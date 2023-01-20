« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5920 on: Today at 08:46:56 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:28:26 am
So for arguments sake we end up with Bellingham and neves

Who stays out of the current crop. Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho?

Neves or Nunes?

Either way, think if we're only adding two midfielders then I'd expect all of the above to stay. If any of them go it'll be Fab, and if he goes then we best be signing a dominant number six to replace him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5921 on: Today at 08:47:42 am
More monitoring by the Merseyside Management


Quote
REPORT: LIVERPOOL MONITORING FANTASTIC PLAYER, NEWCASTLE LIKELY TO BID

Ivan Fresneda is seemingly wanted by every big club in Europe right now.

The Athletic have done a deep dive on the young right-backs situation, and its clear to see just how talented this teenager is by the scope of the clubs who are looking at him.

Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest, while The Athletic also named Liverpool amongst the clubs monitoring Fresneda.

The Reds being in the market for a new right-back is rather surprising. After all, they only signed Calvin Ramsay in the summer, while Conor Bradley is also looking bright within their youth ranks.

However, you can never have enough talent at full-back, and the Reds are taking a real look at the young Spaniard.

The Merseyside club may hold an interest in the defender, but theyre not leading this race.

Apparently, Newcastle, Rennes and Borussia Dortmund are the three teams currently most likely to make a bid for the fantastic youngster, and with those three in the race, Liverpool may not have much of a chance.

Think about it, Fresneda is barely going to get a chance ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, but with Dortmund and Rennes growing reputation for bringing through talented young players, a move to either of those clubs could be very alluring.

Newcastle United are in a similar boat to Liverpool as Kieran Trippier is their clear first-choice at right-back, but, at the same time, the England star isnt getting any younger, and Fresneda could probably earn a starting berth at St James Park within the next three years if he plays his cards right.

Where this player ends up remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, hes one of the hottest young properties in Europe right now.

https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2023/01/20/report-liverpool-monitoring-fantastic-player-newcastle-likely-to-bid/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5922 on: Today at 08:57:10 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:28:26 am
So for arguments sake we end up with Bellingham and neves

Who stays out of the current crop. Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho?
Tricky to call because the jury is out on Fabinho. If his form doesn't pick up, we would need to seriously consider replacing him. That could either mean we aim to sign another on top of Bellingham/Nunes, we re-evaluate our choices in those two and prioritise a 6, or we stick with one of Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago being able to play as a 6 and reinforce the positions ahead of them.

Hypothetically Bellingham comes straight in for Henderson. Thiago keeps his place barring injury.

I wouldn't be surprised if we eventually (a year or two down the time) see Elliott at RCM, Bellingham (if he comes) LCM and a new 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5923 on: Today at 08:58:15 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:47:42 am
More monitoring by the Merseyside Management
Nah. If we sign a RB, it would need to be a Tsimikas-like signing. Not another teenager who we won't see for a year. I think Bradley will be our back-up RB next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5924 on: Today at 09:10:07 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:28:26 am
Who stays out of the current crop. Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho?

Thiago is the only one of the three still posting elite numbers.

In reality, Fabinho is the only one you could sell for anything of note as Henderson is on a mammoth contract til he retires and Thiago will have one year left at the end of this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5925 on: Today at 09:17:08 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:28:26 am
So for arguments sake we end up with Bellingham and neves

Who stays out of the current crop. Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho?

We'd keep Thiago since he is the only one who actually continues to work, but that still leaves us without a real Fabinho replacement as a strong defensive force in the midfield.

If we are only going after 2 midfielders Nunes seems like the wrong choice to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5926 on: Today at 09:24:21 am
Yeh not sure about Nunes, he barely passes it forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5927 on: Today at 09:31:15 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:58:15 am
I think Bradley will be our back-up RB next season.

If that's the case, why did we sign Ramsey?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5928 on: Today at 09:33:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:24:21 am
Yeh not sure about Nunes, he barely passes it forward.

FBRef says otherwise, it seems like his move to Wolves just hasn't gone well and he's been used poorly.

That said, I haven't really seen anything else in his numbers that really stands out and I haven't seen anyone actually come out and say he's a good player, aside from whoever seems to like him at the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5929 on: Today at 09:47:23 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:33:29 am
I haven't seen anyone actually come out and say he's a good player, aside from whoever seems to like him at the club.

Except Guardiola saying he was one of the best players in the world?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5930 on: Today at 09:47:44 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:33:29 am
FBRef says otherwise, it seems like his move to Wolves just hasn't gone well and he's been used poorly.

