand, I don't remember the last time he actually looked threatening and scary when he gets the ball outside the box.

I wouldn't say I'd like to see him gone but on the other hand, if Madrid wanted to give us a stupid fee and we could use that to fix the midfield, I'd be okay with that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6244 on: Today at 07:36:15 pm
See weve got Gerrard turning the charm on for Bellingham now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6245 on: Today at 07:37:23 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:36:15 pm
See we’ve got Gerrard turning the charm on for Bellingham now.

?

Kloppo didnt do a Rodgers did he….?

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6246 on: Today at 07:38:37 pm
Steady
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6247 on: Today at 07:39:12 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:28:29 pm
It's an interesting question.

On one hand he bangs in goals. On the other hand, I don't remember the last time he actually looked threatening and scary when he gets the ball outside the box.

I wouldn't say I'd like to see him gone but on the other hand, if Madrid wanted to give us a stupid fee and we could use that to fix the midfield, I'd be okay with that.

Nobody will pay him the salary he's on at liverpool, his performance level isn't remotely what it used to but not many were calling for him to be sold so we can't complain now

Its a harsh reality but players seem to fall off a cliff once they get into their early thirties, even VVD who looked invincible a few years ago is looking like a mere mortal these days
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6248 on: Today at 07:40:22 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:36:15 pm
See weve got Gerrard turning the charm on for Bellingham now.

Honestly, I don't like it. We used to absolutely lynch Barcelona for getting their legends and ex-players coming out in the media talking up other clubs players as if they were tailor made for Barca. Not to mention, we're going to look desperate when he invaribly doesn't come here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6249 on: Today at 07:40:25 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:23:11 pm
Have you heard something, Mole?

He's rumoured to be the favourite for the job. Like I say if he's got anything about him though he'd ask what's happennig with the takeover before committing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6250 on: Today at 07:40:26 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:39:12 pm
Nobody will pay him the salary he's on at liverpool, his performance level isn't remotely what it used to but not many were calling for him to be sold so we can't complain now

Its a harsh reality but players seem to fall off a cliff once they get into their early thirties, even VVD who looked invincible a few years ago is looking like a mere mortal these days

I certainly am not complaining. As for the wages, pretty much agree however Real are always that rancid exception.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6251 on: Today at 07:43:35 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6252 on: Today at 07:46:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:27:02 pm
We will come again but there so much shit to sort out this summer its unreal, on and off the pitch. Another poster described it as hubris and the amount of that on show in Summer 22 was so huge and its proved to be an utter disaster,

We need this ownership stuff sorted out first.

Its quite shocking how weve gone from being widely recognised as the best run football club in world football to the absolute basket case we are now in such a short amount of time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6253 on: Today at 07:47:01 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:24:02 pm
Then he was shit at his job if it all fell apart if one person leaves
Thats on the ownership in my opinion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6254 on: Today at 08:06:15 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6255 on: Today at 08:51:37 pm
10 Days left to do something...ANYTHING.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6256 on: Today at 09:01:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:51:37 pm
10 Days left to do something...ANYTHING.

4th isn't completely out the question if - and only if - we sign at least one midfielder that we need. We won't so it's a moot point but theoretically.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6257 on: Today at 09:05:00 pm
FSG are the most reactionary owners ever, probably would have been better off being near the relegation zone. They would have spent a fortune in this window if there premier league revenue was at risk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6258 on: Today at 09:05:40 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:21:00 am
People do understand that whatever happens we are not going to be able to do everything inside one window?
Agree. Last summer was about the attack. 2023 looks to be MFers and 2024 probably will be defense/anything else needed(CB and possibly LB)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6259 on: Today at 09:10:12 pm
if we do nothing it genuinely feels like we are punting the season, also leaving ourselves far too much to do in one window as others have said
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6260 on: Today at 09:18:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:51:37 pm
10 Days left to do something...ANYTHING.

I think its safe to say now that we are done for this window. to be honest, i think we were probably done as soon as Gakpo arrived. There were probably a few enquiries which were met with either a solid 'no' or the price quoted was nowhere near what FSG were willing to fork out.

If we do get anyone, we usually act early in the window which makes me think that this thread is just pissing into the wind.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6261 on: Today at 09:28:05 pm
Club will just dawdle along without any clear direction or strategy in the short term. Dont even know why there's optimism on Bellingham, how can there be such a big outlay from owners (or promises of a big summer kitty) if they seem intent on selling.

