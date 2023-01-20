Yeh not sure about Nunes, he barely passes it forward.



FBRef says otherwise, it seems like his move to Wolves just hasn't gone well and he's been used poorly.



That said, I haven't really seen anything else in his numbers that really stands out and I haven't seen anyone actually come out and say he's a good player, aside from whoever seems to like him at the club.



It's always interesting when a player who looked tremendous in one context moves to another context and looks like a different player. There was a lot of that kind of thing in relation to Andy Robertson before his move - he's a really good example of it. I think Kompany is the best example I can think of in recent times - he starts at Anderlecht as a Bajcetic style teenage Rolls Royce albeit at centre half, even at Champions League level, then gets moved to Hamburg and is played as a defensive midfielder, and starts getting plagued with injuries in that more roaming role. He gets a tag as a glass man, a decent talent gone wrong, and then he gets signed by Man City for a song and played as a... you guessed it... centre half.Nunes is a very good player indeed - when we went for Diaz people were talking about how there were three standout players in that league, with one at each of the bigger clubs: Diaz, Nunez and Nunes, in that order. Able to play in multiple positions, able to stay fit, mobile, agile, creative, able to carry the ball forward. Those are the kinds of players that back in the day Del Bosque spent years arguing with the Madrid hierarchy about. We need them, he'd say. Perez would say 'nah we're buying the big stars'. Then eventually he gets McManaman and Scolari, who play multiple roles, join the dots and make the team more able to work as a unit even when there are injuries... and things get easier.Nunes might not look amazing at Wolves but it'd be nice if we signed a couple of Wijnaldum types who can play in different ways to fit whatever the manager feels we need at a given time.