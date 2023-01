It all seems so obvious but clearly this is a Klopp decision to not let them go.



I guess that’s a bit of a ‘no shit sherlock’ commentWhat is going on with the midfield makes it all seem ‘worse’ than it is though, people are getting wild about the whole situation due to one very specific problem. For example I don’t think anyone was complaining when Fabinho signed an extension, no one predicted what has happened with him. And now, I’m not sure why people have an issue if Bobby stays either - the negativity from some is all steming from the midfield issues.The only 2 contentious contracts recently imo has been the Milner one and Henderson one - and with Henderson - the length and no doubt the massive wage being the contentious part - with Liverpool being weak in the negotiating, and yes Klopp was the one who pushed that through as it was dragging. Going back, the Oxlaide contract was a mad one too, but there’s been plenty of time since then for them to have worked on the midfield.But yeah, IF Milner is kept on, on a playing contract, then it’d be a bit frustrating if there isn’t some serious trimming of the squad going on beyond expired contracts. Losing Keita and Oxlaide in midfield isn’t enough, there needs to be tweaking that that, but I suspect there won’t be.