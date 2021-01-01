It all seems so obvious but clearly this is a Klopp decision to not let them go.



I guess thats a bit of a no shit sherlock commentWhat is going on with the midfield makes it all seem worse than it is though, people are getting wild about the whole situation due to one very specific problem. For example I dont think anyone was complaining when Fabinho signed an extension, no one predicted what has happened with him. And now, Im not sure why people have an issue if Bobby stays either - the negativity from some is all steming from the midfield issues.The only 2 contentious contracts recently imo has been the Milner one and Henderson one - and with Henderson - the length and no doubt the massive wage being the contentious part - with Liverpool being weak in the negotiating, and yes Klopp was the one who pushed that through as it was dragging. Going back, the Oxlaide contract was a mad one too, but theres been plenty of time since then for them to have worked on the midfield.But yeah, IF Milner is kept on, on a playing contract, then itd be a bit frustrating if there isnt some serious trimming of the squad going on beyond expired contracts. Losing Keita and Oxlaide in midfield isnt enough, there needs to be tweaking that that, but I suspect there wont be.