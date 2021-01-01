« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 215852 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6120 on: Today at 02:20:39 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:04:10 am
It's illegal to include such clause - even if we "agreed" to it, we could still play him and they'd have no recourse.

Correct.

James Rodriguez scored against his home club Real Madrid in the CL playing for Bayern Munich in 2018.

Also, UEFA hconfirmed Thibaut Courtois could play against Chelsea in the Champions League without Atletico Madrid needing to pay a £2.5 million fee per game that was installed in his loan agreement in 2014.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,500
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6121 on: Today at 05:57:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:20:39 am
Correct.

James Rodriguez scored against his home club Real Madrid in the CL playing for Bayern Munich in 2018.

Also, UEFA hconfirmed Thibaut Courtois could play against Chelsea in the Champions League without Atletico Madrid needing to pay a £2.5 million fee per game that was installed in his loan agreement in 2014.

A bit of a stretch to say it's illegal. I do think a non-playing against parent club will contravene the CL Regulations though.



Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6122 on: Today at 06:52:08 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 05:57:11 am
A bit of a stretch to say it's illegal. I do think a non-playing against parent club will contravene the CL Regulations though.

Apparently

Quote
UEFA states that any private contract that influences another team's selection is null and Void.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,744
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6123 on: Today at 07:09:01 am »
We need a sporting director in place immediately. There are red flags pretty much everywhere with how were doing our business lately.
Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,407
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6124 on: Today at 07:51:29 am »
We are insane if Milner gets an extension.

If he wants to keep playing let him go to Leeds or someone for a year then back coaching for us.

Also Keita we should let him go.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 68,961
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6125 on: Today at 08:05:26 am »
Dont think Milner is likely to get a new contract but if he does then we are stupid. We moan about not having transfer funds and then we give a 37 year old almost/over 100k a week. Madness.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,298
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6126 on: Today at 08:06:53 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:41:53 am
It all seems so obvious but clearly this is a Klopp decision to not let them go.

I guess thats a bit of a no shit sherlock comment  ;D

What is going on with the midfield makes it all seem worse than it is though, people are getting wild about the whole situation due to one very specific problem. For example I dont think anyone was complaining when Fabinho signed an extension, no one predicted what has happened with him. And now, Im not sure why people have an issue if Bobby stays either - the negativity from some is all steming from the midfield issues.

The only 2 contentious contracts recently imo has been the Milner one and Henderson one - and with Henderson - the length and no doubt the massive wage being the contentious part - with Liverpool being weak in the negotiating, and yes Klopp was the one who pushed that through as it was dragging.  Going back, the Oxlaide contract was a mad one too, but theres been plenty of time since then for them to have worked on the midfield.

But yeah, IF Milner is kept on, on a playing contract, then itd be a bit frustrating if there isnt some serious trimming of the squad going on beyond expired contracts. Losing Keita and Oxlaide in midfield isnt enough, there needs to be tweaking that that, but I suspect there wont be.
Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,744
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6127 on: Today at 08:08:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:05:26 am
Dont think Milner is likely to get a new contract but if he does then we are stupid. We moan about not having transfer funds and then we give a 37 year old almost/over 100k a week. Madness.
Exactly, especially when if we do get the midfield rebuild we need Henderson can take up the Milner role. I disagree with the Firmino contract as well - a few months of good form (in a season where were shit) shouldnt mask the previous 2 years of mediocre form. The Keita deal is another one where, when he plays hes excellent, but he very rarely plays and we know we cant rely on him so cut our losses and get someone more durable.

I love Klopp to bits but he cant be in charge of these decisions, he should be in the room of course, but there needs to be someone stronger above him to say no. Its ludicrous complaining about money and then making moves such as this.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,298
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6128 on: Today at 08:11:13 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:08:43 am
Exactly, especially when if we do get the midfield rebuild we need Henderson can take up the Milner role. I disagree with the Firmino contract as well - a few months of good form (in a season where were shit) shouldnt mask the previous 2 years of mediocre form. The Keita deal is another one where, when he plays hes excellent, but he very rarely plays and we know we cant rely on him so cut our losses and get someone more durable.

hes signing a new deal?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 68,961
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6129 on: Today at 08:15:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:11:13 am
hes signing a new deal?

