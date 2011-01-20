JFC just let him go. We've got already got plenty of "experienced pros" who are ultimately players well past their primes and too slow for the pace of the game anymore. Just give one of the young players a chance instead? I think I've said it every year for like 3 years, but Milner staying will mean a) justification not to improve the midfield to the extent we need due to squad numbers, and b) mean he still plays lots of football for us, when he's clearly not the required level anymore, meaning c) less gametime for players like Bajcetic, Ramsay, Elliott.



It's like we're just wilfully ignoring how we got ourselves in this position in the first place (i.e. mid table and on track for our worst league finish in 7-8 years, with one of the oldest squads in the league)?



You know, how we let the squad grow old, and stale, and slow, to the point we struggle just to actually compete and go toe to toe in football matches anymore? Leaving us in an awkward position of having a whole raft of high-earning players on long contracts who are now on the decline (quickly and markedy, in many cases) and no longer of the level to start for us regularly? Which directly impacts on our ability to refresh the team given we only have a finite budget, one of the largest wage bills in the sport, and an already bloated squad with minimal room for non-HG players. And the answer is.... extend our oldest player, and one of our highest-earning players who'll be 32 this year (Firmino), both of whom are barely able to play more than a bit part role without getting injured. Who are not really at the level we need anyway.



How long do we actually want to put off refreshing the squad? Whether that is by transfers or by letting the next generation of talents come through.