If it's sold, what guarantee is there that the new owners would countenance such a purchase
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6262 on: Today at 09:59:42 pm
Salah is currently our most potent striker, but since the new deal he has underperformed. He looks a yard slower and gets brushed off the ball more easily, and obviously the goals have dried up a bit. He will get his mojo back at some point as all strikers go through this. Still, if we had a good offer for him, and didnt have much money, it would be tempting to reinvest the proceeds into the side.

As an example, Kudus at half the price of Mo, plus say, Kone for the midfield? It would be tempting to me.

Hopefully it doesnt come to that, and we have the money for the players we need, and its just a matter of availability.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6263 on: Today at 10:07:42 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:59:42 pm
Salah is currently our most potent striker, but since the new deal he has underperformed. He looks a yard slower and gets brushed off the ball more easily, and obviously the goals have dried up a bit. He will get his mojo back at some point as all strikers go through this. Still, if we had a good offer for him, and didnt have much money, it would be tempting to reinvest the proceeds into the side.

As an example, Kudus at half the price of Mo, plus say, Kone for the midfield? It would be tempting to me.

Hopefully it doesnt come to that, and we have the money for the players we need, and its just a matter of availability.

He's not really reached his levels since AFCON. Jota and Diaz crocked for months on end not helping either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6264 on: Today at 10:15:26 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:59:42 pm
Salah is currently our most potent striker, but since the new deal he has underperformed. He looks a yard slower and gets brushed off the ball more easily, and obviously the goals have dried up a bit. He will get his mojo back at some point as all strikers go through this. Still, if we had a good offer for him, and didnt have much money, it would be tempting to reinvest the proceeds into the side.

As an example, Kudus at half the price of Mo, plus say, Kone for the midfield? It would be tempting to me.

Hopefully it doesnt come to that, and we have the money for the players we need, and its just a matter of availability.

More silly suggestions, Kudus isnt even an out and out forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6265 on: Today at 10:15:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:07:42 pm
He's not really reached his levels since AFCON. Jota and Diaz crocked for months on end not helping either.

Yeah unfair on Salah, who at least has been constantly available. Should reduce salaries for those who are permanently crocked, bring in some performance plan like HR do at work when you take too many sickies :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6266 on: Today at 10:16:33 pm
So our friend Christian Falk, who said we have £200-£250m to spend, has said the following in regards to Bellingham.

“Emotionally, I would say yes. We know that he would like to join a Premier League side but Liverpool has a little problem bringing the money in for Dortmund, so there haven’t been talks yet.”
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6267 on: Today at 10:33:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:33 pm
So our friend Christian Falk, who said we have £200-£250m to spend, has said the following in regards to Bellingham.

Emotionally, I would say yes. We know that he would like to join a Premier League side but Liverpool has a little problem bringing the money in for Dortmund, so there havent been talks yet.

That doesn't even make sense. Sounds like he's just guessing now.

Or the people that say this is the big summer and look at the money coming off the books.....are wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6268 on: Today at 10:37:26 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:33:12 pm
That doesn't even make sense. Sounds like he's just guessing now.

Or the people that say this is the big summer and look at the money coming off the books.....are wrong.

There is always an excuse as to why money cant be spent. Summer of extending contracts, no value in the transfer market, Covid, COVID part 2 etc.

I dont see what evidence there is that the club will do something they have never done before.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6269 on: Today at 10:38:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:33 pm
So our friend Christian Falk, who said we have £200-£250m to spend, has said the following in regards to Bellingham.

Emotionally, I would say yes. We know that he would like to join a Premier League side but Liverpool has a little problem bringing the money in for Dortmund, so there havent been talks yet.

Yeah, i'm sure Dortmund will look at it from an emotional point of view and let us use IOUs. So...Bellingham it is then, fantastic.

On a serious note, I really hope we don't have all our summer eggs in the Bellingham basket...it will end in tears IMO, or at least like another Tchoumeni.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6270 on: Today at 10:42:50 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:38:40 pm
Yeah, i'm sure Dortmund will look at it from an emotional point of view and let us use IOUs. So...Bellingham it is then, fantastic.

On a serious note, I really hope we don't have all our summer eggs in the Bellingham basket...it will end in tears IMO, or at least like another Tchoumeni.

I think it's only Klopp at this point that gives a fuck about Bellingham (most knowing that FSG wouldn't give Klopp the steam off their piss, let alone a 9 figure sum when we're out the CL).

Most fans would just accept a couple of lads that can run about a bit at this point, that's where we are.
