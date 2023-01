We were the first of the big teams to sign anyone this window.



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/28/liverpool-complete-35m-signing-of-world-cup-star-cody-gakpo



LFC are the third richest club in the world. LFC are currently sitting 9th in the PL and are out of the League Cup. We have one of the oldest squads in the PL. We have (as I posted a few days back) underspent horribly in 3 of the last 5 years. This has been explained away by wages, value, necessity etc. And yet here is the club ready to make record profits while the team stutters horribly. Another winter window passes with promises of big spends in the summer (never delivered unless there is a huge outgoing), the implication being they are willing to write off the season and possibly European competition. I don't know how anyone can be happy with that.