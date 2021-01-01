Wages supposedly are around £370m based on the Deloitte figures. Basically only ManC, PSG and ManU spend more on retaining their own players than we do though Chelsea might be getting close again after chopping off a bunch of wages this summer. We also spend more on wages alone than what all but 12 teams in the world even earn. It's £160m than Everton's revenue for instance.



As far as Jurgen's comments today, the headline was one throwaway comment instead of the following 3 minute diatribe about how January isn't the right time to invest and good coaches like him view it as the time for squad building and internal improvement. But yeah, investment baby!



Edit: Forgot about the Barca and Madrid, they both spend a bit more on wages. So we're basically one of 6 teams at this level.