Who would sell Salah - if it got us two midfielders? Just interested in the opinion.



It's an interesting question.On one hand he bangs in goals. On the other hand, I don't remember the last time he actually looked threatening and scary when he gets the ball outside the box.I wouldn't say I'd like to see him gone but on the other hand, if Madrid wanted to give us a stupid fee and we could use that to fix the midfield, I'd be okay with that.