LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6080
Can't see any decent sources saying Real are willing to loan him. Would be good for our CL chances if they did, they were really poor in every CL tie last season until him and Rodrygo give them some legs from the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6081
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Today at 08:17:40 pm
If you dont think Mount is anything but top class then Im afraid football isnt for you.


It's not really about if you think he's top class or not(he isn't by the way, he's a good player but not top/world class. Don't be daft), it's more to do with asking whether he's the right type of midfielder we need right now or not. He's neither a number 6 or a number 8.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6082
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Today at 08:17:40 pm
If you dont think Mount is anything but top class then Im afraid football isnt for you.

 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6083
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:07 pm
Some rumours over Camavinga to Arsenal, loan till the end of the season. Maybe one we could muscle in on if it is indeed true?

As if. 😂🤣😭
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6084
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:07 pm
Some rumours over Camavinga to Arsenal, loan till the end of the season. Maybe one we could muscle in on if it is indeed true?

We should do, but we won't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6085
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Today at 08:17:40 pm
If you dont think Mount is anything but top class then Im afraid football isnt for you.

He's not top class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6086
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6087
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:58 pm
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.

Theyve got a Brazilian midfielder with experience of also playing at Barcelona that might be available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6088
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:19:39 pm
Theyve got a Brazilian midfielder with experience of also playing at Barcelona that might be available.

Wiki says he's out on loan at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6089
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:58 pm
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.

Would take Mckennie on loan, that's about it.

Hard pass on Chiesa: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/federico-chiesa/verletzungen/spieler/341092
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6090
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:58 pm
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.
Bremer terrible anytime i seen him . All over shop against better teams . Another akandji for me .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6091
I'd still take Chiesa. The only bad thing on that is the ligaments... 28 games missed since 18/19 with most spells being either 1 or 2 games missed at a time

Locatelli is a good player too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6092
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:58 pm
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.

Locatelli
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6093
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:58 pm
So, who do we fancy from Juve then?

I know there are more glamorous players there, but we were linked by the local patch to Gleaison Bremer before he went there, and by most accounts hes done very well. And we may want a CB in the summer.

Koni De Winter (on loan at Empoli).
Quote
A pretty versatile player, De Winter can play as a central defender, a full-back on both sides, a defensive midfielder or even as a mezzala

Denis Zakaria - Chelsea aren't keen on signing him. Is there still a decent player in him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6094
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:44:12 pm
Denis Zakaria - Chelsea aren't keen on signing him. Is there still a decent player in him?
His personal life's his own business.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6095
I don't understand the expectation that all Juve players are available because they've had a points deduction and will possibly miss out on the CL - they'll appeal and it'll be reduced from 15 anyway. We'll miss out on the CL too (unless there's a shocking upturn in form), and I don't expect fans across Europe are discussing our squad as if they're all on the market.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6096
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:58:52 pm
I don't understand the expectation that all Juve players are available because they've had a points deduction and will possibly miss out on the CL - they'll appeal and it'll be reduced from 15 anyway. We'll miss out on the CL too (unless there's a shocking upturn in form), and I don't expect fans across Europe are discussing our squad as if they're all on the market.

This is just the start of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6097
Rumours of Milner extending will go down well  ;D

Although to be fair my reading of Klopps quotes is that we want him to move into a coaching role next season.

Neil Jones reckons were offering Firmino a one year extension with the option of a second. That seems absolutely fine to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6098
I hope Milner does sign. I just think he's an inside coach. He's a mentality and standards coach as a player. He's a break glass in emergencies player. If you're angry he plays its because something has gone wrong that's all. He's so important to the group that he's worth the salary cost. What makes it even better is he puts in performances like against City at right back where he looks completely at home. He's a good player to bring on at the end of games to shithouse time and secure a win.

His renewed contract is a drop in the ocean for what Liverpool need to spend this summer. He's an easy win. You get your team sorted and then you add Milner in the background to make sure they know how to behave and ensure the culture is right. Sign him up. Get him his all time appearances record through cameos.

Love it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6099
No problem with Milner for another year as an extra body and home grown odd job man on a nominal basic wage with decent performance based bonuses.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6100
Milner is 75 years old for fucks sakes. We have the oldest squad in the league partly due to him. He's been great for us but time to go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6101
Any chance we can get Gerrard back if were keeping players that are way past their prime but are good to have around the changing room?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6102
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:12:05 pm
Milner is 75 years old for fucks sakes. We have the oldest squad in the league partly due to him. He's been great for us but time to go.

We have different plans for Milly but he wants to keep playing.

Doesnt particularly sound like an extension, although it wouldnt surprise me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #6103
JFC just let him go. We've got already got plenty of "experienced pros" who are ultimately players well past their primes and too slow for the pace of the game anymore. Just give one of the young players a chance instead? I think I've said it every year for like 3 years, but Milner staying will mean a) justification not to improve the midfield to the extent we need due to squad numbers, and b) mean he still plays lots of football for us, when he's clearly not the required level anymore, meaning c) less gametime for players like Bajcetic, Ramsay, Elliott.

It's like we're just wilfully ignoring how we got ourselves in this position in the first place (i.e. mid table and on track for our worst league finish in 7-8 years, with one of the oldest squads in the league)?

You know, how we let the squad grow old, and stale, and slow, to the point we struggle just to actually compete and go toe to toe in football matches anymore? Leaving us in an awkward position of having a whole raft of high-earning players on long contracts who are now on the decline (quickly and markedy, in many cases) and no longer of the level to start for us regularly? Which directly impacts on our ability to refresh the team given we only have a finite budget, one of the largest wage bills in the sport, and an already bloated squad with minimal room for non-HG players. And the answer is.... extend our oldest player, and one of our highest-earning players who'll be 32 this year (Firmino), both of whom are barely able to play more than a bit part role without getting injured. Who are not really at the level we need anyway.

How long do we actually want to put off refreshing the squad? Whether that is by transfers or by letting the next generation of talents come through.
