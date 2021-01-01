« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 211380 times)

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6000 on: Today at 05:04:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:59:16 pm
Mount with a year left on his contract and having to fight past 20 new signings to get in the Chelsea line up might be a very shrewd bit of business in the summer.  I think Klopp would love him, he works his socks off.

Feels very much like when we signed Ox I think, talented homegrown player with 12 months left on their deal who can perform in a number of positions. Wonder what the fee would be- about £40/50m?
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,699
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6001 on: Today at 05:05:01 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:04:02 pm
Feels very much like when we signed Ox I think, talented homegrown player with 12 months left on their deal who can perform in a number of positions. Wonder what the fee would be- about £40/50m?

Key difference between the two is that Mount is never injured.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6002 on: Today at 05:05:09 pm »
Mount would be good, will fit in nicely to a Jurgen midfield I reckon and could play elsewhere in an emergency.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,896
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6003 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm »
Arthur will be like signing a new midfielder when he makes his PL debut away at Southampton.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,794
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6004 on: Today at 05:06:41 pm »
Wages supposedly are around £370m based on the Deloitte figures. Basically only ManC, PSG and ManU spend more on retaining their own players than we do though Chelsea might be getting close again after chopping off a bunch of wages this summer. We also spend more on wages alone than what all but 12 teams in the world even earn. It's £160m than Everton's revenue for instance.

As far as Jurgen's comments today, the headline was one throwaway comment instead of the following 3 minute diatribe about how January isn't the right time to invest and good coaches like him view it as the time for squad building and internal improvement. But yeah, investment baby!

Edit: Forgot about the Barca and Madrid, they both spend a bit more on wages. So we're basically one of 6 teams at this level.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:09:46 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6005 on: Today at 05:07:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:05:01 pm
Key difference between the two is that Mount is never injured.

Not sure what Mount offers us. Not what we need at all other than homegrown. The rule needs binning. Also isn't he wanting £300k off Chelsea like they pay Sterling?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,896
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6006 on: Today at 05:07:49 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:05:09 pm
Mount would be good, will fit in nicely to a Jurgen midfield I reckon and could play elsewhere in an emergency.



Seriously, is he the type of midfielder we need?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6007 on: Today at 05:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:07:49 pm


Seriously, is he the type of midfielder we need?

Chelsea fans seem quite content he's not signed a new deal..bit like Arsenal fans with Ox.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,936
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6008 on: Today at 05:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:47:42 pm
There is no glass.
But there is Dim Glas!
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,699
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6009 on: Today at 05:11:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:07:18 pm
Not sure what Mount offers us. Not what we need at all other than homegrown. The rule needs binning. Also isn't he wanting £300k off Chelsea like they pay Sterling?

Think he'd be a really good 8 under Klopp.  If he does want £300k then yeah, that's not happening, but for a reasonable wage and fee I would be all over him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6010 on: Today at 05:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:07:49 pm


Seriously, is he the type of midfielder we need?



Depends on numbers doesn't it? As one of three coming in, I'd be happy with that, we do need a big clearout of midfielders this summer too
Logged

Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,295
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6011 on: Today at 05:15:28 pm »
Mount is shit!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6012 on: Today at 05:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:29:31 pm
Depends if we can get enough funds together by crowd funding to buy a player from National League North.

Gegenpresser had a gofundme
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,081
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6013 on: Today at 05:18:43 pm »
Really don't see what the attraction is with Mount. Would be an underwhelming signing if it were to happen. If he's after £300k a week at Chelsea, he certainly shouldn't be expecting that at Liverpool. Wouldn't pay him half that to be honest.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,181
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6014 on: Today at 05:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 05:15:28 pm
Mount is shit!

He really isn't shit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,081
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6015 on: Today at 05:23:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:19:53 pm
He really isn't shit.
While not shit, I just think he's one of a batch of overhyped players who were or are at Chelsea. Players like Tammy Abrahams, Loftus Cheek, Hudson -Odoye, Mount were I think overhyped commensurate to their talent
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,794
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6016 on: Today at 05:24:06 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 05:23:22 pm
While not shit, I just think he's one of a batch of overhyped players who were or are at Chelsea. Players like Tammy Abrahams, Loftus Cheek, Hudson -Odoye, Mount were I think overhyped commensurate to their talent

Those are all good players depending on the price you're paying them.
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6017 on: Today at 05:24:34 pm »
Klopp's comments in the presser today are interesting, basically saying we have to spend to compete. Sounded like pressure on the owners, but does feel like this is a big summer coming up with Klopp knowing that as well.

Mount makes way too much sense. He's not a sexy signing, but he's absoluteky tailor made as Klopp #8. He solves a homegrown squad quota for Europe (although that might not be a problem next season..) and in the league. He's a perfect Milner replacement imo and he can probably play in the front 3 if needed as well.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,794
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6018 on: Today at 05:25:08 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 05:24:34 pm
Klopp's comments in the presser today are interesting, basically saying we have to spend to compete. Sounded like pressure on the owners, but does feel like this is a big summer coming up with Klopp knowing that as well.

Mount makes way too much sense. He's not a sexy signing, but he's absoluteky tailor made as Klopp #8. He solves a homegrown squad quota for Europe (although that might not be a problem next season..) and in the league. He's a perfect Milner replacement imo and he can probably play in the front 3 if needed as well.

Did you watch the presser?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6019 on: Today at 05:25:24 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 05:23:22 pm
While not shit, I just think he's one of a batch of overhyped players who were or are at Chelsea. Players like Tammy Abrahams, Loftus Cheek, Hudson -Odoye, Mount were I think overhyped commensurate to their talent
Who even hypes him up? Wouldn't even say he's particularly highly rated by the English media
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,395
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6020 on: Today at 05:25:31 pm »
Talk of Mount has to be agent driven bollocks, where would we even play him? On the left? As a 10?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,557
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6021 on: Today at 05:31:22 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 05:18:43 pm
Really don't see what the attraction is with Mount. Would be an underwhelming signing if it were to happen. If he's after £300k a week at Chelsea, he certainly shouldn't be expecting that at Liverpool. Wouldn't pay him half that to be honest.

Unless we just want to build a squad of number 10s.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,075
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6022 on: Today at 05:34:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:05:08 am
there's a few in Argentina called Everton.

worth buying one of them just to see heads explode, and the Bullens wall collapse.  :)
There's a Chilean first division team called Everton.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6023 on: Today at 05:34:35 pm »
Hopefully a big round of applause and a chant for Mase tomorrow, make him feel welcome.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #6024 on: Today at 05:35:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:19:53 pm
He really isn't shit.

He's been shit this season.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 