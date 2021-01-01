Salah is currently our most potent striker, but since the new deal he has underperformed. He looks a yard slower and gets brushed off the ball more easily, and obviously the goals have dried up a bit. He will get his mojo back at some point as all strikers go through this. Still, if we had a good offer for him, and didnt have much money, it would be tempting to reinvest the proceeds into the side.



As an example, Kudus at half the price of Mo, plus say, Kone for the midfield? It would be tempting to me.



Hopefully it doesnt come to that, and we have the money for the players we need, and its just a matter of availability.