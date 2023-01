It's illegal to include such clause - even if we "agreed" to it, we could still play him and they'd have no recourse.



Correct.James Rodriguez scored against his home club Real Madrid in the CL playing for Bayern Munich in 2018.Also, UEFA hconfirmed Thibaut Courtois could play against Chelsea in the Champions League without Atletico Madrid needing to pay a £2.5 million fee per game that was installed in his loan agreement in 2014.