That said, I haven't really seen anything else in his numbers that really stands out and I haven't seen anyone actually come out and say he's a good player, aside from whoever seems to like him at the club.
Didn't Guardiola call him the best player in the World?
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 09:31:15 am
If that's the case, why did we sign Ramsey?
Good question.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:24:21 am
Yeh not sure about Nunes, he barely passes it forward.
Neither did Wijnaldum
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5931 on: Today at 09:48:52 am
Would be a dream if we signed a midfielder and showed some ambition to go and win what looks a pretty open Champions League with no one (Napoli aside) looking much good this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5932 on: Today at 09:51:21 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:24:30 pm
I wonder what it pays to be one of these scouts. I wouldn't mind sitting there monitoring stuff and doing little else all day.

Its a good job, Geoff Twentyman got Bill Shankly's old car.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5933 on: Today at 09:53:23 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:47:23 am
Except Guardiola saying he was one of the best players in the world?

Why haven't they signed him or at least been linked to signing him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5934 on: Today at 09:58:20 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:24:21 am
Yeh not sure about Nunes, he barely passes it forward.

Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:33:29 am
FBRef says otherwise, it seems like his move to Wolves just hasn't gone well and he's been used poorly.

That said, I haven't really seen anything else in his numbers that really stands out and I haven't seen anyone actually come out and say he's a good player, aside from whoever seems to like him at the club.

It's always interesting when a player who looked tremendous in one context moves to another context and looks like a different player. There was a lot of that kind of thing in relation to Andy Robertson before his move - he's a really good example of it. I think Kompany is the best example I can think of in recent times - he starts at Anderlecht as a Bajcetic style teenage Rolls Royce albeit at centre half, even at Champions League level, then gets moved to Hamburg and is played as a defensive midfielder, and starts getting plagued with injuries in that more roaming role. He gets a tag as a glass man, a decent talent gone wrong, and then he gets signed by Man City for a song and played as a... you guessed it... centre half.

Nunes is a very good player indeed - when we went for Diaz people were talking about how there were three standout players in that league, with one at each of the bigger clubs: Diaz, Nunez and Nunes, in that order. Able to play in multiple positions, able to stay fit, mobile, agile, creative, able to carry the ball forward. Those are the kinds of players that back in the day Del Bosque spent years arguing with the Madrid hierarchy about. We need them, he'd say. Perez would say 'nah we're buying the big stars'. Then eventually he gets McManaman and Scolari, who play multiple roles, join the dots and make the team more able to work as a unit even when there are injuries... and things get easier.

Nunes might not look amazing at Wolves but it'd be nice if we signed a couple of Wijnaldum types who can play in different ways to fit whatever the manager feels we need at a given time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5935 on: Today at 09:58:38 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 09:53:23 am
Why haven't they signed him or at least been linked to signing him?

It was a trap to get others to sign him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5936 on: Today at 10:03:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:24:21 am
Yeh not sure about Nunes, he barely passes it forward.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:47:44 am
Neither did Wijnaldum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5937 on: Today at 10:04:04 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:47:42 am
More monitoring by the Merseyside Management
Im currently monitoring Megan Fox. Not sure if I will actually make a move tho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5938 on: Today at 10:08:21 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:33:29 am
FBRef says otherwise, it seems like his move to Wolves just hasn't gone well and he's been used poorly.

That said, I haven't really seen anything else in his numbers that really stands out and I haven't seen anyone actually come out and say he's a good player, aside from whoever seems to like him at the club.

Im not exactly an expert on that site but it says he makes 2.32 progressive passes? That seems pretty low.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5939 on: Today at 10:08:50 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:04:04 am
Im currently monitoring Megan Fox. Not sure if I will actually make a move tho.

I did think the bushes were extra crowded last night.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5940 on: Today at 10:15:02 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:04:04 am
Im currently monitoring Megan Fox. Not sure if I will actually make a move tho.

If you could just slip her a note saying she should lay off the plastic surgery, that'd be enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5941 on: Today at 10:23:08 am
If Bellingham was to come out in the next couple of days and say he was defiantly going to Madrid. Would we be able to spend his transfer money that's been put aside for the summer?
Or will that just stay in the bank with the Tchouameni money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5942 on: Today at 10:24:14 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:23:08 am
If Bellingham was to come out in the next couple of days and say he was defiantly going to Madrid. Would we be able to spend his transfer money that's been put aside for the summer?
Or will that just stay in the bank with the Tchouameni money.

Would stay in the bank. We don't do signings that are rushed very well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5943 on: Today at 10:29:37 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:47:23 am
Except Guardiola saying he was one of the best players in the world?