I wouldnt rule it past us and if he does, thats basically confirmation that we have no intention of making major changes in the summer.
Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,744
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6130 on: Today at 08:20:23 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:11:13 am
hes signing a new deal?
By all accounts were in talks with him trying to get him to sign a new one.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,298
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 08:21:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:15:46 am
I wouldnt rule it past us and if he does, thats basically confirmation that we have no intention of making major changes in the summer.

Id be STUNNED if he wanted to.

Hell get himself a nice deal somwhere on a big club in one of the other big leagues, wholl be happy to take a chance on him.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 68,961
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 08:21:51 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:20:23 am
By all accounts were in talks with him trying to get him to sign a new one.

Is that some new information?
Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,744
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6133 on: Today at 08:22:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:21:51 am
Is that some new information?
No, its been said throughout the season by the usual LFC journos that were trying to extend his contract.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 68,961
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6134 on: Today at 08:22:57 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:21:10 am
Id be STUNNED if he wanted to.

Hell get himself a nice deal somwhere on a big club in one of the other big leagues, wholl be happy to take a chance on him.

I dont really care about what he wants to do, more concerned about what we plan to do. We shouldnt be offering anything. Its utterly ridiculous if we decide to offer him any contract.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 24,564
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6135 on: Today at 08:35:25 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:09:02 pm
No problem with Milner for another year as an extra body and home grown odd job man on a nominal basic wage with decent performance based bonuses.

i don't mind Milner staying unless it stops us signing other players we do need, or he still starts loads of big games. I said it when he signed last summer and it clearly did keep us complacent. United were the same over Giggs for years (and Scholes) and it stopped them sorting the midfield.

If we get at least 2 in in the summer, of the profile that we need, then by all means keep Milner. He can still do a job. He shouldn't be the main right back cover though or starting plenty of games in midfield. The odd start here and there and 20-30 minutes off the bench is all well and good, if he can help set the standards in the dressing room.

And this is probably harsh, but if Milner is there to set the standards in the dressing room, he's clearly not doing a good job of it this season.





Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6136 on: Today at 08:36:01 am »
How u doing hons?
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 68,961
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6137 on: Today at 08:37:15 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:25 am
i don't mind Milner staying unless it stops us signing other players we do need, or he still starts loads of big games. I said it when he signed last summer and it clearly did keep us complacent.

If we get at least 2 in in the summer, of the profile that we need, then by all means keep Milner. He can still do a job. He shouldn't be the main right back cover though or starting plenty of games in midfield. The odd start here and there and 20-30 minutes off the bench is all well and good, if he can help set the standards in the dressing room.

And this is probably harsh, but if Milner is there to set the standards in the dressing room, he's clearly not doing a good job of it this season.







That standard setting thing is odd. We have a number of players in their 30s that have won stuff and if they cant do that job then why is Henderson being set up as doing the Milner role in the future?
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,298
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6138 on: Today at 08:41:57 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:22:51 am
No, its been said throughout the season by the usual LFC journos that were trying to extend his contract.

right, so nothing even vaguely new or suggesting its going to happen then.

Keita would be out of his mind to stay anyway - even if they did want him too.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6139 on: Today at 08:46:18 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:41:57 am
right, so nothing even vaguely new or suggesting its going to happen then.

Keita would be out of his mind to stay anyway - even if they did want him too.
I read a couple of weeks back that negotiations had stopped.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6140 on: Today at 08:48:43 am »
Our midfield is lacking strength and pace and looks like our choices are Mount and Nunes. Not sure they meet that need?