Yeah - the one of the best midfielders in the world went to Wolves thats definitely what happened :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5944 on: Today at 10:30:01 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:23:08 am
If Bellingham was to come out in the next couple of days and say he was defiantly going to Madrid. Would we be able to spend his transfer money that's been put aside for the summer?
Or will that just stay in the bank with the Tchouameni money.

Lol, like we have a plan if we miss out on him :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5945 on: Today at 10:30:54 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:21 am
Im not exactly an expert on that site but it says he makes 2.32 progressive passes? That seems pretty low.

Yeah its shit  #analysis
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5946 on: Today at 10:34:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:21 am
Im not exactly an expert on that site but it says he makes 2.32 progressive passes? That seems pretty low.

Never mind, it turns out I'm not an expert in reading things properly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5947 on: Today at 11:52:18 am
We need dominance in midfield, not necessarily someone who is a great passing it forward.  Thats what Gini gave us.  Someone who is press resistant, and can win the ball back quickly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5948 on: Today at 12:07:35 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:23:08 am
If Bellingham was to come out in the next couple of days and say he was defiantly going to Madrid. Would we be able to spend his transfer money that's been put aside for the summer?
Or will that just stay in the bank with the Tchouameni money.

We've moved on from new signings - too old fashioned.

We're just going to sit on the money instead  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5949 on: Today at 12:13:09 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:03:31 am

He had his moments, but I'm sure Nunes does too. I don't have the stats, but I'd be interested in seeing how Gini's progressive passing for us compared to Nunes at Sporting.

Gini was an important cog in the machine, but I recall the only real criticism of him being his lack of adventure on the ball and playing it too safe at times. We're crying out for a player like that now, and if that's what Nunes is then I'm all for it. But yeah, those complaining about how progressive his passing in are missing the point about what our midfield is missing right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5950 on: Today at 12:16:09 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:13:09 pm
He had his moments, but I'm sure Nunes does too. I don't have the stats, but I'd be interested in seeing how Gini's progressive passing for us compared to Nunes at Sporting.

Gini was an important cog in the machine, but I recall the only real criticism of him being his lack of adventure on the ball and playing it too safe at times. We're crying out for a player like that now, and if that's what Nunes is then I'm all for it. But yeah, those complaining about how progressive his passing in are missing the point about what our midfield is missing right now.

I agree we shouldn't judge him on that but at the moment Nunes' best attribute is breaking the lines with his ability to dribble and progress the ball forward. He also gets dispossessed a bit because of this adventure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5951 on: Today at 12:16:27 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:13:09 pm
He had his moments, but I'm sure Nunes does too. I don't have the stats, but I'd be interested in seeing how Gini's progressive passing for us compared to Nunes at Sporting.

Gini was an important cog in the machine, but I recall the only real criticism of him being his lack of adventure on the ball and playing it too safe at times. We're crying out for a player like that now, and if that's what Nunes is then I'm all for it. But yeah, those complaining about how progressive his passing in are missing the point about what our midfield is missing right now.

Well its missing ball winning and the ability to press and regain the ball... so its not really missing a Gini apart from his phenomenal ability to cover the ground and never get caught in transition... we need some of that
But as the other night showed if we just had a competent, athletic 6 our midfield would look very different

I've watched Nunes a bit (though need to see more) and looked at his numbers in Portugal and here - I can't see anything that makes him a 50 million pound CM
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5952 on: Today at 12:47:47 pm
I don't mind the idea of Nunes, but I just think we need a strong, athletic, more defensively minded 6 to replace Fabinho than we need Nunes.

Obviously out priority is Bellingham or his equivalent if we can't get him, but after that we need a strong 6, not someone like Nunes.

Deal with the spine first, and that 6 is where the spine is broken
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5953 on: Today at 12:54:20 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:47:47 pm
I don't mind the idea of Nunes, but I just think we need a strong, athletic, more defensively minded 6 to replace Fabinho than we need Nunes.

Obviously out priority is Bellingham or his equivalent if we can't get him, but after that we need a strong 6, not someone like Nunes.

Deal with the spine first, and that 6 is where the spine is broken

The club are probably hoping Bacejtic will fix that problem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5954 on: Today at 12:59:28 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:47:47 pm
I don't mind the idea of Nunes, but I just think we need a strong, athletic, more defensively minded 6 to replace Fabinho than we need Nunes.

Obviously out priority is Bellingham or his equivalent if we can't get him, but after that we need a strong 6, not someone like Nunes.

Deal with the spine first, and that 6 is where the spine is broken


I think 99% of Liverpool fans would agree with you.

Still can't get my head round how far off the cliff Fabinho has fallen in such a short space of time.
